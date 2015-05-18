(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, May 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB+'
rating to McDonald's
(NYSE: MCD) EUR2 billion (approximately $2.3 billion) and $2
billion
multi-tranche debt issuances. At March 31, 2015, McDonald's had
$14.3 billion of
total debt. A full list of McDonald's ratings is provided at the
end of this
release.
The Euro issuance includes EUR600 million 4.25-year floating
rate notes, EUR800
million 7-year 1.125% senior notes, and EUR600 million 1.875%
12-year senior
notes. The USD issuance includes $700 million 5-year senior
unsecured notes,
$700 million 10-year senior unsecured notes, and $600 million
30-year notes.
The notes, which rank pari passu with existing debt, are being
issued under
McDonald's U.S. medium-term notes shelf registration dated Sept.
28, 2012 and
global medium-term notes program dated Nov. 13, 2014. Terms do
not include
financial covenants. Proceeds will be used for general corporate
purposes.
KEY RATINGS DRIVERS
Materially Higher Leverage Anticipated
The downgrade reflects Fitch's view that McDonald's has become
more aggressive
with its financial strategy along with concerns about continued
sales declines,
market share losses, and brand strength going-forward.
McDonald's plans to
return $8 billion to $9 billion of cash to shareholders via
dividends and share
repurchases in 2015 and to achieve the high end of its
three-year $18 billion to
$20 billion cash return target by the end of 2016.
Given softness in its business, as evidenced by weak
first-quarter results,
McDonald's will have to incur substantial debt to satisfy its
cash return goal.
Fitch projects that total debt/EBITDA and total adjusted
debt/operating EBITDAR
will increase to the low 2.0x and 3.0x range, respectively, by
the end of 2015,
up from 1.5x and 2.6x, respectively, for the LTM period ended
March 31, 2015.
Fitch has taken into consideration the potential for meaningful
cash proceeds
and margin accretion from refranchising 3,500 company-operated
units by 2018 and
the $300 million of annual net G&A savings expected by 2017.
However, the pace
at which benefits from refranchising will be realized is
uncertain, and it is
Fitch's view that management may be willing to maintain higher
amounts of
leverage going forward.
Persistently Weak Same-Store Sales Trends
During the quarter ended March 31, 2015, McDonald's global same
store sales
(SSS) were negative 2.3% with declines across all major
geographic segments.
Global guest counts fell 4.7%, an increase versus the 3.1%
decline in the
comparable period last year. McDonald's global SSS have been
weak for more than
two consecutive years.
Fitch views a cohesive and aggressive system-wide effort to
improve service,
emphasize food quality and provide locally-relevant menu variety
as necessary
catalysts for SSS growth. However, due to McDonald's significant
size, the need
to solidify the support of franchisees, and reputational
challenges both
domestic and following supply chain issues in Asia, Fitch
believes changes will
take time and be challenging to implement and to resonate with
consumers.
Efforts in the U.S. include simplifying its menu to improve
service and provide
flexibility to address local customer preferences while also
introducing new
higher-quality food items nationally. In order to appeal to
health-conscious
consumers, McDonald's announced plans to serve only
antibiotic-free chicken in
the U.S. within two years.
The company also recently rolled out a new sirloin burger and is
testing a new
customizable burger platform in the U.S. called Taste Crafted.
Fitch believes
improving the brand's perception in the burger category could
prove challenging
given increasing levels of competition from a growing number of
smaller
faster-growing chains.
Significant Restructuring Under Way
On May 4, 2015, McDonald's new CEO outlined initial steps of his
plan to turn
around performance. The company's first priority is to address
operational
issues, but management also plans to continue to evaluate
opportunities to
enhance shareholder value. Fitch believes the May 4 announcement
provided few
additional specifics on how McDonald's will improve consumers'
perception of its
food but instead focused on organizational changes, becoming 90%
franchised
globally, and boosting shareholder returns.
McDonald's will realign its business into four market segments
to better share
ideas and speed decision making across geographies. Segments
include the U.S.,
International Lead Markets (Australia, Canada, France, Germany
and the U.K),
High-Growth Markets (China, Italy, Poland, Russia, South Korea,
Spain,
Switzerland and the Netherlands), and Foundational Markets (the
remaining
markets within McDonald's system). In addition, as mentioned
earlier, the
company also intends to accelerate cash returned to shareholders
in 2015,
refranchise 3,500 company units by 2018, and reduce annualize
G&A by $300
million by 2017.
Substantial but Declining Cash Flow
McDonald's generates substantial cash flow from operations.
However, CFO
declined 11% during the first quarter of 2015 (1Q15), after
declining 5% in 2014
to $6.4 billion due to lower sales and operating income.
McDonald's is slowing
new-unit growth to focus on regaining sales momentum. Capex
guidance for 2015 is
approximately $2 billion, down from $2.6 billion in 2014 and a
high of $3
billion in 2012. Free cash flow (FCF - defined as CFO less capex
less dividends)
remains meaningful, totaling $931 million in 2014 and $490
million in 1Q15, but
Fitch expects FCF to be deployed towards share buybacks.
Liquidity and Maturities
McDonald's liquidity is supported by its large cash balance,
FCF, and an undrawn
revolving credit facility that expires December 2019. At March
31, 2015,
liquidity totaled $4.1 billion and consisted of $1.6 billion of
cash and $2.5
billion revolver availability. At the year ended Dec. 31, 2014,
debt maturities
approximated $1.1 billion in 2015, $823 million in 2016, and $1
billion in 2017
based on year-end currency rates. Fitch currently expects debt
maturities to be
refinanced given McDonald's shareholder-friendly activities.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Low single-digit SSS declines continue in the near term;
--Margins contract in 2015 but expand meaningfully thereafter
due to
refranchising and cost reductions;
--Operating cash flow growth does not resume until 2016;
--Total debt-to-operating EBITDA and total adjusted
debt-to-operating EBITDAR
(defined as total debt plus 8x gross rents-to-operating EBITDA
plus gross rents)
approximate the low 2.0x and low 3.0x range in 2015 and decline
only modestly
thereafter, assuming no material debt paydown.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a negative
rating action include:
--SSS declines accelerate and remain negative beyond 2015;
--Margin contraction continues post 2015 due to continued weak
operating results
and a slower than expected pace of refranchising;
--Total debt-to-operating EBITDA and total adjusted
debt-to-operating EBITDAR
sustained above the mid-2.0x and mid-3.0x range, respectively.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a positive
rating action include:
--A sustained period of SSS growth;
--Margins stabilize or expand significantly due to operating
earnings growth or
refranchising;
--Total debt-to-operating EBITDA and total adjusted
debt-to-operating EBITDAR
decline and are maintained at or below 2.0x and 3.0x,
respectively, due to
operating income growth or debt reduction.
McDonald's ratings are as follows:
--Long-term IDR BBB+';
--Bank credit facilities 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured debt 'BBB+';
--Short-term IDR 'F2'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Carla Norfleet Taylor, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3195
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Bill Densmore
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3125
Committee Chairperson
Michael Weaver
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3156
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: May 8, 2015
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York,
Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (May 2014);
--'2015 Outlook: U.S. Restaurants - Bucking the Status Quo,
Brands Transform to
Satisfy Astute Diners, Arduous Investors' (December 2014);
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
2015 Outlook: U.S. Restaurants (Bucking the Status Quo, Brands
Transform to
Satisfy Astute Diners, Arduous Investors)
here
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
