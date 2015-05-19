(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/CHICAGO, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed UBS
AG's (UBS)
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior debt ratings at
'A', its
Short-term IDR at 'F1' and Viability Rating (VR) at 'a'. The
Outlook on the
Long-term IDR is Stable. At the same time the agency has
affirmed the ratings of
UBS's holding company UBS Group AG and subsidiaries. A full list
of rating
actions is available at the end of this rating action
commentary.
The rating affirmations are in conjunction with Fitch's review
of sovereign
support for banks globally, which the agency announced in March
2014. In line
with its expectations announced in March last year and
communicated regularly
since then, Fitch believes legislative, regulatory and policy
initiatives have
substantially reduced the likelihood of sovereign support for
US, Swiss and
European Union commercial banks.
As a result, Fitch believes that, in line with our Support
Rating (SR)
definition of '5', extraordinary external support while possible
can no longer
be relied upon for UBS. We have, therefore, downgraded its SR to
'5' from '1'
and revised its Support Rating Floor (SRF) to 'No Floor' from
'A'. UBS's
Long-term IDR is driven by its VR and is therefore not affected
by today's
actions on the SR and SRF.
The ratings actions are also part of a periodic portfolio review
of the Global
Trading and Universal Banks (GTUBs), which comprise 12 large and
globally active
banking groups. A strong rebound in earnings from securities
businesses in 1Q15
is a reminder of the upside potential banks with leading market
shares can
enjoy. However, regulatory headwinds remain strong, with ever
higher capital
requirements, costs of continuous infrastructure upgrades and a
focus on conduct
risks.
As capital and leverage requirements evolve, GTUBs are reviewing
the balance of
their securities operations with other businesses and adapting
their business
models to provide the most capital-efficient platforms for the
future. We expect
the GTUBs' other core businesses, including retail and corporate
banking, wealth
and asset management, to perform well as economic growth, which
we expect to be
strongest in the US and UK, will underpin revenue. However,
pressure on revenue
generation in a low interest-rate environment is likely to
persist, particularly
in Europe, but low loan impairment charges in domestic markets
should help
operating profitability.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
UBS's VR and IDRs are based our expectation that the bank's
leading global
wealth management and dominant domestic retail and corporate
franchise should
enable the bank to generate sound profitability. The ratings
also reflect
adequate underlying profitability, solid funding and liquidity,
strong
capitalisation measured in relation to risk-weighted assets
(RWA) and our
expectation that the group will improve its leverage ratio
further. The ratings
also factor in remaining material exposure to conduct and
litigation risk and
exposure to assets in UBS's non-core and legacy portfolio.
The Stable Outlook on UBS's Long-term IDR is based on our
expectation that UBS
will be able to generate sufficient earnings to absorb further
conduct and
litigation costs.
UBS maintains a world-leading wealth management franchise with
CHF2trn invested
assets at end-1Q15. Wealth management businesses have seen
improving
performance, and the group's Wealth Management business division
generated
CHF856m adjusted pre-tax profit in 1Q15, up 30% yoy. The group's
Wealth
Management Americas division (WMA) increased its contribution to
group profit,
generating CHF277m adjusted 1Q15 pre-tax profit. We expect the
group's wealth
management activities, which are complemented by global asset
management, to
continue to represent a source of sound earnings.
UBS's capitalisation and funding and liquidity are rating
strengths. Capital
ratios based on RWA are the strongest in UBS's peer group with a
13.7%
fully-applied Basel III common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio at
end-1Q15. The
group's capitalisation based on unweighted leverage, with a 3.4%
fully-applied
Basel III leverage ratio at end-March 2015, is more in line with
its European
peers' and weaker than US banks' leverage ratios. However, we
expect the bank to
improve its leverage ratio further as it reduces leverage
exposure and issues
further loss-absorbing capital, including additional tier 1
instruments. Funding
and liquidity benefit from the bank's global wealth management
operations. The
group's regulatory liquidity coverage averaged 122% in 1Q15, and
the group
estimates a stable 106% net stable funding ratio at end-1Q15.
Despite having resolved various regulatory and legal issues, UBS
remains, in our
opinion, exposed to material conduct and litigation risk. The
bank is subject to
various legal disputes and proceedings including its foreign
exchange business,
its cross-border wealth management businesses and the sale of US
residential
mortgage-backed securities. Total reserves for litigation,
regulatory and other
matters amounted to CHF2.7bn at end-1Q15, of which CHF1.1bn
related to UBS's
Investment Bank business division. While the extent of further
litigation costs
is hard to predict, UBS's ratings factor in our assumptions that
the bank's
litigation reserves and capitalisation, if required, could
absorb sizeable
further conduct costs.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, VIABILITY RATING AND SENIOR DEBT
UBS's VR and IDRs are principally sensitive to the group
continuing the
execution of its strategy, which concentrates on further
improving
profitability, aided by strong earnings momentum in its wealth
management
businesses. Together with a successful reduction in tail risks,
including
conduct and litigation risks, this would result in a stronger
company profile,
which could result in upward momentum for UBS's ratings. Any
rating upgrade
would be contingent on a further reduction in non-core and
legacy portfolio risk
exposures and in improving performance further without any
material increase in
risk appetite.
Should non-core and legacy portfolio exit costs or conduct and
litigation costs
be higher than our expectations and affect UBS's capital ratios
with no credible
plan for restoring these over a reasonably short period, this
could lead to
pressure on UBS's ratings. Any material restrictions on UBS's
ability to conduct
businesses, which could be the result of the US authorities'
decision to revoke
the bank's non-prosecution agreement, would put pressure on the
bank's ratings.
We expect UBS to target strong capitalisation, to maintain its
strong RWA-based
capital ratios and its stressed capital ratio target, and to
strengthen its
regulatory leverage ratio. The bank's ratings could see upward
momentum if the
bank manages to increase its capitalisation further, while
failure to maintain
its sound targets, which we do not expect given the bank's clear
strategy, would
put ratings under pressure.
Fitch equalises UBS's VR and Long-term IDR despite significant
layers of
subordinated debt, which in our opinion is, however, not
sufficient to warrant
uplift of UBS's Long-term IDR relative to its VR. Fitch also has
no sufficient
visibility on UBS's final capital and liability structure until
global
regulatory requirements regarding debt and legal entity
structures have been
finalised.
UBS's IDR could be upgraded one notch above UBS Group AG's IDR
if debt issued by
the holding company provides a sufficient buffer to senior
creditors of the
operating company. This would mean debt down-streamed from the
holding company
would have to be effectively junior to the operating company's
senior
obligations to provide effective protection.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SR AND SRF
The SR and SRF reflect Fitch's view that senior creditors can no
longer rely on
receiving full extraordinary support from the sovereign in the
event that UBS
becomes non-viable. In Fitch's view, Swiss legislation and
regulation to address
the 'too big to fail' problem for the two big Swiss banks are
now sufficiently
progressed to provide a framework for resolving banks that is
likely to require
senior creditors participating in losses, if necessary, instead
of or ahead of a
bank receiving sovereign support.
Any upgrade to the SR and upward revision to the SRF would be
contingent on a
positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support its
banks. While not
impossible, this is highly unlikely in Fitch's view.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND
OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other junior and hybrid capital issued by
UBS Group AG,
UBS and its affiliates are all notched down from UBS's or UBS
Group's VR in
accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's
respective
non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles, which
vary
considerably.
The ratings of UBS's and UBS Group AG's subordinated and hybrid
debt issues are
primarily sensitive to a change in the respective VRs. The
securities' ratings
are also sensitive to a change in their notching, which could
arise if Fitch
changes its assessment of the probability of their
non-performance relative to
the risk captured in the issuers' VRs. This may reflect a change
in capital
management in the group or an unexpected shift in regulatory
buffer
requirements, for example.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - HOLDING COMPANY
UBS Group AG's VR and IDRs are equalised with those of UBS, and
reflect UBS
Group AG's role as the group's holding company. Its reported
consolidated total
assets at end-2014 were essentially equal to those reported by
UBS.
We expect the holding company to issue an increasing proportion
of debt,
including additional Tier 1 (AT1) and other hybrid instruments
and senior debt.
This will result in a debt buffer building up at the holding
company over time.
We do not expect double leverage at the holding company to
exceed 120%, a level
at which we would consider notching the holding company's VR and
Long-term IDR
below the bank's ratings. We expect the holding company to
maintain a prudent
liquidity policy, which should be helped by existing policies in
place to manage
liquidity across a large number of legal entities globally.
The equalisation of UBS Group AG's VR and IDRs with UBS's also
reflects our view
that the Swiss regulator considers the group as a consolidated
entity, the fact
that the holding company is incorporated in the same
jurisdiction as its main
banking subsidiary and the large majority stake it holds in UBS.
UBS Group AG's VR and IDRs are sensitive to the same factors as
UBS's. Its VR
and IDRs could be notched down from UBS's ratings if double
leverage at the
holding company increases above 120% or if the role of the
holding company
changes. Together with the creation of separately capitalised
subsidiaries, over
time further expected debt issuance by UBS Group AG could change
the relative
position of creditors of different group entities, which would
be reflected in
different entity ratings, including the holding company's VR and
IDRs.
UBS Group AG's SR and SRF reflect Fitch's view that support from
the Swiss
authorities for the holding company is possible, but cannot be
relied on,
primarily because of the holding company's low systemic
importance.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBSIDIARIES
London-based UBS Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of UBS
whose issuer and
debt ratings are aligned with UBS's because Fitch views UBS
Limited as core to
UBS and integrated into its IB activities. UBS Limited's
contractual
counterparties continue to benefit from an irrevocable and
unconditional
guarantee by UBS, which underpins our view that the subsidiary
is core to UBS's
strategy.
UBS Bank USA (UBSB) is a direct subsidiary of UBS Americas Inc.,
which in turn
is wholly owned by UBS. UBSB's ratings reflect Fitch's view of
its integration
and its important role within the group and its Short-term IDR
is therefore
equalised with the ultimate parent's. Although there is no
financial support
agreement or guarantee from UBS, UBSB's '1' SR reflects our view
of an extremely
high probability that UBS would provide support to UBSB should
the need arise.
The ratings of both UBS Limited and UBSB are primarily sensitive
to a change in
UBS's VR and IDRs. In addition, should regulatory developments,
notably in the
US and the UK, lead to UBS's subsidiaries becoming less
integrated within UBS,
e.g. through restrictions on intragroup funding flows, then this
could lead to
UBS subsidiaries' IDRs no longer being equalised with the parent
bank's IDRs.
The rating actions are as follows:
UBS AG
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '1'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'A'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A'/'F1'
Senior unsecured market linked securities: affirmed at 'Aemr'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A-'
Tier 2 subordinated notes (low-trigger loss-absorbing notes):
affirmed at 'BBB+'
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'A'/'F1'
UBS Group AG
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Tier 1 subordinated notes ('high-trigger'): affirmed at 'BB+'
Tier 1 subordinated notes ('low-trigger'): affirmed at 'BB+'
UBS Limited
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
UBS Bank USA
Short term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
UBS Preferred Funding Trust V Preferred Securities: affirmed at
'BBB-'
UBS Capital Securities (Jersey Ltd) Preferred Securities:
affirmed at 'BBB-'
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Christian Scarafia (UBS AG, UBS Limited)
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1399
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Jawad Sozer (UBS Bank USA)
Associate Director
+1 312 606 2315
Fitch, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, Illinois, 60602
Secondary Analysts
Francois-Xavier Marchand (UBS AG, UBS Limited)
Director
+33 1442 99146
Joo-Yung Lee (UBS Bank USA)
Managing Director
+1 212 908 0560
Committee Chairperson
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1 212 908 0771
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
