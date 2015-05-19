(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Santander UK plc's (San UK) Support Rating to '2' from '1' and revised its Support Rating Floor (SRF) to 'No Floor' from 'A'. As the source of San UK's support, if needed, is now its ultimate parent, Banco Santander, S.A. (A-/Stable), rather than the UK sovereign, San UK's SRF has been withdrawn as it is no longer relevant for Fitch's coverage. San UK's other ratings are unaffected by this rating action. The rating actions are in conjunction with Fitch's review of sovereign support for banks and building societies globally, which the agency announced in March 2014. In line with its expectations announced in March last year and communicated regularly since then, Fitch believes legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives have substantially reduced the likelihood of sovereign support for senior creditors of UK banks, in line with developments at the EU level. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR Prior to withdrawal, San UK's revised SRF of 'No floor' reflected Fitch's view that senior creditors can no longer rely on receiving full extraordinary support from the UK sovereign in the event that San UK becomes non-viable. In Fitch's view, the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) is now sufficiently progressed to provide a framework for resolving banks that is likely to require senior creditors participating in losses, if necessary, instead of or ahead of a bank receiving sovereign support. Full application of BRRD is required across member states from 1 January 2016, but the UK has already updated its legislative framework and there is strong policy intent to force losses onto creditors, where necessary. San UK's SR reflects the high probability of San UK receiving extraordinary support from Banco Santander, if needed. San UK is a fully owned and integral part of the wider Santander group, sharing a common brand, whose default would have a high reputational risk for Banco Santander. The likelihood of providing support, however, is somewhat limited by the ability of Banco Santander to provide such support due to the material size of the UK operations. RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING The Support Rating is sensitive to both a change in the strategic importance of San UK to its parent, which is currently not envisaged, and Banco Santander's ability to provide such support. An upgrade to San UK's SR would be contingent on a positive change in Banco Santander's ability to support San UK, stemming from an upgrade of the parent. Conversely, a downgrade of San UK's SR could be triggered by a weakening of Banco Santander's ability to support San UK, for example, because of San UK growing materially relative to the wider group or because of deterioration in Banco Santander's risk profile that causes a multiple-notch downgrade of Banco Santander. Contact: Primary Analyst Claudia Nelson Senior Director +44 20 3530 1191 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London, E14 5GN Secondary Analyst John Boulton Director +44 20 3530 1673 Committee Chairperson James Longsdon Managing Director +44 20 3530 1076 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, Global Bank Rating Criteria, dated 20 March 2015, are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Bank Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.