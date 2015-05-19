(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
Kommunalkredit
Austria's (KA) and KA Finanz's (KF) Long-term Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) to
'BBB+' from 'A' and 'A+' respectively. The Outlooks are Stable.
A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
The rating actions are in conjunction with Fitch's review of
sovereign support
for banks globally, which the agency announced in March 2014. In
line with its
expectations announced in March last year and communicated
regularly since then,
Fitch believes legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives
have substantially
reduced the likelihood of sovereign support for US, Swiss and
European Union
commercial banks.
The EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) and the
Single Resolution
Mechanism (SRM) are now sufficiently progressed to provide a
framework for
resolving banks that is likely to require senior creditors
participating in
losses, if necessary, instead of or ahead of a bank receiving
sovereign support.
The BRRD has been fully implemented (ie including its bail-in
tool) into
Austrian law with effect from 1 January 2015.
Although KA and KF are subject to BRRD, Fitch believes that it
will not be
applied to them as long as their orderly wind-down progresses in
line with plans
agreed with the European Commission's (EC) state aid
authorities. However,
should state aid be required further to what has been approved
by the EC, the
bank may be required to take resolution measures potentially
including some
bail-in of senior creditors. This risk is reflected in today's
downgrade of the
IDRs.
Furthermore, we believe that the recent measures taken by the
Austrian
authorities to resolve Heta Asset Resolution AG (Heta), which
includes a
15-month moratorium on Heta's debt payments, could indicate a
decrease in the
Austrian state's propensity to provide support for wind-down
banks. The
resulting uncertainty is no longer commensurate with Support
Rating Floors (SRF)
in the 'A' range.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings of KA and KF reflect Fitch's view of the high
likelihood of support
from the Republic of Austria (AA+/Stable), KF's sole owner,
which also owns
99.78% of KA. The government has stated that it intends to
remain KF's sole
shareholder until the bank's wind-down is completed.
Austria's approach to KA's and KF's wind-down was clearly
formulated at an early
stage, consistently executed since the inception of both banks'
wind-down plans
and is progressing ahead of expectation. We expect that KA and
KF, unlike Heta,
will not suffer major losses in the foreseeable future under
reasonable stress
assumptions. In our view, these characteristics significantly
and positively
differ from the aggressive resolution measures imposed on Heta
since 2014,
driven by the government's clear intention to impose a
large-scale burden
sharing on Heta's senior creditors. The measures taken with Heta
were driven by
the large scale and highly volatile development of Heta's
losses.
Fitch's assessment of the remaining high likelihood of state
support for KA and
KF is driven by qualitative factors, primarily the banks' state
ownership,
Austria's commitment and some flexibility to provide support to
KA and KF, as
outlined in their EC state aid decisions. The strength of the
support structures
in place for KA and KF and Austria's financial strength are the
key rating
drivers for both banks. Given the small size of KA and KF in
relation to
Austria's financial resources, the downgrade of the sovereign's
rating to 'AA+'
from 'AAA' in February 2015 has not affected Fitch's view of the
sovereign's
ability to support.
As part of the EC state aid decisions, the Austrian government
is committed to
maintaining a Tier 1 ratio of 7% for KF and we understand from
management that
this commitment (and the EC's state aid decisions) is unaffected
by the planned
partial merger of KA's assets and liabilities into KF. KF has
received net
EUR2bn in state support, including EUR1bn in 2011 following
Greece-driven
losses, and a shareholder contribution of EUR350m in 2013 that
allowed the bank
to comply with Basel III regulations (it maintained a total
capital ratio of
20.9% and a CET1 ratio of 14.5% at end-2014) while actively
reducing
risk-weighted assets.
Fitch expects that KF will need no additional capital for the
foreseeable
future, given the nature of its remaining assets which are
systematically
running off. Concentration in KF's public sector-focussed
portfolio remains high
but is rapidly declining, increasingly mitigating the risk of
significant single
losses.
The EC state aid decision concerning KA allows Austria to
provide capital and
liquidity support, if required, although we understand from
management that KA's
wind-down plan does not assume any draw-down on available state
support.
However, depending on the magnitude of any credit losses that
may arise and the
speed of asset disposal and run-off, further capital injections
by the Austrian
government could, in Fitch's view, become necessary. Should this
be the case,
Fitch believes that the Austrian government's propensity to
provide capital
and/or funding support to KF remains high, even if additional
capital
requirements would prove to be substantial. This is also true
for KA to the
extent it remains under Austria's ownership, either directly or
as part of KF.
KF benefits from substantial funding guarantees from Austria.
These guarantees
are large in absolute terms and compared with total liabilities:
they amounted
to 35% of non-equity funding at KF based on EUR2.4bn utilisation
at end-2014.
This could be diluted to around 20% of non-equity funding after
the planned
integration of KA and assuming a full utilisation of EUR3bn. In
our view, this
represents a strong incentive for the authorities to provide
additional support,
if required, to protect their investment until the banks' assets
are wound down.
Moreover, we understand from management that the EC state aid
decisions would
allow a substantial increase of the volume of state-guaranteed
debt.
Most of KA's rated debt securities are on Rating Watch Negative
(RWN) following
the bank's announcement in March 2015 about the partial sale of
KA, in which the
government will spin off about EUR4.3bn of KA's assets and a
corresponding
volume of its debt to a newly established bank to be sold to a
consortium
consisting of English Interritus Limited and Irish Trinity
Investments Limited,
managed by London-based asset manager Attestor Capital LLP.
The RWN signals an expected multi-notch downgrade of the notes
on transfer to
the newly established bank, as they would no longer benefit from
sovereign
support. We expect this new entity's credit profile to be
substantially weaker
than necessary to support 'BBB+' ratings. The extent of the
downgrade of the
notes could be to below investment grade, depending on whether
Fitch considers
new capital and liquidity buffers substantial enough to protect
the senior notes
at an investment grade level. The extent of the downgrade will
also take into
account Fitch's view of likely support from the new owners.
Fitch does not
usually factor in support from private equity investors into its
ratings as
their ability and/or commitment to fully support creditors
typically cannot be
relied upon.
The remainder of KA's assets (about EUR7bn) and liabilities will
then be merged
into KF. A failure of KA's sale to the private investors could
result in 100% of
KA's assets and liabilities being merged into KF. Therefore, KF
is highly likely
to become KA's legal successor and we expect it to retain all
rights and
obligations attached to this status. For this reason, we have
equalised the
ratings of the two entities.
Approval for the transaction is pending from KA's relevant
governing bodies and
regulatory authorities. The transaction is expected to complete
by mid-2015. The
planned merger of KA's remaining assets and liabilities into KF
could
necessitate some formal changes to the existing support
structures in place for
KF and agreed with the EC. However, we would expect any changes
to have limited
effects because the planned merger of KA's remaining assets and
liabilities into
KF is unlikely to hinder their wind-down.
KA has published a list of notes which it expects to transfer to
KF. The notes
on this list rated by Fitch are: XS1017111029, XS1072804484,
XS1003354252,
XS0235597068, XS1020014608, XS1016032457, XS1040273267,
XS1015492595,
AT0000329859 and XS0255439803. We believe that further rated
notes might
eventually be transferred to KF. However, until the full list
has been
published, most notes will remain on RWN (see full list at the
end of this
commentary) to reflect the risk that they may be transferred to
the private
investors.
Fitch does not assign Viability Ratings to KA or KF because they
are wind-down
institutions whose business models would not be viable without
external support.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
KA's and KF's ratings will remain primarily sensitive to
Austria's ability and
propensity to provide support. Fitch does not believe that the
ability of
Austria to support KA and KF will diminish materially as long as
it remains in
the 'AA' category.
The ratings are particularly sensitive to KF's continued
progress with its
orderly wind-down in accordance with the plan agreed with the EC
once it has
absorbed the assets and liabilities it receives along with the
KA transfer.
Deviation from the plan would likely trigger a fresh state aid
review and
heighten the likelihood of the EC and/or the Single Resolution
Board requiring
more stringent measures, which could include burden-sharing for
senior
creditors. This scenario could be driven by large single credit
losses that
would mean KF requiring further state support, although this is
unlikely given
that KF's concentration risk has declined significantly in
recent years.
We expect to resolve the RWN on KA's notes when the final list
of notes to be
transferred to the new private investor-owned entity is
provided, which we
expect to be by end-2Q14. The ratings of the notes to be
retained by KF will be
equalised with KF's IDRs while the ratings of the notes to be
transferred to the
new entity are could be downgraded by several notches,
potentially to below
investment grade, at the time of transfer. The extent of the
downgrade will
depend on whether Fitch considers new capital and liquidity
buffers substantial
enough to protect the senior notes at an investment grade level.
The extent of
the downgrade will also take into account Fitch's view of the
likelihood support
from the new owners.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES- SUBORDINATED LOWER TIER 2
DEBT
The 'B' ratings of performing subordinated lower Tier 2 debt
securities issued
by KF reflect the still material credit risk if state support is
excluded and
lack of financial flexibility for subordinated instruments. The
material credit
risk is driven by potential bail-in of the banks' subordinated
debt holders that
would be triggered by any additional state support to accompany
the orderly wind
down of these banks and facilitated by BRRD legislation.
In the absence of a VR or alternative rating that could act as
an anchor, Fitch
has adopted a bespoke analysis of the risks of non-performance
and loss severity
risks for KF's subordinated lower Tier 2 debt. Fitch
differentiates between KF's
subordinated lower Tier 2 debt ratings and those of its
wind-down bank peers
within the 'B' category by comparing these banks' respective
operating income
forecasts, credit exposures and related potential losses and
available capital
buffers to determine the potential need for further
extraordinary state support.
The notching differences reflect Fitch's view of the somewhat
different
probability of further state support requirement for each bank.
There is upside potential for the subordinated lower Tier 2 debt
rating should
KF's wind-down progress significantly with capital being
retained at the same
time. Downside pressure arises from the risk of the instruments
being bailed-in
if new state aid is required. Should these instruments be bailed
in then loss
severity would likely be high, which could result in a downgrade
to 'CC' or 'C'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - JUNIOR SUBORDINATED DEBT
KF's junior subordinated debt rating of 'C' reflects the
deferral of coupon
payments and Fitch's view that payments are unlikely to be
resumed given that KF
is in wind-down. Fitch does not expect that this instrument will
become
performing and therefore sees no upside for the instruments'
ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - GUARANTEED DEBT
The Short-term rating of KF's government-guaranteed commercial
paper programme
(EUR3bn, of which about EUR2.4bn was outstanding at end-2014)
has been affirmed
at 'F1+' and reflects the state guarantee supporting the
programme. A negative
rating action would be triggered in the highly unlikely event of
a downgrade of
Austria's Short-term IDR.
The rating actions are as follows:
Kommunalkredit Austria AG
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A', Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1'
Support Rating: downgraded to '2' from '1'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'BBB+' from 'A'
Long-term senior unsecured notes: downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A'.
The following
notes are affected:
Long-term senior unsecured notes: downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A';
maintained on
RWN
The following notes are affected:
Long-term senior unsecured market-linked notes: downgraded to
'BBB+emr' from
Aemr'; maintained on RWN
The following notes are affected:
Short-term senior unsecured notes rating: downgraded to 'F2'
from 'F1', remains
on RWN
Debt issuance programme: downgraded to 'BBB+'/'F2' from
'A'/'F1', remains on RWN
KA Finanz AG
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1+'
Support Rating: downgraded to '2' from '1'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'BBB+' from 'A+'
Long-term senior unsecured notes: downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A+'
Short-term senior unsecured notes: downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1+'
Subordinated lower tier 2 debt (XS0257275098, AT0000441209,
XS0185015541,
XS0144772927 and XS0255270380): affirmed at 'B'
Junior subordinated debt (XS0284217709 and XS0270579856):
affirmed at 'C'
Government-guaranteed commercial paper programme: affirmed at
'F1+'
