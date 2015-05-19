(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/NEW YORK, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings will today publish
rating actions
on banks in the European Union, global systemically important
banks in the US
and Switzerland and on banks in Hong Kong. These actions include
affirmations,
downgrades and upgrades of Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs)
depending on specific
circumstances. They also include changes to Support Ratings,
Support Rating
Floors and Viability Ratings.
The rating actions include revisions to support assessments in
conjunction with
Fitch's review of sovereign support for banks globally announced
in March 2014.
The rating actions follow peer rating reviews in several
European countries and
sectors. For the US IDRs, the review includes considerations of
the relative
ratings of operating companies and holding companies.
In line with its expectations announced in March last year and
communicated
regularly since then, Fitch believes legislative, regulatory and
policy
initiatives have substantially reduced the likelihood of
sovereign support for
commercial banks in the US, Switzerland, the European Union and
Hong Kong. This
is being balanced to a large extent by strengthened balance
sheets and buffers
to senior debtholders at banks, and progress with these has been
taken into
account in today's rating actions.
For banks with long-term, strategic state ownership, Fitch has
conducted bespoke
analysis of the likelihood of continued support for the
individual banks given
the increased regulatory and legal constraints.
For further details, please refer to the rating action
commentaries that will
follow this comment,
located on www.fitchratings.com.
Fitch will host two teleconference calls tomorrow to cover
actions taken on
European and on US banks. The details are:
To register for the Fitch Ratings teleconference on rating
actions on European
banks on Wednesday 20 May, go to <a
href="https://event.onlineseminarsolutions.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServl
et?target=registration.jsp&eventid=997237&sessionid=1&key=28C09A
ABCF7E772F3051B9
B1F4EBA9D6&sourcepage=register">European Teleconference
To register for the Fitch Ratings teleconference on ratings
actions on US banks
on Wednesday 20 May, go to <a
href="http://fitchratings.nyws.com/register/bankteleconf20may2015
">US
Teleconference
For help with UK/ EMEA call registration or to send questions in
advance,
contact:
Emma King
emma.king@fitchratings.com
+44 (0) 20 3530 1086
For help with US call registration or to send questions in
advance, contact:
Danielle Riles
danielle.riles@fitchratings.com
+1 212-908-0756
Contact:
Bridget Gandy
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1095
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Joo-Yung Lee
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0560
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York,
Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
