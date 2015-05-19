(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/LONDON, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
Standard Chartered
Bank's (SCB) Support Rating (SR) to '5' from '1' and revised its
Support Rating
Floor (SRF) to 'No Floor' from 'A-'.
SCB's other ratings are unaffected by this rating action. The
'5' SR and 'No
floor' SRF of SCB's parent, Standard Chartered plc (SC), are
also unaffected by
this rating action. SC would be the likely resolution 'point of
entry' in the
event of SCB's failure.
The rating actions are in conjunction with Fitch's review of
sovereign support
for banks and building societies globally, which the agency
announced in March
2014. In line with its expectations announced in March last year
and
communicated regularly since then, Fitch believes legislative,
regulatory and
policy initiatives have substantially reduced the likelihood of
sovereign
support for senior creditors of UK banks, in line with
developments at the EU
level.
As a result, Fitch believes that, in line with our SR definition
of '5',
extraordinary sovereign support, while possible, can no longer
be relied upon
for SCB's senior creditors.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The SR and SRF reflect Fitch's view that senior creditors can no
longer rely on
receiving full extraordinary support from the UK sovereign in
the event that SCB
becomes non-viable. In Fitch's view, the EU's Bank Recovery and
Resolution
Directive (BRRD) is now sufficiently progressed to provide a
framework for
resolving banks that is likely to require senior creditors
participating in
losses, if necessary, instead of or ahead of a bank receiving
sovereign support.
Full application of BRRD is required across member states from 1
January 2016,
but the UK has already updated its legislative framework and
there is strong
policy intent to force losses onto creditors, where necessary.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Any upgrade to SCB's SR and upward revision to the SRF would be
contingent on a
positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support its
banks. This is
highly unlikely in Fitch's view.
