(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Mapfre SA's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'. The Outlook is Stable. Concurrently, Fitch has upgraded Mapfre's senior unsecured debt to 'BBB' from 'BBB-' and subordinated debt to 'BB+' from 'BB'. The group's core operating entities' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings have been affirmed at 'A-'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The upgrade of Mapfre's IDR reflects the group's sustained robust operating performance and consistently 'Strong' risk-adjusted capitalisation as measured by Fitch's Prism Factor Based Model (FBM), despite operating within markets characterised by difficult economic conditions. This resilience is also reflected in the group's operating companies' IFS ratings being one notch higher than the Spanish sovereign rating (BBB+/Stable). Fitch expects that Mapfre will maintain a robust underwriting performance. In 2014, it reported a combined ratio of 95.7% (2013: 96.1%) and its five-year average combined ratio is strong at 96%. Fitch considers Mapfre strongly capitalised, based on a 'Strong' score from the agency's FBM. The group's regulatory solvency ratio also remained strong at 259% at end-2014 (end-2013: 246%). The increase was mainly driven by an appreciation of the value of Spanish bonds due to declining spreads. The ratings also reflect Mapfre's strong franchise and access to distribution in Spain and Latin America, particularly Brazil. Mapfre is the sixth-largest European non-life insurer and the largest insurance group in Latin America. However, Spain's sovereign rating continues to weigh on the group's ratings. The ratio of Spanish fixed income instruments to shareholders funds remained high at end-2014 at 142% (YE13: 115%), which leaves Mapfre substantially exposed to the Spanish economy. RATING SENSITIVITIES Mapfre's ratings could be downgraded if its exposure to the Spanish insurance market or sovereign debt results in investment losses with a material impact on its capital. Mapfre's ratings could also be downgraded if the Spanish sovereign is downgraded. Factors that could trigger an upgrade include an upgrade of Spain's sovereign rating, together with strong group capitalisation (as measured by, for example, Fitch's Prism FBM remaining 'Strong') or exposure to Spanish sovereign debt falling below 100% of group shareholders' funds (currently 142%). The rating actions are as follows: Mapfre Familiar Mapfre Global Risks Cia De Seguros Y Reaseguos Mapfre Vida SA De Seguros Y Reaseguros Mapfre Re Compania De Reaseguros S.A IFS affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable Mapfre SA Long-term IDR upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'; Outlook Stable EUR1bn 5.125% senior unsecured debt due 2015 upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-' EUR700m 5.91% subordinated debt due 2037 with step-up in 2017 upgraded to 'BB+' from 'BB' Contact: Primary Analyst Anna Bender Associate Director +44 20 3530 1671 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Harish Gohil Managing Director +44 20 3530 1257 Committee Chairperson Chris Waterman Managing Director +44 20 3530 1168 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, Insurance Rating Methodology dated 4 September 2014 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.