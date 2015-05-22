(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK/SAN SALVADOR, May 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Banco
Internacional de Costa Rica's (BICSA) Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at 'BB+' and
its Viability Rating (VR) at 'bb' following a peer review of
Panama's midsized
banks. Fitch also affirmed BICSA's National Ratings in Panama.
The Rating
Outlook for the bank's IDR and Long-Term National Rating remains
Negative. A
full list of rating actions follows at the end of this press
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VR, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
The bank's IDRs, National and senior debt ratings reflect the
support it would
receive from its main shareholder, Banco de Costa Rica (BCR,
'BB+'/Negative
Outlook), should it be required. The ratings of the senior
unsecured bonds
issued correspond to BICSA's international rating of 'BB+'. The
bank's IDR and
long-term National rating have a Negative Outlook, which is in
line with BCR's
IDR. The affirmation of the bank's Support Rating reflects
Fitch's view that the
probability of support remains unchanged.
Originally created as a vehicle to extend the operations of the
state-owned
banks outside Costa Rica, BICSA successfully grown its loan
portfolio outside
Costa Rica and Panama maintaining a good asset quality and
profitability. Its
contribution to the consolidated business complements its
parent's strong market
position in Costa Rica. Fitch believes support would be
forthcoming to manage
the parent's reputational risk, if required.
BICSA's VR reflects its highly concentrated funding and moderate
profitability
which are balanced by the bank's low delinquency, good
geographic and economic
sector diversification and good capitalization.
BICSA's funding stems primarily from term deposits, followed by
bank loans and
financing obtained in the capital markets. Given the bank's high
deposit
concentration, the decline in some of these depositors would
represent a
challenge for BICSA's liquidity management. This exposure is
mitigated by
BICSA's close asset-liability management and liquidity coverage
(cash and bank
deposits represented 36.1% of total deposits and 41.8% if
investments are
included, as of Dec.'14).
BICSA's profitability remains below the system's average with an
return on
average assets (ROAA) of 1.2% between the years 2013-2014. The
bank's
profitability is limited by its corporate focus, low economies
of scale and high
competition in its target segments. Financial results will
continue to be driven
by moderate net interest margins, combined with high efficiency
and controlled
cost of credit.
BICSA's conservative underwriting standards and good geographic
and sectorial
loan diversification has favoured its asset quality. Loans +90
days past due
have remained low (less than 1% of gross loans) over the last
five years.
However, concentration amongst its largest debtors is high.
BICSA's reserve
coverage is adequate while its capitalization is good reflected
in a Fitch Core
Capital of 11.8% of risk-weighted assets (RWA) as of December
2014. Moderate
asset growth, combined with its traditional no-dividend policy,
has had a
positive impact on the sustainability of its capital levels. In
Fitch's view, a
capital injection from its shareholders would be forthcoming if
needed.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDR, VR and National Ratings
The bank's IDRs, National and senior debt ratings are sensitive
to a change in
Fitch's view as to BCR's capacity or willingness to support
BICSA. The Negative
Outlook on BICSA's IDR reflects the likelihood that a downgrade
of BCR's IDRs
would result in a similar action on BICSA's IDR and national
ratings.
Conversely, a revision ofin the Outlook of BCR's IDR to Stable
from Negative
would likely result in a similar change in the Outlook to
BICSA's IDR and
National Long-Term rating. The bank's VR is sensitive to a
change in
profitability, asset quality and/or capital position.
Fitch affirmed BICSA's ratings as follows:
International ratings
--Long-term IDR at 'BB+'; Outlook Negative;
--Short-term IDR at 'B';
--Viability Rating at 'bb';
--Support Rating at '3'.
National ratings
--Long-term National rating at 'AA-(pan)'; Outlook Negative;
--Short-term National rating at 'F1+(pan)';
--Long-term senior unsecured bonds at 'AA-(pan)';
--Commercial Paper at 'F1+(pan)'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
