LONDON, May 19 (Fitch) Continued moderate loan growth in Turkey
in 1Q15 is
mildly credit positive for the banking sector, says Fitch
Ratings. This should
help contain asset quality problems, prevent banks from
overstretching their
balance sheets and also reduce the risk of broader macroeconomic
imbalances
building up.
Reported quarter-on-quarter loan growth was 6.6% in 1Q15, but
Fitch calculates
this would have been 3% adjusted for exchange rate effects.
Foreign currency
(FC) loans represent around 30% of total bank lending, and the
lira depreciated
by 12.6% against the dollar in 1Q15. Loan growth was 16% in
2014, adjusted for
exchange rate effects (19% in nominal terms).
Although this still represents significant nominal loan growth,
it is moderate
in real terms (inflation was 7.6% in the 12 months to end-1Q15)
and a notable
slowdown relative to the rapid expansion of preceding years.
This has been
driven by slower economic growth, regulatory curbs and greater
caution by banks.
Consumer lending, once the main growth driver at Turkish banks,
rose by a
moderate 2.6% in 1Q15 (all such loans are extended in lira),
partly due to
regulatory restrictions on credit card and auto lending
introduced in 2013 -
2014. SME loans were up by 4% and corporate loans by 11%, in
nominal terms, the
latter mainly due to exchange rate effects.
At the outset of 2015, Turkish banks were targeting loan growth
of around 15% -
20% for the full year, and 1Q15 figures suggest these
expectations are
realistic. Confidence levels may improve after June's general
election, and
traditionally loan growth in Turkey has picked up during the
second half of the
year. However, banks remain relatively cautious about loan
growth expectations
in 2015 because of geopolitical tensions in neighbouring
countries, continued
weak growth reported by EU trading partners, interest rate
uncertainty and still
high unemployment, which stood at 11.2% at end-February 2015.
Slacker loan growth is credit positive for Turkish banks as it
should help to
contain the emergence of systemic risks and slow the build-up of
impaired loans,
even if it is also likely to further compress margins, already
squeezed by
competition, regulatory constraints and high funding costs.
Impaired loans are still low, representing 2.8% of sector loans
at end-1Q15, but
loan quality figures reported by Turkish banks have long been
flattered by lack
of seasoning due to rapid growth and continued loan
write-offs/sales. Problem
exposures represented a still moderate 3.4% of SME loans and
4.2% of unsecured
personal loans. Credit card delinquencies are rising (7.1% at
end-March, up from
6.7% at end-2014), but these are fully reserved and easily sold
to loan recovery
companies. Fitch is not expecting a significant increase in
impaired loans in
the short-term given a still reasonably supportive economy (we
forecast 3.2% GDP
growth for 2015). In addition, we are not expecting sudden asset
deterioration
in corporate portfolios, where FC risks are concentrated,
because maturities in
the corporate loan books are longer-term.
