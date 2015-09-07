(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Indonesian Banks Report Card
here
JAKARTA, September 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects the
profitability and
capitalisation of the 10 major rated banks in Indonesia to
provide sufficient
loss-absorption buffers against rising challenges, including
high interest
rates, slowing economic growth, pressure from foreign-currency
volatility and a
downturn in the commodity market.
Indonesia's three largest banks by assets - Bank Mandiri, Bank
Rakyat Indonesia,
and Bank Central Asia - are likely to be more resilient to
market volatility
because of their strong profitability, which is underpinned by
their large
low-cost deposit franchise. Meanwhile, the profitability of
second-tier banks is
undermined by higher credit costs and higher pressure on their
interest margins.
Fitch believes asset quality will remain a challenge for the
banks in 2015 and
beyond, underscored by the increases in write-offs,
restructuring loans and
special-mention loans. However, this potential higher risk on
asset quality is
adequately buffered by their solid capitalisation with Fitch
Core Capital (FCC)
and Core Tier-1 capital ratios at 16.4% and 14.8% at end-1H15.
In addition,
Fitch estimates that most of the top 10 banks would be able to
meet the more
stringent Basel III capital requirements if the maximum
additional capital
charge were applied today.
The accompanying special report "Indonesian Banks Report Card:
1H15; Large Banks
Have Satisfactory Buffer Despite Current Weak Operating
Environment" is
available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link in
this media release.
Contact:
Iwan Wisaksana
Director
+62 21 2988 6807
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower Level 24
Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav.3-5
Jakarta, Indonesia 12910
Ira Febrianty
Analyst
+62 21 2988 6810
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.