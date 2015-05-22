(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, May 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned FWD Limited's USD100m 4.15% senior unsecured notes due 2023 a 'BBB' rating. At the same time, the rating agency has placed FWD Limited's 'A-' Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and 'BBB+' rating on the senior unsecured notes due 2024 on Rating Watch Negative. Fitch has also affirmed the 'A' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating on Hong Kong-based FWD Life Insurance Company (Bermuda) Limited (FWD Life HK) and FWD General Insurance Company Limited (FWD GI). The Outlook is Stable. FWD Limited has issued the USD100m senior unsecured notes through a private placement to an investor. The notes are senior unsecured obligations of the issuer and are ranked pari-passu with the USD325m 5% senior notes that were issued in 2014. The net proceeds of the notes will be used for general corporate purposes. KEY RATING DRIVERS The Rating Watch on FWD Limited is linked exclusively to a likely change in notching criteria at Fitch, and reflects the expectation that FWD Limited's IDR and the rating on its USD325m senior unsecured notes due 2024 will be downgraded by one notch to 'BBB+' and 'BBB', respectively, once Fitch's proposed criteria are made final. The proposed criteria, which indicate a one notch downward adjustment in the noted ratings, are currently subject to a market consultation and review period. Existing ratings on FWD Limited are based on Fitch's current notching criteria. In contrast, it should be noted that the 'BBB' rating assigned today to FWD Limited's new issuance of unsecured senior notes due 2023 was based on application of Fitch proposed notching criteria, per the procedures being used by Fitch during the market consultation and review period. This rating would be expected to be affirmed once proposed notching criteria are made final. The affirmation of the IFS ratings reflects the improving margin of FWD Life HK's value of new business (VNB) and consistently profitable underwriting result from FWD GI's insurance portfolio. The ratings also recognise FWD Life HK's sound distribution capability and Fitch's expectation that both operating entities will maintain adequate solvency buffer to support their ongoing expansion and asset volatility. The regulatory solvency ratio of FWD Life HK and FWD GI stood at 226% and 581%, respectively, at end-2014. FWD Life HK reported better VNB margin in 2014, although greater focus on the sales of health and protection type insurance policies led to a reduction in its total annualised premiums equivalent. The combined ratio of FWD GI remained at 92.4% in 2014 despite weaker underwriting margin from motor and employee compensation insurance. Ongoing premium growth, stable investment yield, and sound underwriting profitability continued to underpin the group's overall operating result in 2014. FWD Limited's pretax return on assets amounted to 0.6% in 2014 while its interest coverage (which includes realised and unrealised investment gains and losses) was about 5.9x for 2014. FWD Limited's financial leverage at end-2014 on a consolidated basis would have been about 29% on a pro-forma basis including the issue of the USD100m notes, compared with 23.8% without the inclusion of the notes. In light of the stable earnings profile of FWD Limited's insurance subsidiaries and its liquidity, Fitch expects the group to maintain sound capacity to service the interest cost of its senior notes. RATING SENSITIVITIES If new notching criteria proposed by Fitch are made final, Fitch expects to downgrade FWD Limited's 'A-' IDR and the 'BBB+' rating on the senior unsecured notes due 2024 by one notch. No other ratings are expected to be impacted by the proposed changes to Fitch's notching criteria. The 'BBB' rating on the USD100m senior unsecured notes due 2023 issued by FWD Limited was established using notching criteria that have been proposed by Fitch, but are not yet final. If the proposed criteria are not made final, and instead current notching criteria are maintained, Fitch would expect to upgrade the noted rating by one notch. No other ratings are expected to be impacted should the proposed changes to Fitch's notching criterial not become final. Downgrade triggers for FWD Limited and its insurance subsidiaries include: - Deterioration in the consolidated capitalisation, with the solvency ratio of FWD Life HK consistently below 225%, - An escalation in FWD Limited's financial leverage to above 30% for a prolonged period, or - A significant worsening in operating performance of its insurance subsidiaries in terms of lapse rates, mortality profits of its life business, and underwriting result of its general insurance, with combined ratio persistently in excess of 105% An upgrade of FWD Limited's IDR is unlikely in the near term. However, over the medium term, FWD Limited's IDR could be upgraded if the life operation in Hong Kong manages to broaden its distribution coverage or further improve its operating performance as measured by new business margin and growth of value of in-force business. Contacts: Primary Analyst Terrence Wong Director +852 2263 9920 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre 89 Queensway, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Akane Nishizaki Associate Director +852 2263 9942 Committee Chairperson Jeffrey Liew Senior Director +852 2263 9939 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, "Insurance Rating Methodology", dated 4 September 2014, are available on www.fitchratings.com. Related Research: Exposure Draft: Insurance Notching Criteria, dated 12 May 2015 Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology here Exposure Draft: Insurance Notching Criteria (Proposed Methodology Changes) here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. 