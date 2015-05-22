(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, May 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned FWD
Limited's USD100m 4.15%
senior unsecured notes due 2023 a 'BBB' rating. At the same
time, the rating
agency has placed FWD Limited's 'A-' Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
and 'BBB+'
rating on the senior unsecured notes due 2024 on Rating Watch
Negative.
Fitch has also affirmed the 'A' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS)
rating on Hong
Kong-based FWD Life Insurance Company (Bermuda) Limited (FWD
Life HK) and FWD
General Insurance Company Limited (FWD GI). The Outlook is
Stable.
FWD Limited has issued the USD100m senior unsecured notes
through a private
placement to an investor. The notes are senior unsecured
obligations of the
issuer and are ranked pari-passu with the USD325m 5% senior
notes that were
issued in 2014. The net proceeds of the notes will be used for
general corporate
purposes.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Rating Watch on FWD Limited is linked exclusively to a
likely change in
notching criteria at Fitch, and reflects the expectation that
FWD Limited's IDR
and the rating on its USD325m senior unsecured notes due 2024
will be downgraded
by one notch to 'BBB+' and 'BBB', respectively, once Fitch's
proposed criteria
are made final.
The proposed criteria, which indicate a one notch downward
adjustment in the
noted ratings, are currently subject to a market consultation
and review period.
Existing ratings on FWD Limited are based on Fitch's current
notching criteria.
In contrast, it should be noted that the 'BBB' rating assigned
today to FWD
Limited's new issuance of unsecured senior notes due 2023 was
based on
application of Fitch proposed notching criteria, per the
procedures being used
by Fitch during the market consultation and review period. This
rating would be
expected to be affirmed once proposed notching criteria are made
final.
The affirmation of the IFS ratings reflects the improving margin
of FWD Life
HK's value of new business (VNB) and consistently profitable
underwriting result
from FWD GI's insurance portfolio. The ratings also recognise
FWD Life HK's
sound distribution capability and Fitch's expectation that both
operating
entities will maintain adequate solvency buffer to support their
ongoing
expansion and asset volatility. The regulatory solvency ratio of
FWD Life HK and
FWD GI stood at 226% and 581%, respectively, at end-2014.
FWD Life HK reported better VNB margin in 2014, although greater
focus on the
sales of health and protection type insurance policies led to a
reduction in its
total annualised premiums equivalent. The combined ratio of FWD
GI remained at
92.4% in 2014 despite weaker underwriting margin from motor and
employee
compensation insurance.
Ongoing premium growth, stable investment yield, and sound
underwriting
profitability continued to underpin the group's overall
operating result in
2014. FWD Limited's pretax return on assets amounted to 0.6% in
2014 while its
interest coverage (which includes realised and unrealised
investment gains and
losses) was about 5.9x for 2014.
FWD Limited's financial leverage at end-2014 on a consolidated
basis would have
been about 29% on a pro-forma basis including the issue of the
USD100m notes,
compared with 23.8% without the inclusion of the notes. In light
of the stable
earnings profile of FWD Limited's insurance subsidiaries and its
liquidity,
Fitch expects the group to maintain sound capacity to service
the interest cost
of its senior notes.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
If new notching criteria proposed by Fitch are made final, Fitch
expects to
downgrade FWD Limited's 'A-' IDR and the 'BBB+' rating on the
senior unsecured
notes due 2024 by one notch. No other ratings are expected to
be impacted by
the proposed changes to Fitch's notching criteria.
The 'BBB' rating on the USD100m senior unsecured notes due 2023
issued by FWD
Limited was established using notching criteria that have been
proposed by
Fitch, but are not yet final. If the proposed criteria are not
made final, and
instead current notching criteria are maintained, Fitch would
expect to upgrade
the noted rating by one notch. No other ratings are expected to
be impacted
should the proposed changes to Fitch's notching criterial not
become final.
Downgrade triggers for FWD Limited and its insurance
subsidiaries include:
- Deterioration in the consolidated capitalisation, with the
solvency ratio of
FWD Life HK consistently below 225%,
- An escalation in FWD Limited's financial leverage to above 30%
for a prolonged
period, or
- A significant worsening in operating performance of its
insurance subsidiaries
in terms of lapse rates, mortality profits of its life business,
and
underwriting result of its general insurance, with combined
ratio persistently
in excess of 105%
An upgrade of FWD Limited's IDR is unlikely in the near term.
However, over the
medium term, FWD Limited's IDR could be upgraded if the life
operation in Hong
Kong manages to broaden its distribution coverage or further
improve its
operating performance as measured by new business margin and
growth of value of
in-force business.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Terrence Wong
Director
+852 2263 9920
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Akane Nishizaki
Associate Director
+852 2263 9942
Committee Chairperson
Jeffrey Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Insurance Rating Methodology", dated 4
September 2014, are
available on www.fitchratings.com.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.