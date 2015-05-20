(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB+'
rating to McGraw
Hill Financial, Inc.'s (MHFI) proposed issuance of senior notes
due 2025. The
proceeds from the offering are expected to be used for general
corporate
purposes.
Fitch expects MFHI to continue deploying free cash flow (FCF)
toward
acquisitions and shareholder returns in the form of dividends
and share
repurchases, and notes that the company's capital allocation
strategy and
capital structure policy will remain key rating considerations.
Fitch expects
MHFI to remain within Fitch's leverage target pro-forma for the
new senior
notes.
The notes will be unsecured and unsubordinated and will rank
equally and ratably
with the company's existing senior unsecured and unsubordinated
debt. Standard &
Poor's Financial Services LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of MHFI
that provides
guarantees for MHFI's existing senior notes, will also guarantee
the new notes.
Fitch believes MHFI has significant financial flexibility
following the
resolution of legal and regulatory matters relating to certain
U.S. residential
mortgage-backed securities and U.S. collateralized debt
obligations. MHFI
recorded $1.6 billion in charges that have largely been paid in
2015.
As of March 2015, unadjusted gross leverage was 0.6x and total
gross debt was
approximately $1.2 billion ($190 million in commercial paper
outstanding,
$175 million drawn under its bank credit facility, $400 million
notes due 2017
and $400 million notes due 2037).
The company's liquidity position and financial flexibility
remain strong given
the strength of its businesses and expected FCF generation.
Liquidity is further
supported by cash and cash equivalents totaling $1.2 billion
(approximately
$117.6 million held in the U.S.) and $810 million in
availability under its $1
billion CP program (backed by MHFI's $1 billion bank credit
facility due June
2017) as of March 31, 2015. The company has ample cushion inside
of the credit
facilities' 3.25x indebtedness-to-cash flow ratio.
Under various scenarios Fitch has modeled, which include
assumptions for
investments in the business (including acquisitions and capital
expenditures),
Fitch believes that leverage could temporarily exceed 2.5x
unadjusted gross
leverage and sustain current ratings, providing the company
significant
financial flexibility at the current rating level.
RATING SENSITIVITIES:
Ratings may be upgraded when:
--The company's business and operational profile remains in line
with current
performance without any material deterioration;
--The cumulative effect of acquisitions and share repurchases on
the credit
profile post-judgments/settlements continues to reflect a
conservative balance
sheet and financial policy, which may include sustained leverage
under 1.5x.
Negative rating actions could occur if there is:
--A shift to leverage over 2.5x and Fitch believed such elevated
leverage levels
would be maintained;
--Material disruption, negative operating results or a business
model change at
the S&P Ratings business that materially impacted margins and
FCF.
Fitch currently rates MFHI as follows:
--IDR at 'BBB+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Senior unsecured at 'BBB+';
--Commercial paper at 'F2'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
