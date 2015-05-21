(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TOKYO, May 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says the 'A-' rating on Nomura International Funding Pte. Ltd.'s (NIF) programme for the issuance of guaranteed senior unsecured notes is not affected by the increase in the programme limit to USD4.5bn from USD3bn. The programme was rated by Fitch on 15 October 2014 (refer to the rating action commentary titled "Fitch Rates Nomura Intl Funding's Guaranteed Sr Note Prog 'A-'") and the limit was raised on 14 May 2015. The rating applies only to notes guaranteed by Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NHI, A-/Stable) or Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. (A-/Stable). The rating does not cover unguaranteed notes and other instruments issued under the programme. Singapore-based NIF is a wholly owned subsidiary of NHI. NIF is primarily engaged in supporting the global wholesale business function of Nomura, the largest securities group in Japan. Contact: Jonathan Cornish Managing Director +81 3 3288 2673 Fitch Ratings Japan Limited Kojimachi Crystal City East Wing 3F 4-8 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 102-0083 Teruki Morinaga Director +81 3 3288 2781 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.