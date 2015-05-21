(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO, May 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says the 'A-' rating on
Nomura International
Funding Pte. Ltd.'s (NIF) programme for the issuance of
guaranteed senior
unsecured notes is not affected by the increase in the programme
limit to
USD4.5bn from USD3bn. The programme was rated by Fitch on 15
October 2014 (refer
to the rating action commentary titled "Fitch Rates Nomura Intl
Funding's
Guaranteed Sr Note Prog 'A-'") and the limit was raised on 14
May 2015.
The rating applies only to notes guaranteed by Nomura Holdings,
Inc. (NHI,
A-/Stable) or Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. (A-/Stable). The
rating does not cover
unguaranteed notes and other instruments issued under the
programme.
Singapore-based NIF is a wholly owned subsidiary of NHI. NIF is
primarily
engaged in supporting the global wholesale business function of
Nomura, the
largest securities group in Japan.
Contact:
Jonathan Cornish
Managing Director
+81 3 3288 2673
Fitch Ratings Japan Limited
Kojimachi Crystal City East Wing 3F
4-8 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 102-0083
Teruki Morinaga
Director
+81 3 3288 2781
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
