(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO/HONG KONG, May 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Lanka has
affirmed Sanasa
Development Bank PLC's (SDB) National Long-Term Rating at
'BB+(lka)'. The
Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating captures SDB's high exposure to the retail and
lower-end SME
segments, its weak asset quality, and pressure on capitalisation
due to strong
loan growth. The rating also reflects its above-average
net-interest margins
(NIM) stemming from its high-yielding loan book. The rating is
constrained by
SDB's high costs, which ultimately limit profitability.
SDB's loan book expanded by 17% in 1Q15, following growth of 44%
in 2014 and 14%
in 2013. Its Fitch core capital ratio declined to 13.96% at
end-March 2015 from
14.90% at end-2014 and 14.27% at end-2013 despite an equity
infusion in late
2014. This was primarily due to the rapid expansion of its loan
book. Fitch
believes that continued high capital consumption could lead to
further
deterioration in capital ratios, if internal capital generation
proves
insufficient or if there is no capital injection.
Of the bank's gross loans at end-2014, 95% were to retail and
SME customers,
which, in Fitch's view, are riskier in nature due to their
greater vulnerability
to economic cycles, and could to lead to an increase in the
reported NPL ratio,
which stood at 3.5% at end March 2015 (2014: 3.8%, 2013: 5.1%),
should economic
conditions worsen.
SDB's loan-to-deposit ratio was also a casualty of rapid loan
growth, crossing
100% in 2014 (2013: 97%) and higher than its peers. Deposits
remained the
primary source of funding, although its share in total funding
declined to 87%
at end-2014 from 93% at end-2013. Fitch believes that SDB will
rely more on
borrowings to fund its above-average growth in the future.
SDB's return on assets improved to 1.92% in 1Q15 (2014: 1.49%,
2013: 0.91%)
mainly due to higher NIM. Profit for 2014 was also supported by
capital gains
from the sale of stock investments. Fitch believes higher
operating costs due to
branch expansion and a potential increase in credit costs could
hamper
profitability.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Aggressive loan growth that could increase capital impairment
risks, either
through greater unprovided NPLs and/or a continued deterioration
in
capitalisation without adequate internal or external capital
augmentation, could
lead to a downgrade of SDB's ratings.
A rating upgrade is contingent upon fundamental improvements in
its asset
quality and moderation of its risk appetite while expanding its
asset base.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Jeewanthi Malagala, CFA
Analyst
+94 1 1254 1900
Fitch Ratings Lanka Limited
Level 15-04, East Tower, World Trade Center
Colombo 01, Sri Lanka
Secondary Analyst
Rukshana Thalgodapitiya, CFA
Vice President
+94 1 1254 1900
Committee Chairperson
Sabine Bauer
Senior Director
+852 2263 9966
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com.
