LONDON/MOSCOW, May 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Russia-based
Sodrugestvo Industries Ltd.'s prospective RUB5bn bond an
expected local currency
senior unsecured rating of 'B(EXP)' with a Recovery Rating 'RR4'
and an expected
National senior unsecured rating of 'BBB-(rus)(EXP)'. The final
instrument
ratings are contingent on the receipt of final documents
conforming materially
to information already received.
Sodrugestvo Industries is a fully consolidated non-operating
subsidiary of
Sodrugestvo Group S.A. (Sodrugestvo).
Fitch has also affirmed the Long-term foreign currency Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) of Sodrugestvo at 'B' and assigned a Long-term local
currency IDR of 'B'.
The Outlook is Negative. A full list of rating actions is
available below.
The rating of the proposed bond is in line with Sodrugestvo's
'B' Long-term
local currency IDR due to put options of major operating
companies, ensuring
bondholders' recourse to Sodrugestvo's main operating entities.
The rating also
reflects adequate expected recoveries for senior unsecured
creditors in the
event of default following a liquidation approach, which we
believe would yield
better recoveries for unsecured creditors relative to the going
concern
alternative.
Sodrugestvo's IDR continues to reflect the company's sustainable
asset-heavy
business model, which has strengthened by the consolidation of a
port terminal,
a soybean crushing plant and a logistics company in June 2014.
However, high
leverage, weak financial flexibility and small scale in terms of
funds from
operations (FFO) relative to other rated peers - keep the IDR in
the 'B'
category. The rating also factors in government support to the
food producing
sector, given the food import bans in place and other measures
as the country
aims to attain food self-sufficiency.
The Negative Outlook captures the company's stretched credit
metrics, in
particular leverage which we expect to remain at around 5.0x
(readily marketable
inventories (RMI)-adjusted) in FY15-FY16 (year-ending June). The
rating remains
pressured by the weak liquidity position which should improve
slightly in case
the bond proceeds are applied to refinancing short-term
maturities.
KEY RATING DRIVERS FOR THE BONDS
SPV to Issue Bonds
Sodrugestvo Industries is Sodrugestvo's fully owned subsidiary
established
solely for the purpose of domestic bond issuance. It plans to
issue 10-year
RUB5bn domestic notes with an effective tenor of a year and a
half defined
through the investors' right to put the bond back after the end
of the third
coupon period. As a non-operating company, Sodrugestvo
Industries does not
contribute to the group's profits or own any meaningful fixed
assets. The
company will not have any other external debt, apart from
domestic bonds.
Bond Proceeds Mainly for Refinancing
The bond's proceeds are intended to be used mainly for
refinancing short-term
bank loans. While the planned bond issue will enable Sodrugestvo
to diversify
its funding options, we do not expect leverage to materially
increase as a
result of this transaction.
Bond proceeds will be down-streamed to LLC Torgoviy dom
Sodrugestvo (grain
trading entity) and CJSC Sodrugestvo-Soya (soybean processing)
by way of
inter-company loans mirroring the terms of the planned bond.
These intra-group
loan agreements create an unsecured claim on the main profit
generating
operating companies thereby mitigating any structural
subordination between the
bond issuing SPV and unsecured creditors at operating company
level.
Credit Enhancement by way of Put Options
Bondholders will benefit from irrevocable public offers (put
options) to be
issued by Sodrugestvo and its major asset-heavy and
profit-generating operating
subsidiaries CJSC Sodrugestvo-Soya, CJSC Terminal and LLC
Torgoviy dom
Sodrugestvo (together "offerors"), effectively giving this
instrument recourse
to Sodrugestvo group. The irrevocable undertakings or offers
provide for an
obligation of the offerors to purchase the bond if the issuer
(Sodrugestvo
Industries) is in default. Fitch believes that obligations under
the put options
will rank pari passu with other unsecured obligations of the
offerors in case of
default.
Adequate Recoveries for Unsecured Bondholders
The expected local currency senior unsecured rating is in line
with
Sodrugestvo's Long-term local currency IDR, reflecting good
recoveries, in case
of default, for all unsecured debt under Fitch's liquidation
scenario valuation
approach.
Despite a sizeable amount of secured indebtedness, recovery
prospects for
unsecured debt are supported by Sodrugestvo's asset-heavy
business model with
around half of the assets represented by a newly constructed
crushing plant and
port terminal in Kaliningrad, Russia. In our calculations we
exclude the portion
of inventories from the value available to unsecured creditors,
in line with our
RMI approach and, likewise, the associated secured indebtedness
to fund such
stock from the debt waterfall. We apply a soft cap for Russian
jurisdiction;
hence the assigned senior unsecured rating of 'B(EXP)'/'RR4'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS FOR THE IDR
Stretched Credit Metrics
Consolidation of the port terminal, the processing plant and the
logistics
company in June 2014, which were previously held off-balance
sheet, resulted in
additional debt and interest costs which were higher than
originally envisaged.
We expect new assets to contribute to profits starting from FY15
and
RMI-adjusted FFO gross leverage to be around 5.0x in FY15 (FY14:
8.4x) which, if
exceeded, would be more consistent with a 'B-' rating profile.
In particular
Fitch would view negatively if management pursues further
expansion plan
financed by incremental debt.
The rating affirmation assumes a sustained EBITDAR at or above
USD185m-USD195m
equivalent to an FFO of around USD85m, together with controlled
capex spending
and low dividend pay outs. While we acknowledge the loan
received from the
controlling shareholder (USD48.5m received in cash in FY14), any
material
prepayments under this loan, breaching its nature of perpetual
equity, would
also be considered negative to the ratings.
More Conservative Growth Strategy
Fitch expects Sodrugestvo to pursue more conservative expansion
after its
greenfield projects were finalised in FY14. Substantial
debt-funded growth will
be also constrained by leverage covenants under the company's
major loan
agreements. In FY15 we expect capex not to exceed USD20m, which
will support the
group's free cash flow (FCF) generation. In our projections we
assumed capex and
acquisition spending of around USD55m a year over FY16-FY18,
which, however, may
be scaled down to around USD10m, due to low maintenance capex
requirements of
newly constructed facilities.
EBITDA Margin Stabilisation in FY15
In 1HFY15 Fitch-calculated EBITDA margin increased to 9.3% and
we expect it to
be around 8% in FY15 (FY14: 3%), due to close to full
utilisation of crushing
capacity and greater contribution from the infrastructure and
logistics
segments. As a result, EBITDA will be around USD180m, despite a
decline in
revenues due to weak soft commodity prices and lower grain
trading volumes.
Strengthening Forward Integration
The ratings are supported by Sodrugestvo's asset-heavy business
model with
vertical integration into soybean origination, storage,
processing and product
delivery. We expect the acquisition of a logistics company and
the newly
constructed port terminal and soybean crushing plant in FY14 to
provide
synergies to existing operations and strengthen Sodrugestvo's
market position
starting from FY15.
Moderate but Improving Diversification
While Sodrugesctvo's vertically-integrated business model is
beneficial in terms
of control over the soybean meal and oil production cycle, Fitch
stresses that
this approach exposes Sodrugestvo to the global soybean market
dynamics and
prices. However, we expect Sodrugestvo's diversification into
grains to improve
in line with expanding collaboration with its strategic partner
Mitsui & Co Ltd.
Moderate Rouble Depreciation Impact
Although Sodrugestvo's debt is primarily in US dollars and most
of its profits
are generated in Russia, there is some natural hedge due to the
linkage of
soybean and grain prices to world USD-based prices. However,
Sodrugestvo's
pricing power may deteriorate if rouble depreciation offsets the
benefit of low
world soybean meal prices.
LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE
As at end-December 2014 Sodrugestvo's short-term debt amounted
to around
USD827m, out of which only USD156m could be re-drawn under
existing working
capital lines with final maturities beyond 2015. Although we
expect FCF to turn
positive in FY15, liquidity is considered weak as short-term
debt exceeds liquid
inventories (RMI) of USD377m, available undrawn bank lines of
USD44m and
Fitch-adjusted unrestricted cash balances of USD80m (all figures
at end-December
2014).
We expect the rouble bond issuance, which is aimed at
refinancing of short-term
debt, to shore up Sodrugestvo's liquidity, albeit its liquidity
score will
remain below 1.0x.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Decline in world soft commodities prices in FY15 and FY16,
before stabilising
- Decrease in grain trading volumes in FY15 and increase
thereafter with growth
peaking in FY16-FY17
- Growth in crushing volumes in FY15 due to close to full
utilisation of new
crushing capacity
- EBITDA of around USD180m-190m over the medium term
- Conservative growth strategy with annual capex and acquisition
spending not
exceeding USD20m in FY15 and USD55m thereafter
- Adequate liquidity and roll-over of short-term maturities at
reasonable terms
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that could lead to a negative
rating action
include:
- FFO adjusted gross leverage (RMI-adjusted) sustainably above
5.0x, coupled
with negative FCF from larger-than-expected capex or working
capital or due to
an aggressive financial policy
- Deterioration of FFO margin sustainably below 2.5% as a result
of operating
under-performance or increasing interest burden
- Liquidity erosion caused by the limited availability of bank
financing in
relation to short-term maturities or refinancing at more onerous
terms than
expected
Positive: Future developments that could lead to the Outlook
being revised to
Stable include:
- FFO adjusted gross leverage (RMI-adjusted) sustainably below
5.0x supported by
positive FCF, conservative business expansion funded by cash
flows or equity
rather than debt
- FFO margin sustainably around 3%
- Enhanced liquidity buffer relative to short-term debt
maturities combined with
continuing government support to the sector
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Sodrugestvo Group S.A.
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'; Outlook
Negative
Long-term local currency IDR: assigned 'B'; Outlook Negative
National Long-term rating: assigned 'BBB-(rus)'; Outlook
Negative
Sodrugestvo Industries Ltd.
Local currency senior unsecured rating: assigned 'B(EXP)'/'RR4'
National Long-term senior unsecured rating: assigned 'BBB-(rus)
(EXP)'
