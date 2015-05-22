(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
WARSAW/LONDON/MOSCOW, May 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
the Polish City
of Torun's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) at
'BBB' and its National Long-term rating at 'A(pol)'. The
Outlooks are Stable.
The affirmation reflects Fitch expectations that city's will
maintain its
reasonable operating results in the medium term, supported by
the city
authorities' prudent financial management. The ratings also
factor in Torun's
fairly high direct and indirect risk following large
investments.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
For 2015-2017 Fitch expects a continuation of the city's prudent
financial and
strategic management, particularly in long-term financial
projections and close
monitoring of both market conditions and budgetary execution.
This approach will
support what Fitch estimates to be a sound operating margin of
13% and an
average prudent debt payback ratio of 11 years for 2015-2017.
The city's ambitious investment plan in the past has resulted in
fairly high
indebtedness. Investments were focused on improving the city's
infrastructure,
mainly roads and transport. We expect this investment-driven
approach to
continue over the medium term. As in the past the city will
apply for funds
available for Polish local governments under the 2014-2020 EU
budget to
co-finance its capex, although this may take time. The next peak
of capital
spending is likely to be in 2018-2020.
As a result of investments Torun's debt was fairly high at 116%
of current
revenue in 2014. We expect this ratio will improve to 104% once
the city prepays
PLN165m of an EIB loan, using surplus EU funds received for a
bridge
construction. The prepayment will negatively impact the city's
debt service
ratio in 2015, which may peak at 235% of operating balance (85%
without the
prepayment). In the medium term direct debt should stabilise at
above 100% of
current revenue.
Direct debt should not cause significant pressure for the
budget, due to its
long and smooth maturity profile, sound financial management and
the city's
commitment to maintain current balance at levels that are
sufficient to meet
annual debt obligations. Torun is exposed to interest rate risk
as 98% of its
debt is floating-rate. However, Fitch believes such risks should
be manageable
based on the city's prudent budgetary approach.
We expect indirect risk to grow to PLN455m in 2015, from PLN325m
in 2014.
Torun's authorities has been shifting some large-scale
infrastructure
improvement work to its municipal companies, easing pressure on
the city's
financing needs in 2013-2015. These companies financed
investments with debt and
EU grants. Torun provides capital support to its public service
entities, which
will receive PLN34m in 2015 and a further annual PLN35m-PLN40m
that has been set
aside in the city's multiyear financial plan for 2016-2025.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings could be upgraded if the city reduces its direct and
indirect debt
below 100% of current revenue, while maintaining sound operating
performance as
reflected in an operating margin above 10%.
The ratings could be downgraded if the overall debt burden
(direct and indirect
risk) exceeds 150% of current revenue or its operating balance
becomes
insufficient to cover debt service (principal and interest) on a
permanent
basis.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Magdalena Mikolajczak
Analyst
+48 22 330 62 85
Fitch Polska S.A.
16 Krolewska Street
Warsaw 00-103
Secondary Analyst
Maurycy Michalski
Associate Director
+48 22 330 67 01
Committee Chair
Vladimir Redkin
Senior Director
+7 495 956 9901
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Malgorzata Socharska,
Warsaw, Tel: +48 22
338 62 81, Email: malgorzata.socharska@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated 14
August 2012, and
'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria',
dated 18 May
2015, are available on www.fitchratings.com.
