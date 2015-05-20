(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 20 (Fitch) Brazilian banks could face modestly
higher asset
quality risk within payroll loan portfolios under a proposal by
banking
regulators to raise the maximum permissible payroll loan amount
to 40%, from 30%
of gross pretax income, says Fitch Ratings. This proposal is in
addition to
another change to rules governing payroll loans approved last
October, whereby
regulators extended the maximum permissible tenor on payroll
loans to eight
years from five. Under the latest proposal, the additional
permissible borrowing
amounts can only be used for the reduction of payroll credit
card debts for
retirees and pensioners of Brazil's Social Security Service
(INSS).
The increased risk tolerance that comes with lengthened payroll
loan tenors and
higher borrowing amounts is a sign that bank regulators are
accommodating
borrowers' needs amid Brazil's rising household indebtedness and
the country's
economic slowdown. Typical payroll loan borrowers are medium to
low income
public sector employees and retirees, both of which have less
flexibility in
managing their modest, but stable income streams. These
borrowers often seek to
restructure their debts. Lower income levels tend to correlate
with higher
credit risk on payroll loans.
In spite of modest borrower credit profiles, payroll lending
over the past
several years has been a positive for the retail loan mix of
large Brazilian
banks. Lengthening tenors and the proposed higher maximum
borrowing amounts
somewhat offset the mix improvement. Payroll loans typically
have low
delinquency rates, consistent with residential mortgages, and
are normally less
risky than traditional unsecured personal loans, auto loans and
credit cards.
Banking regulators recognize payroll loans as a form of consumer
lending
acceptable for higher growth, mostly due to these loans' track
records of good
asset quality. Payroll deductible loans reached BRL353 billion
at year-end 2014,
up from BRL73 billion at year-end 2009, a compound annual growth
rate (CAGR) of
37% over the period. Payroll deductible loans now represent 30%
of domestic
consumer loans, up from 15% at year-end 2009. The average
interest rate on
payroll loans was approximately 26% in March 2015, versus 45% on
average for
other types of consumer credit, according to the Brazilian
Central Bank.
The average tenors on new payroll loan originations rose quickly
last year in
reaction to new maximum permissible tenors, in part because
lending rates on
these loans, while high relative to most developed-market
interest rate
averages, remain lower than other types of consumer and personal
loans in
Brazil. As seen in the <a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/web_content/images/fw/fw-chart-20150520.htm
">
chart of the average tenors of newly originated payroll
loans jumped to a
peak of 70 months in December 2014, up from 62 months in
December 2013.
Banks that are active in payroll loans include Itau, which
created a joint
venture with BMG in 2013, and Santander Brazil, which has a
joint venture with
Banco Bonsucesso. Banco do Brasil, Caixa and Bradesco also have
seen strong
growth in their own payroll lending businesses.
Fitch believes that additional risks facing payroll loans
include the
possibility of a future reduction in the regulatory mandated
interest rate caps
placed on them. Changes in retirement plans or public servants'
work stability
schemes (common in Brazil) or salary changes could also affect
payroll loan
portfolio risk. The regulatory changes add risk to loan pricing
and raise
mortality risks borne by banks.
On a positive note, Fitch believes that the changes to payroll
loan rules should
lead to higher payroll loan growth in a year when traditional
consumer lending,
mortgage lending and commercial lending will face more limited
growth prospects.
Regulators lengthened permissible payroll loan tenors last year
under Bacen
Circular Instruction no. 8321/14. Also around that time, they
increased the
maximum tenor for payroll loans to retirees to six years from
five. We
anticipate a final outcome on the proposed maximum payroll loan
amount increase
to be reached within the next several months.
Contacts:
Raphael Nascimento
Associate Director
+ 55-11-3957-3664
Sao Paulo
Pedro Gomes
Director
+ 55-11-4504-2604
Eduardo Ribas
Director
+ 55-11-4504-2213
Claudio Gallina
Senior Director
+ 55-11-4504-2216
Matthew Noll, CFA
Senior Director
Financial Institutions Fitch Wire
+1 212 908-0652
New York
Media Relations: Jaqueline Carvalho, Rio de Janeiro, Tel: +55 21
4503 2623,
Email: jaqueline.carvalho@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty,
New York, Tel: +1
(212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.