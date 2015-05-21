(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/LONDON, May 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded La Banque Postale's (LBP) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and Long-term senior debt rating to 'A-' from 'A'. Its Short-term IDR and debt ratings have been affirmed at 'F1'. At the same time, Fitch has upgraded LBP's Viability Rating (VR) to 'a-' from 'bbb+'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this rating action commentary. The rating actions are in conjunction with Fitch's review of sovereign support for banks globally, which the agency announced in March 2014. In line with its expectations announced in March last year and communicated regularly since then, Fitch believes legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives have substantially reduced the likelihood of sovereign support for US, Swiss and European Union commercial banks. LBP's indirect ownership by the French government and its integration into La Poste (LP, A+/Stable) continue to underpin our view of an extremely high probability of support to the bank from the sovereign, including under the provisions and limitations of Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) and the Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM). Nonetheless, we consider that BRRD will introduce additional uncertainty to state intervention and this is reflected in the downward revision of the SRF to 'A-'. As a result, LBP's IDRs are now driven primarily by the bank's standalone financial strength, as reflected in its VR. KEY RATING DRIVERS -IDRs, VR AND SENIOR DEBT The upgrade of LBP's VR to 'a-' reflects strong ordinary capital support from its main shareholder LP, France's state-owned post office. Based on recent capital transfers and information from the bank, Fitch believes that LBP's capital ratios, which are already solid, further benefit from a potential capital buffer available at LP to support its bank subsidiary. The upgrade also reflects LBP's resilient asset quality accompanied by a gradual and tightly controlled diversification into higher-risk lending segments (eg. consumer and corporate lending). The VR further takes into account that LBP's securities portfolio consists of low-risk exposures, while exposures to peripheral eurozone sovereign debt are largely manageable and in run off. The upgrade takes into account that LBP's profitability benefits from being able to generate stable returns over time. Although those profits are still limited, Fitch expects that they will benefit from greater diversification into lending. LBP's profitability has to be viewed in the context of its key role in LP. Performance is to some extent affected by limited revenue generation and high fixed costs of the service sharing agreements with LP, which are a constraint on the VR. LBP's profitability also reflects its low, but increasing, loan/asset ratio (31% at end-2014). Fitch expects LBP's 2015 profitability to improve slightly, driven by higher revenues from increased and diversified lending activity. Fitch also expects the healthy margins on higher-risk lending segments to more than compensate for higher loan impairment charges. The VR and IDRs also factor in LBP's large domestic presence, overall low risk profile, as well as its strong funding and liquidity profiles. LBP's large presence and deposit market share benefit from the bank's historical public service mission to provide regulated deposits in France. The bank is a large collector of customer deposits (25% market share in regulated deposits) although its lending franchise is more modest (5.5% market share in housing loans, its flagship product). LBP has a low risk profile. The vast majority of its loan book consists of performing domestic housing loans and is of high quality. Impaired loans represented a low and stable 1.1% of total loans at end-2014. Diversification into higher-return lending, such as consumer finance and corporate loans, is recent and remains low in absolute terms. Fitch expects LBP's risk profile to remain satisfactory in the medium term, despite its appetite for expanding into new segments, due to the bank's strategy to expand its retail activities with existing customers and tight control on diversification into higher-risk lending. The bank also has a large high-quality securities portfolio, which mainly consists of low-risk exposures towards the French sovereign and highly rated-French banks. LBP's capital ratios are strong in relation to its overall risk profile. The net impaired loans-to-equity ratio remains very low internationally. LBP's Fitch Eligible Capital (FEC) ratio (13% at end-2014) is solid in light of the potential ordinary capital support from LP. However, its leverage position is less strong compared with peers. LBP's liquidity and funding are sound. It is predominantly retail-funded with limited recourse to the wholesale market for funding. Its funding base is stable and its strong liquidity position is underpinned by a large and highly liquid securities portfolio (around 10% of total assets), which largely covers short-term wholesale debt maturing over the next 12 months. The Short-term IDR of 'F1' is the higher of the two Short-term IDRs possible for a 'A-' Long-term IDR in line with our rating correspondence table, which reflects Fitch's view of LBP's solid liquidity profile, The Stable Outlook on LBP's Long-term IDR reflects stability in its overall risk profile with diversification into higher-risk lending segments expected to remain tightly controlled. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, VR AND SENIOR DEBT LBP's VR, IDRs and senior debt ratings would benefit from a material, sustainable improvement in profitability and a more diversified franchise. The VR would be negatively affected by a significant deterioration in asset quality and/or capital ratios resulting from rapid loan growth and/or a higher risk appetite. Any downgrade of the VR would not trigger a downgrade of the IDRs and senior debt ratings, as the Long-term IDR is at the SRF, so would require a downward revision of this as well as the VR to be downgraded. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SR AND SRF LBP's SR and SRF reflect Fitch's view that there remains an extremely high probability that the French state (AA/Stable) would provide support to LBP in case of need. The French state is the bank's 100% indirect shareholder through LP. LBP's ownership and integration into LP have a high influence on our assessment of support for LBP. LBP benefits from full ownership by LP and LP's full ownership by the French state. The French state has a legal obligation to retain a majority stake in LP's share capital. Fitch considers LBP to be of great importance to LP and highly integrated with it, ensuring that LP is able to fulfil its public service mission. LBP operates through LP's postal agency network and uses LP's sales employees. LBP represents a significant portion of LP's revenues and helps to cover LP's substantial sizeable fixed-cost base. In Fitch's view, LBP is strategic to the French state and France will provide direct support to LP, and ultimately to LBP, to prevent large disruptions to its public service. In addition, the bank's funding structure largely consists of retail deposits and recourse to the wholesale market for funding is limited. The subscription to LBP's additional Tier 1 notes and subordinated debt by LP also means that the French state will be indirectly affected by a resolution of the bank as it will likely have to inject capital into LP. We also believe that a substantial amount of LBP's future minimum requirements for own funds and eligible liabilities and capable of being bailed in will be subscribed by LP. Nonetheless, Fitch considers that the BRRD introduces additional uncertainty to state intervention and this is reflected in the revision of the SRF to 'A-'. Fitch also believes that a capital injection through LP by the French state is highly unlikely to constitute state aid because we believe LBP to be instrumental to LP in pursuing its public service mission. Past evidence shows that the French state could recapitalise LP pursuant to its prudent shareholder status (actionnaire avise) and in accordance with the private law company legislation as LP is a state-owned private law company (societe anonyme). In 2010, the French state injected EUR2.7bn capital into LP, part of which was later transferred to LBP. RATING SENSITIVITIES - SR AND SRF LBP's SR would be downgraded and the SRF would be revised down if state control and ultimately France's propensity and/or ability to support LBP were to diminish, which Fitch does not expect. Given its ownership structure and the important role the French state considers LBP plays in France as part of LP, it is likely that LBP's SRF will not fall below 'A-' as long as the French state is rated at least 'AA-'. Any upward revision to the SRF would be contingent on evidence that extraordinary material capital support could be provided to LBP without being constrained by state aid considerations. While not impossible, this is highly unlikely in Fitch's view. The rating actions are as follows: Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'A-' from 'A'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Viability Rating: upgraded to 'a-' from 'bbb+' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor: revised to 'A-' from 'A' Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1' Senior unsecured long-term debt: downgraded to 'A-' from 'A' 