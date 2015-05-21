(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, May 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded La
Banque Postale's
(LBP) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and Long-term senior
debt rating to
'A-' from 'A'. Its Short-term IDR and debt ratings have been
affirmed at 'F1'.
At the same time, Fitch has upgraded LBP's Viability Rating (VR)
to 'a-' from
'bbb+'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable.
A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
The rating actions are in conjunction with Fitch's review of
sovereign support
for banks globally, which the agency announced in March 2014. In
line with its
expectations announced in March last year and communicated
regularly since then,
Fitch believes legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives
have substantially
reduced the likelihood of sovereign support for US, Swiss and
European Union
commercial banks.
LBP's indirect ownership by the French government and its
integration into La
Poste (LP, A+/Stable) continue to underpin our view of an
extremely high
probability of support to the bank from the sovereign, including
under the
provisions and limitations of Bank Recovery and Resolution
Directive (BRRD) and
the Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM). Nonetheless, we consider
that BRRD will
introduce additional uncertainty to state intervention and this
is reflected in
the downward revision of the SRF to 'A-'.
As a result, LBP's IDRs are now driven primarily by the bank's
standalone
financial strength, as reflected in its VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS -IDRs, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
The upgrade of LBP's VR to 'a-' reflects strong ordinary capital
support from
its main shareholder LP, France's state-owned post office. Based
on recent
capital transfers and information from the bank, Fitch believes
that LBP's
capital ratios, which are already solid, further benefit from a
potential
capital buffer available at LP to support its bank subsidiary.
The upgrade also reflects LBP's resilient asset quality
accompanied by a gradual
and tightly controlled diversification into higher-risk lending
segments (eg.
consumer and corporate lending). The VR further takes into
account that LBP's
securities portfolio consists of low-risk exposures, while
exposures to
peripheral eurozone sovereign debt are largely manageable and in
run off.
The upgrade takes into account that LBP's profitability benefits
from being able
to generate stable returns over time. Although those profits are
still limited,
Fitch expects that they will benefit from greater
diversification into lending.
LBP's profitability has to be viewed in the context of its key
role in LP.
Performance is to some extent affected by limited revenue
generation and high
fixed costs of the service sharing agreements with LP, which are
a constraint on
the VR.
LBP's profitability also reflects its low, but increasing,
loan/asset ratio (31%
at end-2014). Fitch expects LBP's 2015 profitability to improve
slightly, driven
by higher revenues from increased and diversified lending
activity. Fitch also
expects the healthy margins on higher-risk lending segments to
more than
compensate for higher loan impairment charges.
The VR and IDRs also factor in LBP's large domestic presence,
overall low risk
profile, as well as its strong funding and liquidity profiles.
LBP's large presence and deposit market share benefit from the
bank's historical
public service mission to provide regulated deposits in France.
The bank is a
large collector of customer deposits (25% market share in
regulated deposits)
although its lending franchise is more modest (5.5% market share
in housing
loans, its flagship product).
LBP has a low risk profile. The vast majority of its loan book
consists of
performing domestic housing loans and is of high quality.
Impaired loans
represented a low and stable 1.1% of total loans at end-2014.
Diversification
into higher-return lending, such as consumer finance and
corporate loans, is
recent and remains low in absolute terms. Fitch expects LBP's
risk profile to
remain satisfactory in the medium term, despite its appetite for
expanding into
new segments, due to the bank's strategy to expand its retail
activities with
existing customers and tight control on diversification into
higher-risk
lending. The bank also has a large high-quality securities
portfolio, which
mainly consists of low-risk exposures towards the French
sovereign and highly
rated-French banks.
LBP's capital ratios are strong in relation to its overall risk
profile. The net
impaired loans-to-equity ratio remains very low internationally.
LBP's Fitch
Eligible Capital (FEC) ratio (13% at end-2014) is solid in light
of the
potential ordinary capital support from LP. However, its
leverage position is
less strong compared with peers.
LBP's liquidity and funding are sound. It is predominantly
retail-funded with
limited recourse to the wholesale market for funding. Its
funding base is stable
and its strong liquidity position is underpinned by a large and
highly liquid
securities portfolio (around 10% of total assets), which largely
covers
short-term wholesale debt maturing over the next 12 months. The
Short-term IDR
of 'F1' is the higher of the two Short-term IDRs possible for a
'A-' Long-term
IDR in line with our rating correspondence table, which reflects
Fitch's view of
LBP's solid liquidity profile,
The Stable Outlook on LBP's Long-term IDR reflects stability in
its overall risk
profile with diversification into higher-risk lending segments
expected to
remain tightly controlled.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
LBP's VR, IDRs and senior debt ratings would benefit from a
material,
sustainable improvement in profitability and a more diversified
franchise. The
VR would be negatively affected by a significant deterioration
in asset quality
and/or capital ratios resulting from rapid loan growth and/or a
higher risk
appetite.
Any downgrade of the VR would not trigger a downgrade of the
IDRs and senior
debt ratings, as the Long-term IDR is at the SRF, so would
require a downward
revision of this as well as the VR to be downgraded.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SR AND SRF
LBP's SR and SRF reflect Fitch's view that there remains an
extremely high
probability that the French state (AA/Stable) would provide
support to LBP in
case of need. The French state is the bank's 100% indirect
shareholder through
LP.
LBP's ownership and integration into LP have a high influence on
our assessment
of support for LBP. LBP benefits from full ownership by LP and
LP's full
ownership by the French state. The French state has a legal
obligation to retain
a majority stake in LP's share capital. Fitch considers LBP to
be of great
importance to LP and highly integrated with it, ensuring that LP
is able to
fulfil its public service mission.
LBP operates through LP's postal agency network and uses LP's
sales employees.
LBP represents a significant portion of LP's revenues and helps
to cover LP's
substantial sizeable fixed-cost base. In Fitch's view, LBP is
strategic to the
French state and France will provide direct support to LP, and
ultimately to
LBP, to prevent large disruptions to its public service.
In addition, the bank's funding structure largely consists of
retail deposits
and recourse to the wholesale market for funding is limited. The
subscription to
LBP's additional Tier 1 notes and subordinated debt by LP also
means that the
French state will be indirectly affected by a resolution of the
bank as it will
likely have to inject capital into LP. We also believe that a
substantial amount
of LBP's future minimum requirements for own funds and eligible
liabilities and
capable of being bailed in will be subscribed by LP.
Nonetheless, Fitch considers that the BRRD introduces additional
uncertainty to
state intervention and this is reflected in the revision of the
SRF to 'A-'.
Fitch also believes that a capital injection through LP by the
French state is
highly unlikely to constitute state aid because we believe LBP
to be
instrumental to LP in pursuing its public service mission. Past
evidence shows
that the French state could recapitalise LP pursuant to its
prudent shareholder
status (actionnaire avise) and in accordance with the private
law company
legislation as LP is a state-owned private law company (societe
anonyme). In
2010, the French state injected EUR2.7bn capital into LP, part
of which was
later transferred to LBP.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SR AND SRF
LBP's SR would be downgraded and the SRF would be revised down
if state control
and ultimately France's propensity and/or ability to support LBP
were to
diminish, which Fitch does not expect. Given its ownership
structure and the
important role the French state considers LBP plays in France as
part of LP, it
is likely that LBP's SRF will not fall below 'A-' as long as the
French state is
rated at least 'AA-'.
Any upward revision to the SRF would be contingent on evidence
that
extraordinary material capital support could be provided to LBP
without being
constrained by state aid considerations. While not impossible,
this is highly
unlikely in Fitch's view.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'A-' from 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: upgraded to 'a-' from 'bbb+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'A-' from 'A'
Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1'
Senior unsecured long-term debt: downgraded to 'A-' from 'A'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Eric Dupont
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 31
Fitch France S.A.S
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Solena Gloaguen
Director
+44 20 3530 1126
Committee Chairperson
Francesca Vasciminno
Senior Director
+39 02 8790 87225
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44
203 530 1153,
Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
