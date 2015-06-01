(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, June 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has released a special
report examining
statutory dividend capacity in the US life insurance industry.
The report
reflects statutory dividend capacity for 2015 based upon yearend
2014 statutory
financial statement information.
The report provides insight into trends in non-extraordinary
dividend capacity
of insurance operating companies over the past several years in
addition to
expectations for 2015. The report also examines the extent to
which debt service
within the industry has been covered by both non-extraordinary
statutory
dividends and actual statutory dividends paid.
For Fitch's universe of life insurance companies, excluding pure
mutual
insurance organizations, statutory dividend capacity declined by
a modest 0.5%
in 2015 after increasing 18% in 2014 and 33% in 2013.
Notwithstanding the lack
of growth in capacity, Fitch considers the absolute level to be
strong.
Despite flat dividend capacity for the broader life insurance
sector, for the 14
large, publicly held life insurance companies used in the study
of statutory
interest coverage, dividend capacity increased significantly for
2015. As a
result, average statutory interest coverage is for this group is
expected to be
approximately 4.1 times (x) in 2015, up from approximately 3.3x
in 2014.
The report '2015 U.S. Life Insurance Statutory Dividend
Capacity' is available
on the Fitch web site at 'www.fitchratings.com.'
Contact:
Bradley S. Ellis, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-2089
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Douglas Baker
Analyst
+1-312-368-3207
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York,
Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
2015 U.S. Life Insurance Statutory Dividend Capacity (Statutory
Dividend
Capacity Remains Strong)
