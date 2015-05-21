(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Bank of Scotland PLC's (BOS) (A+/Stable /a/F1) preference shares securities and other tier 1 instruments to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'. A full list of rating actions, including details of the affected instruments, is available at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS The upgrade follows the recent upgrade of Lloyds Banking Group plc's (LBG) and BOS's VR, which is the anchor rating for the affected securities (see "Fitch Upgrades Lloyds Banking Group's IDR to 'A+' and VR to 'a' ", dated 19 May 2015, on www.fitchratings.com). This is because the ratings of BOS's preference shares instruments are notched four notches below LBG's and BOS's 'a' Viability Ratings (VR), in accordance with Fitch's criteria for "Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities" (dated 31 January 2014). These instruments are notched twice for loss severity, and twice for incremental non-performance risk. RATING SENSITIVITIES As BOS's VR acts as the anchor rating for those securities, the preference shares ratings are primarily sensitive to changes in BOS's VR. The rating is also sensitive to a change in notching, which could arise if we change our assessment of their non-performance risk. The full list of rating actions is as follows: BOS Preference shares (GB0058322420, XS0125681345, GB0058327924, XS0125686229, XS0109138536, XS0109227552, XS0109227719, XS0109139344): upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+' Contact: Primary Analyst Claudia Nelson Senior Director +44 20 3530 1191 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Vanessa Flores Associate Director +44 20 3530 1515 Committee Chairperson Christian Scarafia Senior Director +44 20 3530 1012 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, Global Bank Rating Criteria, dated 20 March 2015, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Bank Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.