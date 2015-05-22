(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Intralot S.A.'s (Intralot) Long term issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B+; with a Negative Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed Intralot Finance Luxembourg S.A.'s EUR325m 9.875% senior notes due 2018 and Intralot Capital Luxembourg S.A.'s EUR250m 6% senior notes due 2021 at 'BB-/RR3'. Both bonds are guaranteed by Intralot. The ratings reflect the large geographical spread of Intralot's licensed operations and management contracts, which provide visibility of revenues and EBITDA profits over the next three years. However, Intralot is facing increased competition and lower operating margins, which together with higher interest costs, payments to minorities and capex, will leave free cash flow (FCF) modest to negative. This, coupled with significant negative carry due to the cash deposits built up from a 2014 bond issue and subsequent drawdown of the EUR120m RCF facility, means that funds from operations (FFO) gross leverage will remain above the guideline for a 'B+' IDR rating, which is reflected in the Negative Outlook. The Outlook could be revised to Stable, subject to a stabilisation of EBITDA margin and a return to a more efficient financial structure KEY RATING DRIVERS Increased Risks from Overseas Expansion Intralot has been expanding successfully in new geographies such as Azerbaijan and increasingly becoming a licensee itself as national gaming markets liberalise. However, as new projects require upfront investment, the company is increasingly becoming a full-scale operator in new geographies. This exposes it to greater risks and potentially lower margins as competition increases, particularly as governments worldwide tighten up contract terms. Rising Gross Leverage Gross leverage will remain at around 6.0x in 2015 and 2016, due to only moderate positive cash-flow generation. Net leverage will, however, remain around 3.0x during the same period and in line with Fitch's guidelines. The decision to retain as cash buffer a EUR100m portion of the proceeds of the EUR250m 2021 bond issue adversely affected gross credit metrics. This has been exacerbated by the drawdown of EUR120m under the RCF facility and by placing the funds outside Greece due to the company's concerns towards the liquidity of its Greek lending banks. Limited Linkage with Greece Intralot generates less than 3% of its revenues and less than 10% of its EBITDA in Greece. We view the recent downgrade of Greece's sovereign ratings to 'CCC' as neutral for Intralot's ratings given its contractual requirement to maintain large portions of its cash outside Greek banks and its manageable refinancing risk, with no debt maturity until 2017. In the event of a sovereign default including Greece's exit from the euro, the company has contingency plans in place that they could complete within a three-month period. Recurring Contract EBITDA Recurring revenues from contracts with EBITDA-weighted average life of four to five years generate a core EUR160m EBITDA (around 90% of total). Due to the high switching costs of changing suppliers, many of the contracts should be renewed, albeit possibly with lower margins and requiring an upfront renewal fee. Reputable Gaming Technology Supplier Intralot has established itself in the international gaming sector as a reputable provider of, among other products, systems to manage lotteries through software platforms and hardware terminals. This has enabled it to win important contracts for the supply of technology and for the management of lotteries in the US and Greece and for sports-betting in Turkey and Greece. Scope for Growth The gradual liberalisation of gaming markets, governments' intent on finding ways to raise tax proceeds from gaming by eliminating unregulated betting and an increasing supply of new games, should all provide increasing opportunities for Intralot. The company should be able to leverage on its experience and reputation and also benefit from a limited number of reputable suppliers in the industry. Adequate Liquidity Liquidity has significantly strengthened with the issue in April 2014 of EUR250m 2021 senior unsecured notes and the company's FYE14 cash balances of over EUR400m. The improvement was underpinned by a successful bank re-financing in May 2014, comprising a EUR120m RCF facility and a EUR80m term loan extended to 2017. Low FCF Generation Intralot will generate modest cash flow in aggregate in 2015 and 2016 as it maintains capex at 2014 levels and high minority distributions. Cash flow is absorbed by approximately EUR30m of annual minority dividend distributions arising from 25% of EBITDA linked to joint ventures but which does not belong to Intralot (although fully consolidated). Any debt repayment should therefore come from cash deposits rather than cash flow. RATING SENSITIVITIES Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a negative rating action include: - Evidence that new contracts or renewals are occurring at materially less favourable conditions for Intralot, such as lower EBITDA margins of under 9%, large upfront concession fees or capex outlays. - FFO-based net lease adjusted leverage sustainably above 4.0x (FFO gross lease adjusted leverage above 5.0x) (2014: 5.9x) - FFO fixed charge cover below 2.0x. (2014: 2.0x) -Material reduction in liquidity without a commensurate reduction in gross leverage. Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a revision of the Outlook to Stable include: -Positive EBITDA growth derived from a stronger return on capital on existing and future contracts with limited capex outlays. - FFO-based net lease adjusted leverage reducing sustainably below 3.5x (FFO gross lease adjusted leverage below 4.5x), with cash deposited predominantly at investment grade-rated counterparties. - FFO fixed charge cover around 3.0x, unaided by favourable interest carry. - Evidence of sustained positive FCF generation. LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE In response to the Greek debt crisis and to protect its liquidity position, Intralot fully drew on its syndicated RCF (EUR120m) maturing May 2017, which was extended by three years in 2014. There are no bond maturities until August 2018, when the EUR325m unsecured notes mature. KEY ASSUMPTIONS: Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: --Revenue visibility to remain steady with growth of around 6.5% in 2015. -- Currency impact and margin pressure to continue with EBITDA margin remaining at around 9% before increasing to 9.8% by 2017. --Minority dividends representing around 50% of EBITDA contribution deducted from FFO. --Working capital modestly includes some variability for new contracts, which have higher costs up front. --Capex for maintenance and growth, all of which includes renewal of license fees and machines. 