LONDON, May 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Intralot
S.A.'s (Intralot)
Long term issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B+; with a Negative
Outlook. Fitch has
also affirmed Intralot Finance Luxembourg S.A.'s EUR325m 9.875%
senior notes due
2018 and Intralot Capital Luxembourg S.A.'s EUR250m 6% senior
notes due 2021 at
'BB-/RR3'. Both bonds are guaranteed by Intralot.
The ratings reflect the large geographical spread of Intralot's
licensed
operations and management contracts, which provide visibility of
revenues and
EBITDA profits over the next three years.
However, Intralot is facing increased competition and lower
operating margins,
which together with higher interest costs, payments to
minorities and capex,
will leave free cash flow (FCF) modest to negative. This,
coupled with
significant negative carry due to the cash deposits built up
from a 2014 bond
issue and subsequent drawdown of the EUR120m RCF facility, means
that funds from
operations (FFO) gross leverage will remain above the guideline
for a 'B+' IDR
rating, which is reflected in the Negative Outlook. The Outlook
could be revised
to Stable, subject to a stabilisation of EBITDA margin and a
return to a more
efficient financial structure
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Increased Risks from Overseas Expansion
Intralot has been expanding successfully in new geographies such
as Azerbaijan
and increasingly becoming a licensee itself as national gaming
markets
liberalise. However, as new projects require upfront investment,
the company is
increasingly becoming a full-scale operator in new geographies.
This exposes it
to greater risks and potentially lower margins as competition
increases,
particularly as governments worldwide tighten up contract terms.
Rising Gross Leverage
Gross leverage will remain at around 6.0x in 2015 and 2016, due
to only moderate
positive cash-flow generation. Net leverage will, however,
remain around 3.0x
during the same period and in line with Fitch's guidelines. The
decision to
retain as cash buffer a EUR100m portion of the proceeds of the
EUR250m 2021 bond
issue adversely affected gross credit metrics. This has been
exacerbated by the
drawdown of EUR120m under the RCF facility and by placing the
funds outside
Greece due to the company's concerns towards the liquidity of
its Greek lending
banks.
Limited Linkage with Greece
Intralot generates less than 3% of its revenues and less than
10% of its EBITDA
in Greece. We view the recent downgrade of Greece's sovereign
ratings to 'CCC'
as neutral for Intralot's ratings given its contractual
requirement to maintain
large portions of its cash outside Greek banks and its
manageable refinancing
risk, with no debt maturity until 2017. In the event of a
sovereign default
including Greece's exit from the euro, the company has
contingency plans in
place that they could complete within a three-month period.
Recurring Contract EBITDA
Recurring revenues from contracts with EBITDA-weighted average
life of four to
five years generate a core EUR160m EBITDA (around 90% of total).
Due to the high
switching costs of changing suppliers, many of the contracts
should be renewed,
albeit possibly with lower margins and requiring an upfront
renewal fee.
Reputable Gaming Technology Supplier
Intralot has established itself in the international gaming
sector as a
reputable provider of, among other products, systems to manage
lotteries through
software platforms and hardware terminals. This has enabled it
to win important
contracts for the supply of technology and for the management of
lotteries in
the US and Greece and for sports-betting in Turkey and Greece.
Scope for Growth
The gradual liberalisation of gaming markets, governments'
intent on finding
ways to raise tax proceeds from gaming by eliminating
unregulated betting and an
increasing supply of new games, should all provide increasing
opportunities for
Intralot. The company should be able to leverage on its
experience and
reputation and also benefit from a limited number of reputable
suppliers in the
industry.
Adequate Liquidity
Liquidity has significantly strengthened with the issue in April
2014 of EUR250m
2021 senior unsecured notes and the company's FYE14 cash
balances of over
EUR400m. The improvement was underpinned by a successful bank
re-financing in
May 2014, comprising a EUR120m RCF facility and a EUR80m term
loan extended to
2017.
Low FCF Generation
Intralot will generate modest cash flow in aggregate in 2015 and
2016 as it
maintains capex at 2014 levels and high minority distributions.
Cash flow is
absorbed by approximately EUR30m of annual minority dividend
distributions
arising from 25% of EBITDA linked to joint ventures but which
does not belong to
Intralot (although fully consolidated). Any debt repayment
should therefore come
from cash deposits rather than cash flow.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a negative
rating action include:
- Evidence that new contracts or renewals are occurring at
materially less
favourable conditions for Intralot, such as lower EBITDA margins
of under 9%,
large upfront concession fees or capex outlays.
- FFO-based net lease adjusted leverage sustainably above 4.0x
(FFO gross lease
adjusted leverage above 5.0x) (2014: 5.9x)
- FFO fixed charge cover below 2.0x. (2014: 2.0x)
-Material reduction in liquidity without a commensurate
reduction in gross
leverage.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a revision
of the Outlook to Stable include:
-Positive EBITDA growth derived from a stronger return on
capital on existing
and future contracts with limited capex outlays.
- FFO-based net lease adjusted leverage reducing sustainably
below 3.5x (FFO
gross lease adjusted leverage below 4.5x), with cash deposited
predominantly at
investment grade-rated counterparties.
- FFO fixed charge cover around 3.0x, unaided by favourable
interest carry.
- Evidence of sustained positive FCF generation.
LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE
In response to the Greek debt crisis and to protect its
liquidity position,
Intralot fully drew on its syndicated RCF (EUR120m) maturing May
2017, which was
extended by three years in 2014. There are no bond maturities
until August 2018,
when the EUR325m unsecured notes mature.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS:
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
--Revenue visibility to remain steady with growth of around 6.5%
in 2015.
-- Currency impact and margin pressure to continue with EBITDA
margin remaining
at around 9% before increasing to 9.8% by 2017.
--Minority dividends representing around 50% of EBITDA
contribution deducted
from FFO.
--Working capital modestly includes some variability for new
contracts, which
have higher costs up front.
--Capex for maintenance and growth, all of which includes
renewal of license
fees and machines.
