TAIPEI, May 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today affirmed
China-based CDB Leasing
Co., Ltd's (CLC) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+'
and Short-Term
IDR at 'F1'. The Outlook is Stable. The agency also affirmed the
rating on the
guaranteed notes issued by CDBL Funding 1 at 'A+'. The notes are
unconditionally
and irrevocably guaranteed by SinoAero Leasing Co., Limited
(SAL) with the
benefit of a keepwell and asset purchase deed provided by CLC.
CLC is a subsidiary of China Development Bank (CDB; A+/Stable)
and the bank
owned 88.95% of CLC's shares at end-2014. CLC is highly
integrated with CDB and
is a core subsidiary that provides leasing services to the
bank's customers. CDB
is the largest of China's policy banks, playing a key role in
financing
infrastructure and pillar industries, as well as in China's
global expansion
strategy.
CDBL Funding 1 is an offshore special purpose vehicle (SPV)
established by SAL,
an indirectly wholly owned subsidiary of CLC, a China-based
financial leasing
company that mainly covers the aviation, transportation and
infrastructure
sectors.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS - CDB Leasing Co., Ltd
CLC's Long-Term IDR of 'A+' reflects our view of an extremely
high probability
of support from CDB given its strategic importance and close
linkage to the
bank. CLC continues to improve its corporate governance system
and aims to shift
towards a more market-driven business model as part of CDB's
reform plan.
However, we do not expect any material change in the
relationship between the
two entities that would alter our view of a high probability of
support from CDB
to CLC in case of need.
CLC provides leasing services to CDB's customers as a core
complementary product
and shares a risk management system with the bank. CLC shares
CDB's brand name
and enjoys strong synergies with the bank through leveraging on
CDB's strong
brand name and network to expand its business. CDB has strong
oversight over the
company's strategy and financial plans. In addition, the
appointment of CLC's
key personnel must be approved by the bank, and four of CLC's
five board members
are appointed by CDB.
CLC is strategically important to CDB as a core subsidiary even
though it is
relatively small compared to the bank; at end-2014, CLC's total
assets of
CNY140bn accounted for 1.36% of CDB's total assets and its
contribution to CDB's
net profit in 2014 was 2.0%. Even with the planned growth in the
coming years,
we believe that CLC's size will remain small in relation to
CDB's and CDB will
have adequate resources to support CLC in the event of stress.
The level of CLC's new leases referred by CDB dropped in 2014
due to the
regulatory restrictions on lending to certain sectors.
Nonetheless, new leases
that CLC developed on its own in 2014, mainly for aircraft and
ships, are also
strategically important to CDB's overall business profile.
CLC is in the process of amending its articles of association to
incorporate its
shareholders' commitment to provide liquidity and capital
support when
necessary. The company plans to propose the amendment to
shareholders and seek
their approval in 2015. This change is required to meet the
China Banking
Regulatory Commission (CBRC) its new regulations for financial
leasing companies
announced in March 2014.
CDB's Long-Term IDR of 'A+' is driven by support from the China
sovereign and is
equal to the sovereign rating, as a result of its role as
China's largest policy
bank. Given CLC's strategic importance to and strong linkage
with CDB, as well
as its leading position in China's leasing industry, we expect
sovereign support
to be passed down to CLC through CDB, if needed.
The Stable Outlook reflects our expectation that CLC's strategic
importance to
and close operational linkage with CDB will not change
materially over the
rating horizon. Thus, the Outlook is consistent with the Stable
Outlook on CDB's
ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
SENIOR DEBT - CDBL Funding 1
The rating on the senior notes issued by CDBL Funding 1
primarily reflects our
assessment of an extremely high probability of support from CLC
to both SAL and
CDBL Funding 1. A default by the issuer or SAL would create
enormous
reputational risk for CLC and its ultimate parent, CDB.
The notes constitute direct, general and unsecured obligations
of SAL, and will
rank pari passu with all other existing and future
unsubordinated and unsecured
obligations of SAL. Further, some of CLC's bank loan agreements
contain a
cross-default clause covering all the companies within the group
that will
trigger accelerated repayment if SAL defaults.
The keepwell and asset purchase deed requires CLC to repurchase
SAL's aircraft
assets upon the occurrence of a triggering event, which refers
to a situation in
which SAL does not have sufficient liquidity to meet its payment
obligations or
an event of default. The repurchase agreement is similar to
undertakings already
provided by CLC to some of SAL's existing bank loans and serves
as an important
mechanism to allow CLC to provide foreign currency liquidity to
SAL in a timely
manner. CLC does not require approval from the State
Administration of Foreign
Exchange for these foreign currency transfers because buying
assets for leasing
purposes is a part of CLC's operating activities sanctioned by
the relevant
authorities, including the CBRC.
There could be practical difficulties enforcing the keepwell and
asset purchase
deed, which is not as strong as a guarantee. Nevertheless, the
repurchase
agreement and the cross-default clauses at the parent level
suggest a strong
propensity for CLC to support SAL, if required.
SAL is the core operating platform for CLC's overseas aircraft
leasing business
and CLC has strong control over SAL's operating decisions. It is
highly
integrated into CLC's operations and is considered a core
subsidiary, with SAL's
financials fully incorporated into CLC's consolidated audited
reports. SAL
contributed 33% of its net income in 2014 and accounted for 63%
of CLC's
aircraft assets and 19% of its total assets.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS - CDB Leasing Co., Ltd (CLC)
CLC's rating is sensitive to any signs of decreasing probability
of support,
which will lead to a downgrade of CLC's ratings. Any change in
China Development
Bank's (CDB) rating, which would reflect any shift in the
perceived willingness
or ability of China's government to support CDB in a full and
timely manner, is
likely to affect CLC's rating to the same magnitude.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
SENIOR DEBT - CDBL Funding 1
The rating on CDBL Funding 1's guaranteed notes would be
directly correlated to
any significant change in CLC's willingness or ability to
support SAL if
required. Likewise, any significant change in the perceived
willingness or
ability of China's government to support CDB and CLC in a full
and timely
manner, would affect the rating on the guaranteed notes.
The rating actions are as follows:
CDB Leasing Co., Ltd:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
CDBL Funding 1:
USD250m 3.25% guaranteed notes due 2019 affirmed at 'A+'
USD400m 4.25% guaranteed notes due 2024 affirmed at 'A+'
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services
licence (AFS
licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit
ratings to wholesale
clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is
not intended to
be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of
the Corporations
Act 2001.