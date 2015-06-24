(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA/SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, June 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings today published its 'Fitch Indonesia National Ratings 2014 Transition and Default Study'. The report provides data and analysis on the performance of Fitch Indonesia's public corporate finance national ratings, both in 2014 and over the long term capturing the 2004 - 2014 period. Fitch Indonesia registered no corporate national rating defaults in 2014. Across the period 2004 - 2014, the average annual Fitch Indonesia corporate national ratings issuer default rate was 0.64%. Fitch Indonesia rated 59 long-term public corporate finance national issuer ratings at the end of 2014. The study excludes both insurance financial strength and public finance ratings. <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/gws3.0/fitch-home/definitions/nationalratings "> The National Rating scale ranks the degree of perceived risk relative to the lowest default risk in that same country. National Ratings exclude the effects of sovereign and transfer risk and exclude the possibility that investors outside the country may be unable to repatriate any due interest and principal repayments. It is not related to the rating scale of any other national market. National scale ratings are not directly comparable with the international ratings or with national ratings in other countries. Consequently, national ratings are identified by the addition of a special identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National Ratings in Indonesia. The special report is available on Fitch's website 'www.fitchratings.com' under Rating Transition & Default Studies. This report should be read in conjunction with Fitch's National Scale Ratings Criteria, available by clicking on the link below. Contact: New York Charlotte Needham Senior Director +1-212-908-0794 Australia Vicky Melbourne +61 2 8256 0325 Singapore Ambreesh Srivastava +65 6796 7218 Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Fitch Indonesia National Ratings 2014 Transition and Default Study here Applicable Criteria National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013) here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.