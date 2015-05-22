(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned the UK-based
holding company
National Australia Group Europe Ltd (NAGE), a Long-term Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) of 'A', Short-term IDR of 'F1', Support Rating of '1' and
Viability Rating
(VR) of 'bbb+'. Fitch has placed all the ratings apart from the
VR on Rating
Watch Negative (RWN).
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
NAGE is the 100%-shareholder of Clydesdale Bank (CB; IDR: A/RWN,
VR: bbb+,
Support Rating: 1/RWN). Its ratings are equalised with those of
CB because of
the high importance of NAGE's role in the group, similar
regulation being
applicable to both companies (the UK's PRA regulates NAGE and CB
on a
consolidated basis), the high fungibility of capital and
liquidity, the modest
extent of holding company double leverage, and the very limited
materiality of
its non-bank subsidiaries.
The RWN on NAGE's IDRs and Support Rating mirrors the RWN on
CB's ratings. Fitch
placed CB's IDRs and Support Rating on RWN on 11 May 2015,
following the
announcement by National Australia Bank Limited (NAB;
AA-/F1+/Stable, NAGE's and
CB's ultimate 100% shareholder), that it is in the advanced
stages of obtaining
regulatory approvals for listing its UK subsidiaries on the
London Stock
Exchange. It plans to transfer its ownership of NAGE to third
party
shareholders. NAB still needs to obtain shareholder approval but
plans to
finalise the transaction by end- 2015 (see 'Fitch Puts
Clydesdale Bank's IDRs on
RWN; Affirms VR at 'bbb+'' dated 11 May 2015 at
www.fitchratings.com).
Fitch aims to resolve the RWN on NAGE, as for CB, once NAB has
completed its
disposal of these UK banking groups, which may take longer than
six months. Once
the transfer of ownership is finalised, we expect to downgrade
NAGE's Support
Rating to '5' from '1' and to assign it a Support Rating Floor
of 'No Floor'. At
that point, the IDR will be driven by its VR, currently 'bbb+'.
NAGE, as CB's holding company, is to act as the resolution
entity for the group,
should this be necessary in the future. NAGE already has debt in
issuance and is
expected to continue to act as the UK platform for debt and
capital issuance for
CB. NAGE's name is expected to be changed before the transaction
takes place.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
NAGE's IDRs and SRs reflect Fitch's view of the probability of
extraordinary
support being provided to it in case of need and are therefore
sensitive to both
NAB's ability to provide support and our view on its propensity
to do so. Until
completion of the sale, we believe that the propensity to
provide support will
remain high but the ratings are sensitive to any change in this
propensity.
The ratings are also sensitive to any change in NAB's IDR, which
acts as an
anchor to our view of the group's ability to support its UK
subsidiary.
Depending on how capital is transmitted within the group from
the holding
company and on the level of ultimate double-leverage at the
holding company, it
is possible that some rating differentiation between CB and NAGE
could emerge,
for both the VR and IDR, over the medium to longer term.
Furthermore, over time, expected debt issuance by NAGE could
change the relative
position of senior creditors of the different group entities.
This will depend
on the amounts and form of debt issued by NAGE and the ranking
of down-streamed
funds relative to other CB senior creditors and could be
positive for CB's IDRs
rather than negative for NAGE's IDRs.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR
The equalisation of NAGE's VR with that of CB reflect Fitch's
view that of the
strong correlation between failure and default probabilities at
CB and NAGE.
Fitch believes that CB's dividends and interest payments being
the main source
of income to NAGE as CB's assets represent 99% of NAGE's total
assets at
end-2014; CB's default will render NAGE insolvent and illiquid.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
NAGE's VRs are sensitive to a change in Fitch's assumptions
regarding CB's
ratings and therefore are the same as for CB.
In addition, a material increase in holding company double
leverage could result
in NAGE's VR being downgraded.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Claudia Nelson
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1191
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Vanessa Flores
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1515
Committee Chairperson
Christian Kuendig
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1399
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, Global Bank Rating Criteria, dated 20 March
2015, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Bank Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.