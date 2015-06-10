(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, June 10 (Fitch) Investment in mortgages grew 6.0% in
2014 to $350
billion for life insurers in the Fitch Ratings' universe, an
increase over the
prior-year growth rate of 4.4%, according to a new report
published by Fitch.
While commercial mortgages were the dominant type of new
mortgage, net growth in
multifamily mortgages was especially strong in 2014. Commercial
properties
accounted for 78% of mortgage portfolios, followed by
multifamily mortgages at
12%.
Mortgages continued their six-year run of strong performance
driven by low
credit impairments and good relative yield versus bonds.
Nonperforming mortgages
remained very low at 0.1%. Mortgage allocation remains in the
8%-12% range of
general account investment portfolios for many insurers. The
market continues to
be dominated by the larger life insurers, particularly the large
mutual
companies.
Mortgage portfolio yields declined to 5.36% for 2014 from 5.46%
for 2013
following the general direction of low interest rates for new
money investments,
but remain attractive versus investment-grade bonds.
Overall credit quality as measured by NAIC rating methodology
was high at
year-end 2014 as more than 63% of mortgages are were rated NAIC
CM1 with strong
credit metrics, while 31% have adequate metrics of CM2. Under
the NAIC
methodology, individual mortgage ratings are based on debt
coverage ratios
(DCRs), loan-to-value (LTV) and property type metrics.
Life insurer's net investment in commercial mortgage-backed
securities (CMBS)
increased 2.1% in 2014 to $156 billion or 4.3% of investment
portfolios.
Overall CMBS loan delinquencies declined precipitously to
approximately 4.7% at
the end of first-quarter 2015, the lowest level since 2008, with
improvement
across all property types. Fitch's concerns about more
aggressive underwriting,
higher leverage and weaker loan structures persist. Refinance
activity is
anticipated to increase over the next few years as a significant
amount of
maturing loans come due from 2015 to 2017.
In the Appendix, Fitch reviews the fundamentals for various
commercial property
types including multifamily, retail, office, industrial and
hotels, with a focus
on rent growth and vacancy. Real estate sector fundamentals
continue to build on
the positive trends observed in recent years. However, new
construction in
certain property types, such as multifamily, hotels and
industrial, bear
watching.
The report 'U.S. Life Insurers Mortgage Update' is available at
'www.fitchratings.com' under 'Insurance' and 'Special Reports',
or by clicking
on the link.
