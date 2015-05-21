(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 21 (Fitch) Five of the six global systemically important banks (G-SIBs) that announced the outcome of foreign exchange (FX) fines with the US authorities yesterday face a further period of intense scrutiny, says Fitch Ratings. This is because the five banks involved in the Department of Justice (DoJ) actions pleaded guilty and a three-year corporate probation period overseen by the US court will follow. Yesterday's FX-related misconduct fines for the six G-SIBs totalled about USD6bn, combining fines payable to the DoJ, the US Federal Reserve Bank and other US authorities. Barclays, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, Royal Bank of Scotland and UBS all agreed fines with both the DoJ and the US Federal Reserve Bank. Bank of America was only fined by the latter, as it is not part of the DoJ actions and did not plead guilty to any criminal charges. The fines are sizeable (DoJ total: USD2.8bn; Federal Reserve: USD1.8bn and other authorities USD1.3bn), but all banks have fully reserved these amounts and fines will not depress their future earnings. A breakdown of fines by G-SIB is included in the table. <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/web_content/images/fw/fw-chart-20150521.htm "> Click here to view related table. Fitch has repeatedly highlighted misconduct and litigation risk as a rating sensitivity for the six banks subject to the FX action by the US authorities, most recently in its 19 May rating reviews. We do not believe that admission of guilt will restrict the banks' businesses materially as we expect them to obtain necessary waivers from the US authorities. Restrictions on the banks' ability to conduct business in the US could have affected their ratings negatively. The Federal Reserve issued cease and desist orders requiring the banks to improve policies and procedures in the wholesale FX markets. It is also calling for improvements in senior management oversight and controls across all six G-SIBs. The banks are resolving legacy conduct and litigation issues and uncertainty relating to the size of outstanding monetary fines related to these issues is decreasing. Nevertheless, we believe that the banks' exposure to misconduct and litigation risk will persist for a considerable period of time and at least for the three-year probation period for the five banks. This weighty administrative compliance burden to the business and management is now a 'new normal' for the world's largest banks. Guilty pleas increase the risk of civil litigation cases, which can take many years to resolve and be costly. Furthermore, we expect banks that have been involved in a higher number of settlements and resolution agreements with authorities to be more at risk from severe penalties should further wrongdoings be uncovered. There could also be some depletion of revenue as customers move away from banks that have been subject to DoJ scrutiny. Fitch recognises that banks have strengthened systems and corporate governance to control conduct risk better. This means that new instances of material misconduct would likely give rise to questions on the effectiveness of corporate governance and risk controls, which are important rating drivers. These latest fines do not mark the end of the investigations into FX trading. HSBC and Deutsche Bank are among the other banks that are subject to investigations by the US authorities for alleged FX misconduct, and the resolution of these investigations could result in material penalties by the authorities. 