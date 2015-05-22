(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA, May 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Spain-based Banco Santander, S.A.'s (Santander) and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria's (BBVA) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A-' and Viability Ratings (VRs) at 'a-'. The Outlook on their Long-term IDRs is Stable. At the same time, Fitch has affirmed these banks' Short-term IDRs at 'F2', Support Ratings (SRs) at '5' and Support Rating Floors (SRFs) at 'No Floor'. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VRS AND SENIOR DEBT The IDRs and senior debt ratings of Santander and BBVA are driven by their stand-alone creditworthiness, as expressed by their VRs. They are also one notch above the Spanish sovereign rating (BBB+/Stable), supported by diversification benefits, especially for Santander, from their solid retail franchises in a number of European and Latin American countries and in the US. Geographical diversification has proven key in supporting the resilience of earnings generation and loss absorption capacity during times of stress, enabling dividends to be up-streamed and offering financial flexibility from the potential disposal of stakes in subsidiaries if needed. Despite Santander's and BBVA's international diversification, Fitch considers that the banks' risk profiles remain correlated with that of the Spanish sovereign and, as part of its analysis, Fitch therefore also takes into account the standalone profile of the Spanish legal entity to which the ratings are assigned. In Fitch's view, this correlation is, among other factors, reflected in the banks' domestic performance and asset quality, which have proven sensitive to the economic environment. Funding access, stability and costs are also typically influenced by broad perceptions of sovereign risk, but Fitch notes the flight to quality from which both banks benefited during Spain's recent financial crisis and the improvement in funding costs since Spain began its recovery. Santander and BBVA have a track record of strong underlying profitability, supported by fairly wide margins and a cost control-oriented culture. This has enabled them to absorb higher impairment charges over past years, especially from Spain, and yet maintain a capacity to internally generate capital. Santander and BBVA generated 16% and 29%, respectively, of their attributable profits from core banking operations in Spain in 1Q15. Fitch expects profitability in 2015 to continue its upward trend, supported by a pickup in activity and lower impairments, especially in Spain as the economy recovers. Asset quality indicators, which weakened in recent years mainly due to Spain's balance sheet, have improved at both banks. This is explained by sustained evidence of lower non-performing loan (NPL) inflows since mid-2013. BBVA's NPL ratio improvement is somewhat held back by its larger share of loans in Spain. These banks' reported group NPL ratios were 4.9% at Santander and 5.6% at BBVA at end-1Q15 and reserves held against these assets have consistently been above 60%, a level that Fitch sees as adequate for their risk profiles. Santander's capitalisation and leverage has improved, primarily due to a EUR7.5bn capital increase completed in January 2015. Fitch currently views the two banks' capital and leverage measures as sound in view of their fairly low-risk business profiles. At end-2014, Santander's Fitch core capital (FCC)/weighted risks ratio was 9.8%, after adjusting for the January 2015 capital increase. BBVA's FCC ratio was 10.9%, but Fitch expects it to be 100 bps lower once pending corporate transactions have been completed. On a fully-loaded basis, Santander's and BBVA's common equity tier 1 ratios were 9.7% and pro-forma 9.8%, respectively, at end-1Q15. The banks' capitalisation also benefits from adequately-capitalised subsidiaries. We view Santander's and BBVA's funding and liquidity profile as adequate for their rating level. The two banks are largely funded by customer deposits in their core markets, with funding imbalances being fairly small and met through long-term debt instruments, mostly senior unsecured and covered bonds. Funding also benefits from both banks' proven ready access to local and international wholesale markets, even in turbulent times. The banks hold ample unencumbered assets and scheduled repayments of borrowings are well spread. Fitch's assessment of the two banks' funding and liquidity profiles is also supported by limited intercompany funding, with subsidiaries being locally funded without recourse to the parent banks. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that Santander's and BBVA's overall credit profile is set to remain stable in the foreseeable future and matches the outlook on Spain's sovereign rating, which is an important driver of Fitch's assessment of the operating environment in these banks' home market. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VRS AND SENIOR DEBT These banks' IDRs are primarily sensitive to changes to their VRs. Both banks' VRs could be upgraded if the operating environment improves, which would likely be reflected by an upgrade of the Spanish sovereign rating linked to better macro-economic conditions, while foreign markets remain resilient. We believe this would ultimately contribute to further improvements in profitability, asset quality and capitalisation of their parent banks. In our view, there is more upside potential for Santander's ratings than BBVA's given the former's more pronounced diversification towards higher-rated sovereigns. Santander's ratings are currently constrained by the operating environment of Spain and may therefore also benefit most from further improvements thereof. Any positive rating action on the Spanish sovereign would not automatically trigger an upgrade of these banks' VRs (and hence IDRs). For Santander, this would also, among other factors, depend on trends in asset quality and capitalisation, international subsidiaries' performance and developments regarding the fungibility of capital and liquidity within the group. In the case of BBVA, a VR upgrade would also be subject to the economic conditions of the main emerging countries in which it operates and progress with the integration of recently acquired businesses. While currently seen as unlikely by Fitch, both banks' ratings could be adversely affected by a weakening of the operating environment, possibly evidenced by a downgrade of Spain's sovereign rating; marked asset quality deterioration, for example due to unforeseen shocks in international subsidiaries that translate into significant pressures on local and/or group earnings and capital. Evidence of an inability to sustainably access either local or international wholesale markets would also put pressure on these banks' ratings. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The SR and SRF reflect Fitch's view that senior creditors of Santander and BBVA cannot rely on receiving full extraordinary support from the sovereign in the event that they become non-viable. In Fitch's view, the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) and Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM) are now sufficiently progressed to provide a framework for resolving banks that is likely to require senior creditors participating in losses, if necessary, instead of or ahead of a bank receiving sovereign support. Any upgrade to the SR and upward revision to the SRF would be contingent on a positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support its banks. While not impossible, this is highly unlikely in Fitch's view. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by Santander, BBVA and their issuing vehicles are all notched down from their respective VRs in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles, which vary considerably. Their ratings are primarily sensitive to any change in the respective VRs of Santander and BBVA. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - STATE-GUARANTEED DEBT BBVA's state-guaranteed debt has been affirmed, in line with the affirmation of the bank's Long-term IDR. Catalunya Banc, S.A.'s state-guaranteed debt issues have been upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+', in line with BBVA's Long-term IDR; and removed from Rating Watch Positive (RWP) following completion of the acquisition of the former's assets and liabilities by BBVA in April 2015. State-guaranteed debt issues are senior unsecured instruments that bear the full guarantee of Spain. These state-guaranteed debt ratings are aligned with the higher of BBVA's or Spain's IDRs and are sensitive to changes to these IDRs. The rating actions are as follows: Santander Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2' VR: affirmed at 'a-' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor' Senior unsecured debt long-term rating and certificates of deposit: affirmed at 'A-' Senior unsecured debt short-term rating, commercial paper and certificate of deposits: affirmed at 'F2' Market-linked senior unsecured securities: affirmed at 'A-emr' Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BBB+' Preference shares: affirmed at 'BB' Santander International Debt, S.A. Unipersonal Senior unsecured debt long-term rating: affirmed at 'A-' Senior unsecured debt short-term rating: affirmed at 'F2' Market-linked senior unsecured securities: affirmed at 'A-emr' Santander Issuances S.A. Subordinated debt long-term rating: 'BBB+' Santander International Preferred, S.A. Unipersonal Preference shares: affirmed at 'BB' Santander Commercial Paper, S.A. Unipersonal Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F2' Santander Finance Capital, S.A. Unipersonal Preference shares: affirmed at 'BB' Santander Finance Preferred, S.A. Unipersonal Preference shares: affirmed at 'BB' Santander Financial Issuance Ltd. Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BBB+' Santander Perpetual, S.A. Unipersonal Upper Tier 2 debt: affirmed at 'BBB-' Santander US Debt, S.A.U. Senior unsecured debt long-term rating: affirmed at 'A-' Emisora Santander Espana, S.A.U. Senior unsecured debt long-term rating programme: affirmed at 'A-' Senior unsecured debt short-term rating programme: affirmed at 'F2' Santander International Products PLC Senior unsecured debt long-term rating: affirmed at 'A-' BBVA Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2' VR: affirmed at 'a-' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor' Senior unsecured debt long-term rating: affirmed at 'A-' Senior unsecured debt short-term rating and commercial paper: affirmed at 'F2' Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BBB+' Upper Tier 2 debt: affirmed at 'BBB-' Preference shares: affirmed at 'BB' State-guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'A-' BBVA Capital Finance, S.A. Unipersonal Preference shares: affirmed at 'BB' BBVA International Preferred, S.A. Unipersonal Preference shares: affirmed at 'BB' BBVA Senior Finance, S.A. Unipersonal Senior unsecured debt long-term rating: affirmed at 'A-' Senior unsecured debt short-term rating and commercial paper: affirmed at 'F2' BBVA U.S. Senior, S.A. Unipersonal Senior unsecured debt long-term rating: affirmed at 'A-' Senior unsecured debt short-term rating and commercial paper: affirmed at 'F2' BBVA Subordinated Capital, S.A. Unipersonal Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BBB+' Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. New York Branch Certificate of deposits debt long-term: affirmed at 'A-' Catalunya Banc, S.A. State guaranteed debt: upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+', removed from RWP -EUR221.5m, issued in June 2010, maturing in June 2015, floating rate, ISIN code: ES0315346090 -EUR31.5m, issued in June 2010, maturing in June 2015, fixed rate 4.24%, ISIN code ES0315346082 Contact: Primary Analysts Josep Colomer, CFA (Santander) Director +34 93 323 8416 Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U. Contact: Primary Analysts Josep Colomer, CFA (Santander) Director +34 93 323 8416 Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U. Paseo de Gracia, 85, 7th Floor 08008 Barcelona Roger Turro (BBVA) Director +34 93 323 8406 Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U. Paseo de Gracia, 85, 7th Floor 08008 Barcelona Secondary Analysts Roger Turro (Santander) Director +34 93 323 8406 Josep Colomer, CFA (BBVA) Director +34 93 323 8416 Committee Chairperson Erwin Van Lumich Managing Director +34 93 323 8403 