(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA, May 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Spain-based
Banco
Santander, S.A.'s (Santander) and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya
Argentaria's (BBVA)
Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A-' and Viability
Ratings (VRs) at
'a-'. The Outlook on their Long-term IDRs is Stable.
At the same time, Fitch has affirmed these banks' Short-term
IDRs at 'F2',
Support Ratings (SRs) at '5' and Support Rating Floors (SRFs) at
'No Floor'. A
full list of rating actions is available at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VRS AND SENIOR DEBT
The IDRs and senior debt ratings of Santander and BBVA are
driven by their
stand-alone creditworthiness, as expressed by their VRs. They
are also one notch
above the Spanish sovereign rating (BBB+/Stable), supported by
diversification
benefits, especially for Santander, from their solid retail
franchises in a
number of European and Latin American countries and in the US.
Geographical diversification has proven key in supporting the
resilience of
earnings generation and loss absorption capacity during times of
stress,
enabling dividends to be up-streamed and offering financial
flexibility from the
potential disposal of stakes in subsidiaries if needed.
Despite Santander's and BBVA's international diversification,
Fitch considers
that the banks' risk profiles remain correlated with that of the
Spanish
sovereign and, as part of its analysis, Fitch therefore also
takes into account
the standalone profile of the Spanish legal entity to which the
ratings are
assigned.
In Fitch's view, this correlation is, among other factors,
reflected in the
banks' domestic performance and asset quality, which have proven
sensitive to
the economic environment. Funding access, stability and costs
are also typically
influenced by broad perceptions of sovereign risk, but Fitch
notes the flight to
quality from which both banks benefited during Spain's recent
financial crisis
and the improvement in funding costs since Spain began its
recovery.
Santander and BBVA have a track record of strong underlying
profitability,
supported by fairly wide margins and a cost control-oriented
culture. This has
enabled them to absorb higher impairment charges over past
years, especially
from Spain, and yet maintain a capacity to internally generate
capital.
Santander and BBVA generated 16% and 29%, respectively, of their
attributable
profits from core banking operations in Spain in 1Q15. Fitch
expects
profitability in 2015 to continue its upward trend, supported by
a pickup in
activity and lower impairments, especially in Spain as the
economy recovers.
Asset quality indicators, which weakened in recent years mainly
due to Spain's
balance sheet, have improved at both banks. This is explained by
sustained
evidence of lower non-performing loan (NPL) inflows since
mid-2013. BBVA's NPL
ratio improvement is somewhat held back by its larger share of
loans in Spain.
These banks' reported group NPL ratios were 4.9% at Santander
and 5.6% at BBVA
at end-1Q15 and reserves held against these assets have
consistently been above
60%, a level that Fitch sees as adequate for their risk
profiles.
Santander's capitalisation and leverage has improved, primarily
due to a
EUR7.5bn capital increase completed in January 2015. Fitch
currently views the
two banks' capital and leverage measures as sound in view of
their fairly
low-risk business profiles. At end-2014, Santander's Fitch core
capital
(FCC)/weighted risks ratio was 9.8%, after adjusting for the
January 2015
capital increase. BBVA's FCC ratio was 10.9%, but Fitch expects
it to be 100 bps
lower once pending corporate transactions have been completed.
On a fully-loaded
basis, Santander's and BBVA's common equity tier 1 ratios were
9.7% and
pro-forma 9.8%, respectively, at end-1Q15. The banks'
capitalisation also
benefits from adequately-capitalised subsidiaries.
We view Santander's and BBVA's funding and liquidity profile as
adequate for
their rating level. The two banks are largely funded by customer
deposits in
their core markets, with funding imbalances being fairly small
and met through
long-term debt instruments, mostly senior unsecured and covered
bonds.
Funding also benefits from both banks' proven ready access to
local and
international wholesale markets, even in turbulent times. The
banks hold ample
unencumbered assets and scheduled repayments of borrowings are
well spread.
Fitch's assessment of the two banks' funding and liquidity
profiles is also
supported by limited intercompany funding, with subsidiaries
being locally
funded without recourse to the parent banks.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that Santander's
and BBVA's
overall credit profile is set to remain stable in the
foreseeable future and
matches the outlook on Spain's sovereign rating, which is an
important driver of
Fitch's assessment of the operating environment in these banks'
home market.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VRS AND SENIOR DEBT
These banks' IDRs are primarily sensitive to changes to their
VRs. Both banks'
VRs could be upgraded if the operating environment improves,
which would likely
be reflected by an upgrade of the Spanish sovereign rating
linked to better
macro-economic conditions, while foreign markets remain
resilient. We believe
this would ultimately contribute to further improvements in
profitability, asset
quality and capitalisation of their parent banks.
In our view, there is more upside potential for Santander's
ratings than BBVA's
given the former's more pronounced diversification towards
higher-rated
sovereigns. Santander's ratings are currently constrained by the
operating
environment of Spain and may therefore also benefit most from
further
improvements thereof. Any positive rating action on the Spanish
sovereign would
not automatically trigger an upgrade of these banks' VRs (and
hence IDRs). For
Santander, this would also, among other factors, depend on
trends in asset
quality and capitalisation, international subsidiaries'
performance and
developments regarding the fungibility of capital and liquidity
within the
group. In the case of BBVA, a VR upgrade would also be subject
to the economic
conditions of the main emerging countries in which it operates
and progress with
the integration of recently acquired businesses.
While currently seen as unlikely by Fitch, both banks' ratings
could be
adversely affected by a weakening of the operating environment,
possibly
evidenced by a downgrade of Spain's sovereign rating; marked
asset quality
deterioration, for example due to unforeseen shocks in
international
subsidiaries that translate into significant pressures on local
and/or group
earnings and capital. Evidence of an inability to sustainably
access either
local or international wholesale markets would also put pressure
on these banks'
ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The SR and SRF reflect Fitch's view that senior creditors of
Santander and BBVA
cannot rely on receiving full extraordinary support from the
sovereign in the
event that they become non-viable. In Fitch's view, the EU's
Bank Recovery and
Resolution Directive (BRRD) and Single Resolution Mechanism
(SRM) are now
sufficiently progressed to provide a framework for resolving
banks that is
likely to require senior creditors participating in losses, if
necessary,
instead of or ahead of a bank receiving sovereign support.
Any upgrade to the SR and upward revision to the SRF would be
contingent on a
positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support its
banks. While not
impossible, this is highly unlikely in Fitch's view.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND
OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by Santander,
BBVA and their
issuing vehicles are all notched down from their respective VRs
in accordance
with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective
non-performance and
relative loss severity risk profiles, which vary considerably.
Their ratings are
primarily sensitive to any change in the respective VRs of
Santander and BBVA.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - STATE-GUARANTEED DEBT
BBVA's state-guaranteed debt has been affirmed, in line with the
affirmation of
the bank's Long-term IDR. Catalunya Banc, S.A.'s
state-guaranteed debt issues
have been upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+', in line with BBVA's
Long-term IDR; and
removed from Rating Watch Positive (RWP) following completion of
the acquisition
of the former's assets and liabilities by BBVA in April 2015.
State-guaranteed
debt issues are senior unsecured instruments that bear the full
guarantee of
Spain. These state-guaranteed debt ratings are aligned with the
higher of BBVA's
or Spain's IDRs and are sensitive to changes to these IDRs.
The rating actions are as follows:
