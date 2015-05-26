(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE, May 25 (Fitch) The growth and development of China's asset-backed securities (ABS) market should provide greater operational flexibility for banks in terms of liquidity and capital management, provided the securitised assets are sufficiently transferred outside of the banking system, says Fitch Ratings. The Chinese government has placed increasing emphasis on asset securitisation as a means to free up idle assets within the banking system, and easing regulations should spur rapid growth in the ABS market over the short to medium term. Latest figures from the People's Bank of China (PBOC) show outstanding ABS in China had reached CNY300bn (USD49bn) as of end-April 2015, and Fitch believes there is potential for significant further expansion this year. Chinese financial institution ABS issuance totalled more than CNY350bn (USD57bn) through April 2015 from August 2013. In April, the PBOC announced that it would no longer require regulatory approval to issue ABS; and on 13 May, the State Council approved an additional quota of CNY500bn (USD81bn) for the ABS trial programme. Fitch expects non-bank financial institutions (NBFI) to play a bigger role in the asset securitisation market, while in the medium term they are not likely to overturn the dominant position held by the banks. According to Bloomberg, Chinese banks sold CNY269bn of securities backed by loans in 2014, up from CNY16bn in 2013. Formal securitisation provides an additional source of liquidity for banks and the potential for better asset-liability management, since it can release bank capital to stimulate lending to the real economy. However, it remains to be seen if the credit risk will be sufficiently transferred outside the banking system. The potential benefits may be limited if the norm is for exposures to be supported - for example, via forbearance - and banks end up investing in other banks' ABS. Furthermore, the central government is encouraging banks to use the proceeds from their securitisation to support particular areas, including water resource projects, slum clearance and housing renovation as well as railway construction in central and western China. Fitch maintains the view that large-scale state-directed lending could lead to over-investment and capital misallocation, and that the freed-up capital from securitisation could be easily consumed by a subsequent expansion in assets. The impact on banks' overall profitability would depend on the extent of residual credit risk. Risk-retention rules from the PBOC and CBRC require originators to hold at least 5% of the issued ABS, and that the proportion of ABS in the lowest tranche held by an originator should be at least 5% of the issued ABS in the tranche (and the percentage of holding in each tranche should be the same). If disclosure over ABS and for the financial sector as a whole improves, market participants may gain a better understanding and greater transparency into the underlying assets and their asset quality. For example, the National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors has published detailed information disclosure rules on auto-loan and personal mortgage securitisation on 15 May. Greater information disclosure may attract a wider range of investors, especially foreign investors, which would allow credit risks to be more effectively dispersed beyond the banking system. See also Fitch's note "Revolving Structures Are a Necessary Development for ABS in China", published on 18 May 2015. Contacts: Grace Wu Senior Director Financial Institutions +852 2263 9919 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 2801 Tower Two, Lippo Centre 89 Queensway Hong Kong Benjamin Lin Associate Director Financial Institutions +86 21 5097 3189 Justin Patrie Senior Director Fitch Wire +65 6796 7232 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.