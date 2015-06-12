(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: EMEA Financials Bond Market Monitor here LONDON, June 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says EMEA financial-sector issuance continued its downward trend, falling 7% yoy in 5M15, although junior bond sales remain strong, if broadly unchanged from last year's level. Spreads remain close to the lows of the year to date despite the sell-off in Bunds. The trend of improving composite credit ratings through the first quarter was halted in May in part by Fitch's well-signalled downgrades to European Union banks, which related to weakening sovereign support. Fitch downgraded the credit ratings for 46 EU banks and subsidiaries in mid-May, and Support Rating Floors now reflect the view that sovereign support can no longer be relied on for most EU banks unless they benefit from some form of state sponsorship. The downgrades mean that previously Negative Outlooks on affected banks are now mostly Stable. Issuance of subordinated debt remained at an elevated level as banks continue to bolster junior debt and capital buffers due to resolution legislation and the adoption of Basel III, while spreads on junior bonds were on average 67% wider than their 2014 low. The pace of bank deleveraging is showing signs of stabilisation, as loans to EU corporates ticked up. Further recovery in bank lending activity is unlikely to come solely from monetary stimulus as credit demand remains subdued due to the nascent state of Europe's recovery. Issuance of additional Tier 1 bonds remained close to record levels in 5M15, with EUR21bn in new supply, but marginally slower than the pace seen a year earlier. Institutions from the UK, Switzerland and the Nordic region accounted for two-thirds of new supply, as investors readily absorbed the glut of subordinated paper to boost yields, despite ongoing Greek debt concerns. More information is available in the report, 'EMEA Financials Bond Market Monitor', which is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. Contact: Michael Larsson Director +44 20 3530 1260 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Monica Insoll Managing Director +44 20 3530 1060 James Longsdon Managing Director +44 20 3530 1076 Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.