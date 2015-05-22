(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Estonia's
Long-term foreign
and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A+'. The
Outlooks are
Stable. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'AAA' and the
Short-term
foreign currency IDR at 'F1'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Estonia's ratings are underpinned by a strong sovereign balance
sheet, some
strong credit fundamentals including governance indicators and a
high level of
economic development compared with rating peers, and a sound
macroeconomic
policy framework.
Public finances are a key rating strength. At end-2014,
Estonia's general
government debt was 10.6% of GDP - well below the rating peer
median and the
lowest in the European Union. Around a quarter of the debt stock
is accounted
for by European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) guarantees.
Estonia is one
of only six OECD countries with a net asset position for the
general government.
The new government intends to introduce additional fiscal
measures for the
coming years. Tax-free allowances will rise and social security
contributions
will be cut. These tax cuts will be offset by increases in
indirect taxes. Fitch
expects that the public deficit will be 0.5% of GDP this year
and 0.4% in 2016.
The Estonian economy has shown a degree of resilience to adverse
economic
conditions affecting two of its three largest export markets
(Finland and
Russia). GDP growth was 2.1% last year, with domestic demand
(and in particular
household consumption) the driver of economic growth. Domestic
demand will also
drive growth in the forecast period. We expect GDP growth this
year to be
broadly unchanged at 2.2%, before picking up to almost 3% in
2016.
Estonia's external sustainability has improved markedly in
recent years.
Deleveraging in the banking and corporate sectors and rising
domestic funding
for bank assets has brought net external debt down to -8% of GDP
at end-2014.
We do not expect domestic demand-driven growth to translate into
a sharp current
account deterioration. In 2014 the current account balance
improved, with the
deficit falling from 1.1% in 2013 to just 0.1% of GDP. The
improvement was
primarily due to a higher services trade balance. We expect the
current account
to rise only slightly over the forecast horizon.
Our macroeconomic projections imply that the convergence of
Estonian incomes per
head with the eurozone average will continue. Incomes per head
are currently
slightly higher than the rating peer group but less than half of
the 'AA'
median. As a small open economy, Estonia is vulnerable to
adverse shocks
affecting its trading partners. GDP and inflation are much more
volatile than
rating peers.
Current demographic trends are another rating weakness. The
overall and
working-age population are both shrinking. Unemployment has
fallen sharply in
recent months. There is a risk that this translates into
excessive upward
pressure on wages. In the longer term, relatively larger falls
in the
working-age population would raise the dependency ratio and push
down on growth
potential, unless productivity growth offsets these trends.
Estonian banks are well-capitalised, and asset quality is
strong. At the end of
2014, non-performing loans were 1.4% of the total loan book.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Outlook is Stable. Consequently, Fitch does not currently
anticipate
developments with a high likelihood of leading to a rating
change. However,
future developments that could, individually or collectively,
result in positive
rating action include:
-Economic growth broadly in line with the economy's potential
growth rate
without creating or exacerbating significant imbalances.
-A narrowing of the gap in incomes per head between Estonia and
the 'AA' peer
group median.
Future developments that could, individually or collectively,
lead to negative
rating action include:
-Further sharp rises in wages unaccompanied by productivity
improvements,
leading to a deterioration of the economy's competitiveness and
an increase in
the current account deficit.
-Further severe economic or financial shocks affecting Estonia's
main trading
partners spilling over to the domestic economy.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes the gradual progress in deepening fiscal and
financial integration
at the eurozone level will continue; key macroeconomic
imbalances within the
currency union will be slowly unwound; and eurozone governments
will tighten
fiscal policy over the medium term.
Fitch assumes that Estonia will continue to build on its
long-standing track
record of fiscal prudence and proceed with a sustainable fiscal
policy in the
medium to long term.
Fitch's base case is that Greece (CCC) will remain a member of
the eurozone,
though it recognises that 'Grexit' is a material risk. Although
a Greek exit
would represent a significant shock to the eurozone that could
spark a bout of
financial market volatility and dent confidence, Fitch does not
believe it would
precipitate a systemic crisis like that seen in 2012, or another
country's rapid
exit (see 'Grexit Still Possible; Systemic Crisis Unlikely'
dated 6 March 2015
at www.fitchratings.com).
