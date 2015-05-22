(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
WARSAW/LONDON, May 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the
Outlook on
Poland-based Euro Bank S.A.'s (Eurobank) Long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR)
to Stable from Negative and affirmed the IDR at 'A-'. Fitch has
also upgraded
the bank's Short-term IDR to 'F1' from 'F2' and its National
Long-term Rating to
'AA'(pol) from 'AA-'(pol) with a Stable Outlook. The Support
Rating (SR) has
been affirmed at '1'. A full list of rating actions is at the
end of this rating
action commentary.
The rating actions follow the revision of the Outlook to Stable
on Eurobank's
parent, Societe Generale (SG; A/Stable/a; see 'Fitch Affirms
Societe Generale at
'A'; Upgrades Viability Rating ' dated 19 May 2015 on
www.fitchratings.com).
Eurobank's Viability Rating was unaffected by these rating
actions.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, SR
Eurobank's IDRs, National Ratings and SR reflect Fitch's view
that there is an
extremely high probability that the bank would be supported, if
required, by SG,
its 99.5% owner. Fitch views Eurobank as a strategically
important subsidiary to
SG, therefore, its Long-term IDR is notched down once from the
parent. This is
based on SG's strategic focus on the central and eastern Europe
region and its
proven commitment to the Polish market. The latter has been
highlighted by SG's
substantial funding provision to Eurobank and close operational
oversight over
the subsidiary. The potential cost of support would be easily
manageable for SG
in light of Eurobank's very small size (0.2% of SG's total
assets at end-2014).
The Stable Outlook on Eurobank's Long-term IDR mirrors that on
SG.
The one-notch upgrade of Eurobank's Short-term IDR and National
Long-term Rating
reflects the revision of the Outlook on the parent to Stable
from Negative and
as a consequence the marginally stronger expected ability of the
parent to
support the subsidiary.
Eurobank is ultimately owned by SG through its 100% subsidiary
Societe Generale
Consumer Finance, which holds a 99.52% stake in the bank.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, SR
Eurobank's IDRs, National Ratings and SR are sensitive to the
parent's ability
and/or willingness to support the bank. Fitch considers it
unlikely that either
of these will change in the near term, given the Stable Outlook
on SG's ratings
and SG's commitment to the Polish market.
The rating actions have only considered the parts of the
criteria that deal with
support. They are as follows:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook revised to Stable from
Negative
Short-term IDR: upgraded to 'F1' from 'F2'
National Long-term Rating: upgraded to 'AA(pol)' from
'AA-(pol)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-term Rating: affirmed at 'F1+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Viability Rating: unaffected at 'bb-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Michal Bryks, ACCA
Director
+48 22 338 6293
Fitch Polska S.A.
Krolewska 16,
00-103 Warsaw
Secondary Analyst
Agata Gryglewicz
Associate Director
+48 22 330 6970
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, "Global Bank Rating Criteria", dated 20
March 2015 are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
