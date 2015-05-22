(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
WARSAW/LONDON, May 22 (Fitch) Three second-tier Polish banks are
currently up
for sale but the local regulator's unwillingness to encourage
consolidation if
mergers and acquisitions involve large banks means the overall
banking landscape
is unlikely to change, says Fitch Ratings. This will limit
opportunities for
cutting costs and boosting profitability in the sector.
Thirty-nine commercial banks operate in Poland but the sector is
fairly
concentrated, with the country's top five banks representing
around 50% of
sector assets. Performance indicators reported by larger banks,
benefiting from
economies of scale and deeper franchises, are stronger and, in
general, Polish
banks coped far better than their central and eastern European
(CEE) peers
during the financial crisis. Asset quality at Polish banks is
also better than
in most CEE markets. Nevertheless, profitability is being
squeezed because low
interest rates are affecting margins, interchange fees are
reducing and
contributions to the deposit insurance and stabilisation funds
are increasing.
ROE for the sector is still reasonable, around 10%, down from
13% in 2011.
Further consolidation could help cut costs and boost
profitability, especially
among the country's smaller banks.
Around 70% of Polish banks are controlled by foreign banks. In
our opinion,
banking sectors dominated by foreign ownership can become
unsettled when
circumstances at parent level change, because a subsidiary's
position within the
group can be reassessed. Ownership changes among Polish banks
have been frequent
in the aftermath of the financial crisis, resulting from
strategic revisions at
parent group level. This has not disrupted business at Polish
banks.
Currently, Raiffeisen Polska Bank, fully owned by Austria's
Raiffeisen
International, and Bank BPH, 90% owned by General Electric (GE)
group, are up
for sale. Raiffeisen group announced the sale of its Polish
subsidiary in
February as part of a broad strategic restructuring. Bank BPH is
caught up in
GE's global plan to exit the banking and finance sector.
Ownership of a third bank, Alior Bank, is also changing. Alior,
not part of an
international group, is 25% controlled by Romain Zaleski.
Regulators have
extended the deadline for the sale of Mr Zaleski's stake until
end-June 2016 but
recent press comment suggests that a purchaser might be selected
by end-May
2015. Domestic and international parties are reported to be
interested in the
acquisition.
Domestic interest lies with PZU, Poland's largest insurance
company, intent on
building a bancassurance presence in CEE. Getin Noble, a
second-tier locally
owned bank, is also reported to be considering an offer for
Alior, as is
France's Societe Generale. BNP Paribas already has a presence in
Poland through
Bank BGZ, acquired in 2013.
Only if one bidder succeeds in acquiring all three banks up for
sale will the
landscape of Polish banking undergo a noticeable change.
