(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 22 (Fitch) The latest edition of Inside Credit
features Fitch's
rating actions on global banks.
On Tuesday, May 19, 2015, Fitch took various rating actions on
banks in the
European Union, Norway, Switzerland, the U.S., Canada and Hong
Kong following a
review for sovereign support globally. These actions include
affirmations,
downgrades and upgrades of Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs)
depending on specific
circumstances. They also include changes to Support Ratings,
Support Rating
Floors and Viability Ratings.
In line with its expectations announced in March last year and
communicated
regularly since then, Fitch believes legislative, regulatory and
policy
initiatives have substantially reduced the likelihood of
sovereign support for
commercial banks in the European Union, Hong Kong, Switzerland
and the U.S..
This is being balanced to a large extent by strengthened balance
sheets and
buffers to senior debtholders at banks, and progress with these
is being taken
into account in our ratings.
A full list of rating actions taken during this review is
available in this
week's newsletter and on www.fitchratings.com.
Other topics covered in this week's edition of Inside Credit
include:
--U.S. Investors Less Bullish on Economic Outlook; Expect
Corporate Leverage to
Rise
--Opportunities and Risks Abound in China's Corporate Bond
Market
--Valuations Challenge Supply in European Leveraged Loan Market
--Renminbi Corporate Bond Market Opening Up, Diversifying
--More Investment Grade AT1s on Strong Europe Issuance
--China Policy Shift Prioritizes Growth over Debt Problem
--Insurers' Aggregation Risk on Cyber Claims in Check
--Red Flags Hint at Infrastructure Political Risk in Europe
--U.S. Credit Card Asset Quality Expected to Slowly Normalize
--Brazil's Banks Adding Risk to Payroll Loan Portfolios
--Moderate First Quarter Turkish Loan Growth Mildly Credit
Positive
--China Macro Update
--Why Social Gaming Is a Threat to Casinos
