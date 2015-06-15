(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, June 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says it expects
Asia-Pacific (APAC)
banks to continue expanding their China business after a
temporary slowdown in
2H14. The pace of growth and type of customers are largely
determined by
individual banks' risk appetite and their expectations around
China's growth
prospects. The banks with the largest exposures face the
greatest risk of
negative rating action if growth and concentration do not
subside. Steadily
increasing China risk is, however, not a downward trigger in
itself unless
concentration risk becomes misaligned with capital and returns.
The significant increase in APAC banks' China exposure in the
past four years
may be attributed to their greater participation in trade
financing, as China is
often the largest trade partner of their home countries. While
there was no
meaningful increase in the economies' trade dependency, leverage
has increased
to a level that is broadly comparable with past peaks and asset
price inflation
in some markets has made some economies and banks more
vulnerable - just as
China's growth is slowing.
Fitch has published today two reports that cover APAC banks'
and, more
specifically, Hong Kong banks' exposure to China.
Fitch estimates APAC banks' China exposure reached USD1.2trn at
end-2014,
accounting for 74% of foreign banks' claims on China. Hong Kong
is most exposed
(32% of system assets), followed by Macau (21%), Singapore (12%)
and Taiwan
(8%). China-related growth has slowed in line with easing
volumes, reflecting
the economic slowdown in China, lower commodity prices and the
narrower gap
between onshore and offshore yuan funding costs.
The Hong Kong-focused report provides a snapshot of the size and
composition of
the systems' and individual banks' exposure to China.
System-wide non-bank
mainland China exposure is fairly diversified with 36% to
state-owned entities
and 27% to non-mainland borrowers. There is, however, a
considerable degree of
variation among banks due to business models, ownership,
franchises and risk
appetite.
Key areas to watch include the profitability from China
businesses, degree of
competitive advantage from leveraging parent banks'
relationships and improving
transparency and risk frameworks due to increased regulatory
supervision. The
pace of growth, risk taking and capital buffers remain key
rating drivers.
The full reports are available on www.fitchratings.com, or by
clicking the links
in this media release.
Contact:
Sabine Bauer
Senior Director
+852 2263 9966
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Jonathan Cornish
Managing Director
+852 2263 9901
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Asia-Pacific Banks Chart of the Month - Hong Kong
here
Related Research
Asia-Pacific Banks Chart of the Month: Rising China Risk
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.