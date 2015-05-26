(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, May 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A(EXP)'
rating to America
Movil, S.A.B. de C.V.'s (AMX) proposed EUR3 billion senior
unsecured
exchangeable notes due 2020. The notes will be exchangeable for
common shares of
Koninklijke KPN N.V. in which AMX holds 21% stakes. Proceeds
from the issuance
are expected to be used for general corporate uses including
debt repayment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
AMX's ratings reflect its position as the largest wireless
service provider in
Latin America with well-established multiple service platforms
and network
infrastructure and a high degree of geographical cash flow
diversification, all
of which support its consistent positive free cash flow (FCF)
generation, ample
financial flexibility, and solid liquidity. Ratings are tempered
by increasing
competitive and regulatory pressures in some of its key markets,
recent increase
in leverage due to acquisitions and shareholder distributions,
as well as price
pressures in its voice services.
Medium-Term Net Leverage Solid at 1.5x:
The ratings reflect AMX's commitment to reduce its net leverage
to below 1.5x,
which Fitch believes is achievable over the medium term given
the company's
solid FCF generation. The company is expected to keep financial
discipline with
respect to cash flow usage in order to achieve its financial
target in the
absence of any sizable acquisitions or significant increase in
shareholder
distributions. As of March 31, 2015, AMX's net debt-to-EBITDA
ratio was 1.8x,
relatively unchanged from 1.7x at the end of 2013. The company's
net debt
increased to MXN518 billion from MXN423 billion during the same
period, partly
due to the full-consolidation of Telekom Austria.
Regulatory Pressures in Mexico:
Regulatory measures from the Mexican telecom sector reform, in
which AMX was
declared 'preponderant' during 2014, have negatively affected
the company's
Mexican operation. The unfavorable measures mainly include
reductions in
interconnection and national long-distance charges, as well as
sharing of AMX's
network infrastructure. As a result, during the first quarter of
2015 (1Q'15),
the company's Mexican operation's revenues declined by 2%
compared to a year
ago, while the EBITDA margin fell to 42% from 44%. In addition,
the entrance of
AT&T should increase the competitive intensity over the medium
to long term and
pressure AMX's profitability in Mexico. Positively, the impact
on a consolidated
basis is unlikely to be material given the company's
well-diversified
operational geographies. During the quarter, about 70% of AMX's
consolidated
revenues were generated outside of Mexico.
In July 2014, AMX announced its plan to decrease its Mexican
market share to
below 50% by selling operational assets in order to cease to be
a preponderant
operator. The company has indicated that the planned divestiture
will take place
only at a fair market value and if the company will be allowed
to provide
convergent services, including pay-TV, without being subject to
unfavorable
regulations following the asset sale.
AMX should be able to maintain a stable financial profile over
the medium term
regardless of the path taken by the company, either to divest or
keep the
assets. A completion of the sale of these assets would be
slightly positive to
AMX creditors in the near term, as it would accelerate AMX's
desire to meet its
leverage target. The company's ratings would also likely remain
intact without
the sale as Fitch projects AMX's net leverage would fall towards
1.5x by 2016,
which is only 12 to 18 months longer than if asset sales
occurred.
Stable Performance:
AMX has continued to maintain stable revenue and EBITDA growth
during the LTM as
of March 2015 despite the increasing pricing pressures on voice
services and
negative exchange rate movements in some of its key markets. The
company has
aggressively invested since 2011 in upgrading its fixed/mobile
networks across
the region to provide attractive bundled fixed product
offerings, as well as to
improve mobile data user base and revenues. As a result, the
revenue
contributions from fixed-line services, excluding voice, and
wireless data
represented 23% and 30% of the consolidated revenues,
respectively, during
1Q'15, which are significant improvements from 20% and 18%,
respectively, during
1Q12. As these segments fully offset the declining voice
revenues, AMX has
managed to improve its revenues by 3% during 1Q'15 compared to
the same period a
year ago. EBITDA declined by 2% on a local currency basis
largely due to the
aforementioned reform measures in Mexico.
Positive FCF:
AMX is likely to continue its solid positive FCF generation over
the medium
term, underpinned by stable CFFO, fully covering the annual
capex budget of
MXN120 billion-MXN130 billion. The company's pre-dividend FCF
would be used to
maintain a conservative capital structure with a modest
shareholder return in
the form of dividends or share buyback. During the LTM as of
March 2015, the
company's CFFO amounted to MXN191 billion which fully covered
its capex of
MXN150 billion and shareholder distributions of MXN39 billion.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for AMX include
--Modest revenue growth in the low-single-digits over the medium
term;
--Modest margin deterioration to continue, with the EBITDA
margin falling to
below 30%, over the medium term due to the competitive and
regulatory pressures;
--Continued positive FCF generation despite high capex
requirement in the
absence of any material increase in shareholder distributions;
--Net leverage to gradually decline towards 1.5x over the medium
term.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a negative
rating action include:
--Increased regulatory and competitive pressures across its
operational
geographies leading to significant erosion in its market
positions and operating
margins;
--Aggressive shareholder return policy in terms of both
dividends and share
buybacks;
--Sizable investments/acquisitions leading to weak cash
generation over the
medium to long term;
--Net leverage increasing above the range of 1.5x-2.0x on a
sustained basis as a
result of the aforementioned factors.
Conversely, ratings upgrades are not likely in the short to
medium term due to
the competitive/regulatory operating environment, and increased
leverage
compared to the historical levels.
LIQUIDITY
AMX's liquidity is strong in light of its robust internal cash
flow generation
and easy access to domestic/international capital markets when
in need of
external financing. The company also has revolving syndicated
facilities of
USD4.6 billion. As of March 2015, AMX held
readily-available-cash of MXN56
billion against the short-term debt of MXN91 billion.
Fitch currently rates America Movil as follows:
--Local currency IDR 'A';
--Foreign currency IDR 'A';
--Senior notes issuances 'A';
--Subordinated notes issuances 'BBB+';
--Mexican national-scale rating 'AAA(mex)';
--Certificados Bursatiles issuances 'AAA(mex)';
--UF30 million Chilean Notes Program N#474, including Series A
and D issuances
for a combined amount of UF9 million, 'AA+(cl)'.
