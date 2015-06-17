(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, June 17 (Fitch) A new Fitch Ratings study of corporate
bond liquidity
takes a different approach to the topic by focusing on the
characteristics of
corporate bonds pledged as collateral in the tri-party repo
market. The analysis
identifies key features of a sample of bond collateral that
could contribute to
the risk of fire sales, or forced selling of collateral in a
repo funding
squeeze.
Corporate bond collateral characteristics such as long-dated
maturities, low
trading frequency and industry concentration ('wrong way' risk)
could raise
risks of a forced unwinding of repo-funded trades in a scenario
where risk
aversion increases sharply. Such risk aversion could limit the
ability of
dealers to finance securities in the repo market. Cash investors
such as MMFs
could also be forced to sell collateral in the event of a dealer
default.
Maturity mismatches between short-term repos and the long-term
corporate bond
collateral they finance could exacerbate fire sale risk if repo
trades are
unwound quickly. Over 90% of the bonds in our collateral sample
have maturities
of one year or more. These bonds carry greater interest rate
risk, and could be
more difficult to sell in a period of market dislocation.
Fed officials have highlighted the risk that fire sales of
securities could
amplify price dislocation in a period of market turmoil. New
York Fed
researchers have estimated that up to $250 million per day in
corporate bonds
can be liquidated without negatively affecting bond prices.
Total corporate bond
tri-party repo collateral averaged approximately $75 billion in
2014. Forced
selling of even a small fraction of that amount could accelerate
price pressure
during periods of market stress.
The Fitch study is based on a broad survey of corporate bonds
pledged as
collateral by dealers in the tri-party repo market as of Dec.
31, 2014. Data was
reported by prime money market funds in their monthly N-MFP
filings made with
the SEC.
The full report, 'Corporate Bonds and Fire Sale Risk: Repo
collateral Pools
Highlight Liquidity Issues,' is available at
'www.fitchratings.com.'
Contact:
Robert Grossman
Managing Director
Macro Credit Research
+1-212-908-0535
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
William Warlick
Senior Director
Macro Credit Research
+1-312-368-3141
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
