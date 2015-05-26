(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TOKYO/SINGAPORE, May 26 (Fitch) The latest full-year financial results for Japan's "mega" banks underscore how overseas operations are growing in importance and helping to lift profitability. However, foreign expansion - especially in emerging markets - will entail incremental risk-taking which will need to be supported by higher levels of capital. Fitch Ratings maintains that it would be credit negative if loss-absorption buffers are not maintained to reflect increased risk appetite. Japan's three largest banks - MUFG, SMFG and Mizuho Financial Group - recently reported slightly lower net profit (-4.2% yoy) on aggregate for the financial year ending March 2015 (FYE15). The slowdown from the prior fiscal year was largely attributed to a decline in securities trading-linked profits, but shrinking net interest margins (NIM) in their domestic business and increased credit costs were also a feature. The results were largely in line with Fitch's expectations, as outlined in our 2015 Outlook report. Japan's megabanks continue to be challenged by the lack of any significant, sustained acceleration in the real economy, with initial Abenomics-related gains expected to taper off through FYE16. Core profitability also lacks momentum, with NIMs remaining under pressure owing to a low-interest-rate environment and intense competition. Aggregate net profit of the three megabanks is down, while MUFG registered a Japan-high net profit in excess of JPY1trn, but this was mainly attributable to contributions from its Thailand subsidiary Bank of Ayudhya. Contributions to profit and operations from outside of Japan continue to rise in importance for all three. International operations account for 29%, 20% and 25% (estimated) of gross operating profit while international loans account for 37%, 28% and 24% of total loans, for MUFG, SMFG and Mizuho, respectively. These banks are classified as Global Systemically Important Financial Institutions, and have established operations in developed markets - notably, MUFG's ownership of Union Bank in the US and its 21.9% stake in Morgan Stanley. However, much of their expansion focus appears to be with their regional franchises in Asia-Pacific - and particularly in emerging markets, to capture growth opportunities. As such, Japanese banks' overseas expansion will entail greater risk-taking not only related to credit but also operational and market risk. This means additional foreign-currency exposures and the likelihood of having to tap more wholesale sources for funding. Effectively controlling risk & return from their growing overseas businesses will be a key challenge. For now, Japan's megabanks maintain adequate capital adequacy, solid asset quality and stable financial results, and the current stable rating outlooks are well supported. Measures to boost capital ratios, such as the issuance of additional Tier 1 capital, have not yet been fully outlined, but additional capital-raising would help to keep banks on a par with their global peers. Contacts: Jonathan Cornish Managing Director Financial Institutions +81 3 3288 2673 Fitch Ratings Japan Limited Kojimachi Crystal City East Wing 3F 4-8 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku Tokyo 102-0083 Japan Naoki Morimura Director Financial Institutions +81 3 3288 2686 Justin Patrie Senior Director Fitch Wire +65 6796 7232 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.