(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BEIJING/HONG KONG, May 26 (Fitch) The plan unveiled by Bank of China Ltd (BOC; A/Stable, Viability Rating of 'bb') and Bank of China (Hong Kong) Ltd (BOCHK; A/Stable, Viability Rating of 'a') to dispose of a subsidiary and restructure BOC's business in south-east Asia will not have material rating implications on the credit profiles of both banks, Fitch Ratings says. On 22 May 2015, the two banks announced their plan to dispose of BOCHK's wholly owned subsidiary Nanyang Commercial Bank, Limited (NCB). They also announced plans to restructure BOC's business in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) region and to transfer some of BOC's assets within this region to BOCHK. NCB accounted for 14.5% of BOCHK's total assets at end-2014. The disposal will likely enhance BOCHK's capitalisation, but the improvement could be offset by the consolidation of some of BOC's assets in the Asean region. BOC's Fitch Core Capital ratio was 10.3% at end-2014 and BOCHK's at 18.9%. We believe BOCHK's capital position will remain solid, but the gap between the two banks could narrow if the size of assets transferred to BOCHK is material. The restructuring aims to enhance BOCHK's business and geographic diversification. It also aims to improve BOCHK's overall competitiveness by leveraging BOC's overseas franchise and business relationships within Asean, as well as BOC's leading position in the cross-border renminbi business globally. Fitch believes BOCHK's strong ties with its parent will continue to position it as a core part of BOC group's international expansion strategy. If this restructuring also leads to a more coordinated management structure for BOC's offshore business, this should enhance the overall risk management framework and better position the bank for growth. BOC's offshore business, excluding BOCHK and NCB, is sizeable at CNY2.7trn (HKD3.4trn) at end-2014, compared to BOCHK's assets of HKD1.8trn without NCB. The plans are at a preliminary stage. The transactions will be conducted at arm's length and will require approvals from both banks' shareholders and regulatory approvals from local and Chinese authorities. BOC also said it plans to expand its overseas business to 40% of the group total over the next five years (27% of assets and 23% of profit before tax in 2014), possibly through mergers and acquisitions. Fitch expects BOC's overseas expansion to further support its geographic diversification, which is currently a rating strength for the bank. BOC's status as the largest renminbi clearing bank globally will also benefit from the development of its overseas business. However, aggressive growth will challenge BOC's ability to successfully integrate and manage its overseas business. Any significant acquisitions undertaken by BOC to expand overseas will heighten the execution risk. BOC said that its overseas expansion will focus on growth along the "One Belt One Road" footprint to support China's development strategy. The "One Belt One Road" initiative is aimed at developing the economy through cooperation with the countries along the "Silk Road Economic Belt" in Central Asia and Middle East, as well as the "Maritime Silk Road" in Asia, Africa and the Middle East. This strengthens and supports our view that BOC, despite being a listed commercial bank, is still subject to the Chinese government's policy direction and plays an important role to support the government's growth plan. This is credit positive from a support perspective, but is credit negative from a risk management perspective as lending decisions may be compromised to support state policy goals. Contact: Katie Chen Associate Director +86 10 8517 2135 Fitch Ratings (Beijing) Ltd. Room 1930, 19/F, PICC Tower 2 Jianguomenwai Avenue, Chaoyang District Beijing 100022, China Ivan Lin Associate Director +852 2263 9984 Grace Wu Senior Director +852 2263 9919 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.