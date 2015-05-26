(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BEIJING/HONG KONG, May 26 (Fitch) The plan unveiled by Bank of
China Ltd (BOC;
A/Stable, Viability Rating of 'bb') and Bank of China (Hong
Kong) Ltd (BOCHK;
A/Stable, Viability Rating of 'a') to dispose of a subsidiary
and restructure
BOC's business in south-east Asia will not have material rating
implications on
the credit profiles of both banks, Fitch Ratings says.
On 22 May 2015, the two banks announced their plan to dispose of
BOCHK's wholly
owned subsidiary Nanyang Commercial Bank, Limited (NCB). They
also announced
plans to restructure BOC's business in the Association of
Southeast Asian
Nations (Asean) region and to transfer some of BOC's assets
within this region
to BOCHK.
NCB accounted for 14.5% of BOCHK's total assets at end-2014. The
disposal will
likely enhance BOCHK's capitalisation, but the improvement could
be offset by
the consolidation of some of BOC's assets in the Asean region.
BOC's Fitch Core
Capital ratio was 10.3% at end-2014 and BOCHK's at 18.9%. We
believe BOCHK's
capital position will remain solid, but the gap between the two
banks could
narrow if the size of assets transferred to BOCHK is material.
The restructuring aims to enhance BOCHK's business and
geographic
diversification. It also aims to improve BOCHK's overall
competitiveness by
leveraging BOC's overseas franchise and business relationships
within Asean, as
well as BOC's leading position in the cross-border renminbi
business globally.
Fitch believes BOCHK's strong ties with its parent will continue
to position it
as a core part of BOC group's international expansion strategy.
If this
restructuring also leads to a more coordinated management
structure for BOC's
offshore business, this should enhance the overall risk
management framework and
better position the bank for growth. BOC's offshore business,
excluding BOCHK
and NCB, is sizeable at CNY2.7trn (HKD3.4trn) at end-2014,
compared to BOCHK's
assets of HKD1.8trn without NCB.
The plans are at a preliminary stage. The transactions will be
conducted at
arm's length and will require approvals from both banks'
shareholders and
regulatory approvals from local and Chinese authorities.
BOC also said it plans to expand its overseas business to 40% of
the group total
over the next five years (27% of assets and 23% of profit before
tax in 2014),
possibly through mergers and acquisitions. Fitch expects BOC's
overseas
expansion to further support its geographic diversification,
which is currently
a rating strength for the bank. BOC's status as the largest
renminbi clearing
bank globally will also benefit from the development of its
overseas business.
However, aggressive growth will challenge BOC's ability to
successfully
integrate and manage its overseas business. Any significant
acquisitions
undertaken by BOC to expand overseas will heighten the execution
risk.
BOC said that its overseas expansion will focus on growth along
the "One Belt
One Road" footprint to support China's development strategy. The
"One Belt One
Road" initiative is aimed at developing the economy through
cooperation with the
countries along the "Silk Road Economic Belt" in Central Asia
and Middle East,
as well as the "Maritime Silk Road" in Asia, Africa and the
Middle East.
This strengthens and supports our view that BOC, despite being a
listed
commercial bank, is still subject to the Chinese government's
policy direction
and plays an important role to support the government's growth
plan. This is
credit positive from a support perspective, but is credit
negative from a risk
management perspective as lending decisions may be compromised
to support state
policy goals.
Contact:
Katie Chen
Associate Director
+86 10 8517 2135
Fitch Ratings (Beijing) Ltd.
Room 1930, 19/F, PICC Tower
2 Jianguomenwai Avenue, Chaoyang District
Beijing 100022, China
Ivan Lin
Associate Director
+852 2263 9984
Grace Wu
Senior Director
+852 2263 9919
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.