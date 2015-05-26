(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, May 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned China Aoyuan Property Group Limited's (Aoyuan; B+/Stable) USD250m 10.875% senior notes due 2018 a final rating of 'B+' and Recovery Rating of 'RR4'. The notes are rated at the same level as Aoyuan's senior unsecured rating because they constitute direct and senior unsecured obligations of the company. The assignment of the final rating follows the receipt of documents conforming to information already received and the final rating is in line with the expected rating assigned on 17 May 2015. The Chinese homebuilder's ratings are supported by its continued business expansion with moderate leverage and sufficient liquidity. The ratings are constrained by the high level of non-residential properties in the product mix and the limited geographic diversification. KEY RATING DRIVERS Growing Business Scale: Aoyuan's contracted sales rose 22% in 2014 to CNY12.2bn, mainly because of its consistent execution in delivering an increased number of properties ready for sale. Its larger scale gives the company a more stable sales base and greater financial flexibility in making land acquisitions. Stable Financial Profile: What sets Aoyuan apart from its fast-growing peers is that it has maintained healthy leverage despite its rapid expansion. Its leverage as measured by net debt/adjusted inventory was 28% at end-2014, and its sales efficiency - measured by contracted sales/total debt - remained above 1.1x in 2014. Fitch estimates that Aoyuan's land premium for 2015 will be around CNY5bn, or less than 40% of its estimated full-year contracted sales. Fitch expects Aoyuan's financial profile to stay healthy in 2015, which will support its credit profile. Exposure to Non-Residential Property: In order to increase revenue and profitability, the company complements core residential property sales with retail properties and offices, which accounted for 26% of total contracted sales in 2014. Aoyuan's retail properties are typically located on the first several floors of the residential blocks in most of its projects. Although non-residential properties are currently selling at a healthy pace, Fitch believes that they are more cyclical than residential properties and any further increase in the share of non-residential properties in Aoyuan's contracted sales may increase its business risk. Limited Geographic Diversification: Around 67% of contracted sales in 2014 were from Guangdong province in southern China, where competition remains intense. The geographical concentration exposes the company to the uncertainties of local policies and the local economy. It has successfully replicated its business model in locations outside Guangdong province, such as Chongqing municipality. As projects in Chongqing start to contribute to sales, Fitch expects Aoyuan to continue its geographic diversification and the share of contracted sales from Guangdong will decrease to around 55% in the next 12 months. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: - Pace of land acquisitions to be stable in 2015 - Contracted sales are estimated based on properties available for sale in 2015, and the sell-through ratio - The company's average selling price for its contracted sales will be stable or rise slightly in 2015 - Company will maintain its fast churn and high cash-flow turnover business model RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - The ratio of contracted sales to total debt falling below 1x (2014: 1.1x) on a sustained basis - Net debt to adjusted net inventory sustained above 40% (2014: 28%) - Deviation from the fast churn and high cash-flow turnover business model - Proportion of contracted sales from non-residential properties rising above one third of its total contracted sales Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: - Successful execution of expansion strategy for the next two to three years, with contracted sales rising to more than CNY15bn a year, and EBITDA margin increasing to over 25% (2014: 19%) on a sustained basis 