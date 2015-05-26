(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, May 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Chinese
homebuilder
Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd.'s (Xinyuan) Long-Term
Foreign-Currency Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) to 'B' from 'B+'. The Outlook is Stable.
The agency has
also downgraded Xinyuan's senior unsecured rating to 'B' from
'B+', with
Recovery Rating at 'RR4'. The full list of rating actions is at
the end of this
commentary.
The rating downgrades follow much slower growth in the company's
sales compared
with the expansion of its land bank, which resulted in a sharp
increase in its
leverage. The rating is also constrained by a profit margin that
is lower than
that of its peers.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Weak Sales; Higher Leverage: Xinyuan had CNY6.1bn in land
premiums and CNY2.8bn
in development expenditure, but achieved only CNY6.4bn in
contracted sales in
2014. The gross floor area (GFA) acquired in 2014 was three
times the contracted
GFA sold. With land banking speeding ahead of sales, Xinyuan's
net debt/adjusted
inventory increased to around 48% at end-2014 from a net cash
position at
end-2013. With 1Q15 contracted sales of only CNY1.1bn, 32.5%
less than a year
earlier, its leverage has further increased to 56%. Fitch
believes Xinyuan's
leverage will stay high for the rest of 2015 at around 50%
unless contracted
sales rises significantly.
Significantly Thinner Margin: Xinyuan's EBITDA margin narrowed
to 14% in 2014
from 27% in 2013, mainly due to the low gross margin on sales in
the past and
the high selling, general and administration (SG&A) costs, which
were at 13%-15%
of contracted sales. Fitch expects Xinyuan's gross profit margin
to recover from
2H15 as sentiment in the property sector improves. We will
continue to monitor
the SG&A expenses as part of our assessment of the company's
management and
execution abilities.
Frequent Management Changes: Xinyuan announced major management
changes in April
2015. The company appointed a new CFO Mr. Liu Huaiyu, whose
predecessor served
for only 10 months. This kind of frequent management change is a
potential
rating constraint because it may have negative impact to the
consistent
execution of the company's strategy and financial policies.
Bigger Scale Supports Ratings: Xinyuan's Stable Outlook reflects
that its scale
is comparable to similarly rated peers, and the company can
maintain its current
financial profile once it steps up the sales from the new land
it acquired in
2014. Its total sellable GFA as of March 2015 was 3.2 million
sqm, a 29%
increase compared with the 2.5 million sqm land bank in
mid-2014. Its larger
scale and increase in assets provide more protection to
creditors and support
its rating outlook.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Land purchases to slow down in 2015. New land acquisition GFA
/ contracted
sales GFA to fall to below 1.5x from 2015 from 2.9x in 2014.
- Contracted sales are estimated based on properties available
for sale in 2015,
and the sell-through ratio. Fitch expects contracted sales to
increase at a
steady pace in 2015 and 2016
- Average selling price of contracted sales to recover from 2014
levels and rise
slightly in 2015 for comparable projects
- SG&A costs as percentage of contracted sales will gradually
decrease as
Xinyuan plans to cut internal costs
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Net debt/adjusted inventory rising above 60% on a sustained
basis
- Contracted sales/total debt falling below 0.6x on a sustained
basis (end-2014:
0.7x)
- EBITDA margin falling below 15% on a
sustained basis
Positive future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating
action include:
- Significant increase in scale as reflected by contracted sales
exceeding
CNY15bn
- Net debt/adjusted inventory falling below 40% on a sustained
basis
- Contracted sales/total debt improving to above 1.0x on a
sustained basis
- EBITDA margin improving to above 20% on a
sustained basis
The list of rating actions is as follows:
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR downgraded to 'B' from 'B+',
Outlook Stable
Foreign-currency senior unsecured rating downgraded to 'B' from
'B+'; Recovery
Rating at 'RR4'
USD200m senior unsecured notes due 2019 downgraded to 'B' from
'B+'; Recovery
Rating at 'RR4'
USD200m senior unsecured notes due 2018 downgraded to 'B' from
'B+'; Recovery
Rating at 'RR4'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jenny W Huang
Associate Director
+852 2263 9922
Fitch Ratings (Hong Kong) Limited
28 Fl, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
Admiralty, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Su Aik Lim
Senior Director
+852 2263 9914
Committee Chairperson
Kalai Pillay
Senior Director
+65 6796 7221
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 28 May 2014)
here
Related Research
China Homebuilders: Ratings Navigator Companion [862256 -
02-MAR-2015]
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context
=2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.