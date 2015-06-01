(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, June 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
France-based Prevoir
Vie's and Prevoir Risques Divers' Insurer Financial Strength
(IFS) ratings at
'A'. The agency has also affirmed Societe Centrale Prevoir's
(the group's
holding company) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-'.
The Outlooks are
Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings of all three entities (together, the group) reflect
their solid
capital adequacy and resilient earnings generation. Offsetting
factors include
their limited size, the lack of geographical diversification,
and fairly high
exposure to equities and real estate investments. Their modest
scale and lack of
geographical diversification leave the group exposed to
potential industry-wide
changes in the French insurance sector.
Fitch expects Prevoir Vie's and Prevoir Risques Divers' capital
adequacy to
remain solid, significantly in excess of regulatory
requirements. At end-2014,
the capital bases of Prevoir Vie and Prevoir Risques Divers
covered the minimum
regulatory requirement by 5.8x and 14.5x, respectively, when
including
unrealised gains, and by 1.3x and 8.8x when excluding unrealised
gains. The
group has no financial debt.
Prevoir's investment portfolio mainly consists of high-quality
fixed-income
assets, with an average rating of its' bond portfolio at A.
However, the
proportion of investments invested in risky assets
(below-investment-grade
bonds, equities and real estate) remains high. Offsetting this,
the company
maintains a strong capital buffer against any potential market
risks.
Prevoir Vie and Prevoir Risques Divers are expected to generate
robust earnings.
At end-2014, net income decreased slightly but remained solid at
EUR43m (2013:
EUR46m), driven by strong income from insurance activities
(2014: EUR25m, 2013:
EUR26.4m) and supplemented by investment and other income
(2014:EUR19.4m, 2013:
EUR21.3m). Fitch expects the group to continue to pursue a
conservative approach
from a strategy perspective, avoiding significant business risks
and financing
growth with its own capital.
Prevoir's IDR is one notch higher than it would be under Fitch's
current
standard notching methodology. This reflects the holding
company's lack of
financial debt and its direct holdings of significant financial
assets
(including cash) in addition to its ownership of the two
insurance operating
companies.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key triggers for a downgrade would include a prolonged period of
weak financial
performance, with for example, reported net income falling and
remaining below
EUR20m or a significant decline in Prevoir Vie's Solvency I
ratio including
unrealised gains to below 3.0x (end-2014: 5.8x) .
Fitch would also view negatively any unexpected significant
change in the
group's financial strategy and conservative business strategy,
as well as any
material change in the dividend policy.
An upgrade is unlikely in the medium term given the
concentration of its
operations on the French market. However, over the longer term,
material growth
in market share along with strong financial performance and
solid capital
adequacy could result in an upgrade.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Societe Centrale Prevoir
-Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A-; Outlook Stable
Prevoir Vie
-Insurer Financial Strenght: affirmed at 'A; Outlook Stable
Prevoir Risques Divers
-Insurer Financial Strenght: affirmed at 'A' ; Outlook Stable
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Exposure Draft: Insurance Notching Criteria (Proposed
Methodology Changes) (pub.
12 May 2015)
here
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 04 Sep 2014)
here
