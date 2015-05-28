(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE, May 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
published Beijing
Automotive Group Co., Ltd.'s (BAIC Group) Long-Term Foreign
Currency Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) of 'A-' with Stable Outlook and senior
unsecured rating of
'A-'.
BAIC Group's rating incorporates a three-notch uplift from its
standalone credit
profile of 'BBB-', reflecting strong operational and strategic
linkages with the
Beijing Municipal Government. BAIC Group, which is 100%
indirectly owned by
Beijing State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration
Commission (Beijing
SASAC), is the municipal government's sole vehicle to execute
its development
plan for the auto industry, a pillar industry for the local
economy. The group
accounted for 14% of Beijing's total industrial value-added in
2013, is the
city's largest tax payer, and employs over 100,000 employees
with the majority
being local residents.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong Government Support: The Beijing Municipal Government
provides strong
policy and financial support for BAIC Group, such as
coordinating with different
levels of regulatory authorities to facilitate the establishment
of JVs with
Hyundai Motor Company (BBB+/Stable) and Daimler AG (A-/Stable)
as well as
providing large amounts of capital injections and financial
subsidies through
the years. The municipal government is also responsible for
buying about half of
BAIC Group's electric vehicles; it sources more than 80% of its
electric vehicle
procurements, including taxis and public government cars, from
BAIC Group.
Major Auto Manufacturer: BAIC Group is the fifth largest auto
manufacturer in
China with a market share of 11.4% in 2014. Beijing Hyundai
Motor Co., Ltd.
(Beijng Hyundai), which contributed about 47% of the group's
total auto sales
volume in 2014, was the fifth-largest passenger vehicle
manufacturer in China
(or the fourth if mini-buses are excluded) with a market share
of 5.7% in 2014,
while Beijing Benz Automotive Co., Ltd. (Beijing Benz) ranked
second and third
in the JV brand premium SUV and sedan segments in 2014,
respectively.
Well-balanced Product Portfolio: Passenger vehicles and
commercial vehicles
accounted for about 77% and 23% of BAIC Group's sales volume in
2014,
respectively. The group's passenger vehicle portfolio is
diversified, offering a
wide variety of large sedans, mid-sized sedans, compact sedans,
small sedans,
SUVs, and MPVs to meet consumer demand from both the
mainstream/mass market
segment and the premium segment. The group is also positioning
its product
pipeline to focus on SUVs, the fastest growing passenger vehicle
segment,
through its two JVs as well as its proprietary brand.
JV Model Lowers Business Risk: Beijing Hyundai and Beijing Benz
contribute close
to half of BAIC Group's sales volume and are the group's core
profit makers. The
JVs manufacture the foreign partners' existing vehicle models
and leverage their
well-established brand names. The JVs incur limited research and
development
costs, bear relatively low risk in product development and
branding, and comply
with more stringent overseas safety and environmental standards.
Execution Risk in Proprietary Brand: Beijing Motor, which
manufactures BAIC
Group's proprietary brand of passenger vehicles, has a small
operating scale and
has yet to generate a gross profit. While Beijing Motor's
operating scale and
profitability will improve with new model launches from 2015,
uncertainties
remain over management's execution of the strategy to develop
its proprietary
brand.
Moderate Financial Leverage: Fitch assesses BAIC Group's
financial profile based
on a proportionate consolidation of the two JVs. As a result,
BAIC Group's
financial profile is underpinned by the JVs' solid profitability
and consistent
net cash positions, but these are partially offset by the weaker
financial
profile of the group holding company and non-listed operations.
The group's
proportionately consolidated EBIT margin was about 4.7% and FFO
adjusted net
leverage was about 1.7x at end-2014.
Cash Trapped at JV-level: While Beijing Hyundai has maintained a
high dividend
payout ratio, Beijing Benz has not paid any dividends in the
last three years
due to capex requirements for capacity expansion. Fitch expects
Beijing Benz to
start paying dividends once capex levels off in 2015 onwards.
The group is
planning to implement a cash pooling scheme, which will increase
the amount of
JV-level cash being centralised and utilised within the group.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Beijing Hyundai's revenue to increase by high-single-digit
CAGR in 2015 - 2017
- Beijing Benz's revenue to rise by CAGR of about 30% in 2015 -
2017
- Beijing Motor posts a gross profit in 2015
- 80% dividend payout ratio for Beijing Hyundai
- 40% dividend payout ratio for Beijing Benz from 2016
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may collectively or
individually lead to
positive rating actions include:
- Significant improvement in the group's market position,
including a sustained
increase in the market shares of its joint ventures, Beijing
Benz and Beijing
Hyundai, as well as successful scale expansion and profit
improvement of its
proprietary brand
- Sustained net cash position under a proportionate
consolidation of Beijing
Benz and Beijing Hyundai
Negative: Future developments that may collectively or
individually lead to
negative rating actions include:
- Sustained deterioration of the group's business profile,
including material
adverse regulatory developments, or sustained gross losses for
the proprietary
brand
- FFO adjusted net leverage at above 2.0x on a sustained basis,
under a
proportionate consolidation of Beijing Benz and Beijing Hyundai
- Sustained reliance on dividends from a single JV
- Weakening of linkages with Beijing Municipal Government
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Su Aik Lim
Senior Director
+852 2263 9914
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Two Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Ying Wang
Senior Director
+86 21 5097 3010
Tertiary Analyst
Roy Zhang
Associate Director
+852 2263 9979
Committee Chairperson
Kalai Pillay
Senior Director
+65 6796 7221
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 28 May 2014)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context
=2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.