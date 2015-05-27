(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, May 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today affirmed Hong Kong-based Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Asia) Ltd's (ICBC Asia) and China Construction Bank (Asia) Corporation Limited's (CCB Asia) Long-Term and Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A' and 'F1' respectively, with Stable Outlooks. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. The affirmations reflect the two entities' 100% ownership by their Chinese parents, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC; A/Stable) and China Construction Bank Corporation (CCB; A/Stable). In Fitch's view, ICBC Asia and CCB Asia are core subsidiaries of their parents. Fitch believes there is an extremely high probability that ICBC and CCB would extend timely extraordinary support to their respective subsidiaries, if required. The agency does not assign Viability Ratings (VR) to ICBC Asia and CCB Asia as their intrinsic credit profiles are subject to their financial and operational integration with their parents. ICBC Asia is the largest overseas subsidiary of ICBC by assets (2.6% of total assets at end-2014) and CCB Asia is the largest overseas subsidiary of CCB by assets (2.4% of total assets at end-2014). KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS, SENIOR DEBT AND SUPPORT RATINGS Both banks' IDRs and Support Ratings (SRs) reflect Fitch's expectation that support from the Chinese sovereign (A+/Stable) would be passed to ICBC Asia and CCB Asia through ICBC and CCB, given the subsidiaries' core importance to their parents, if needed. ICBC's and CCB's Long-Term IDRs of 'A' are driven by support from the sovereign. The Stable Outlooks are in line with the Outlooks of their parents' IDRs. The Stable Outlooks also reflect that Fitch does not expect both banks' importance to their parents to materially decline over the rating horizon. ICBC Asia and CCB Asia play key roles in their parents' overseas expansion strategies, including in the development of the offshore renminbi business and provision of cross border financing. Both banks are strongly integrated with their parents in business strategy, business generation and management expertise. Both banks benefit from operational support from their parents - through integrating their parents' core banking system technology, taking advantage of their parents' customer databases, and cross-selling products and services by using their parents' banking experiences. These enable both banks to realise business synergies and build up their franchises in Hong Kong's competitive banking industry. ICBC Asia's and CCB Asia's mainland China exposure reached 68.5% and 79.3% of assets at end-2014 as defined by Fitch, respectively, among the highest exposures of Hong Kong-based banks. Both banks maintain a fair amount of autonomy in risk management, but their risk appetites are largely influenced by ICBC and CCB through credit enhancements. Risk mitigation relies heavily on the guarantees and standby letters of credit from their parents. In addition, ICBC Asia's and CCB Asia's parents adopt a centralised credit risk management approach for shared customers. The liquidity and capital of ICBC Asia and CCB Asia are closely linked to those of their parents and Fitch expects parental support to be forthcoming when required. ICBC plans to inject USD1.65bn common equity capital into ICBC Asia and it subscribed to its full share in ICBC Asia's subordinated debt issuance in December 2014. CCB Asia received strong capital support from CCB at the time of integration with CCB Hong Kong branch in 2013. SUBORDINATED DEBT Subordinated notes issued by ICBC Asia and CCB Asia are notched down from their IDRs (the anchor ratings) as Fitch expects parent and state support to extend to the subordinated notes. ICBC Asia's subordinated notes without non-viability clauses are rated one notch below its IDR to reflect their below-average recovery prospects because they are subordinated to senior unsecured instruments. Subordinated notes with non-viability clauses are rated two notches below the IDR as the instruments will be written-down in full at the point of non-viability and the amount (once written-off) will not be restored. CCB Asia's subordinated notes with non-viability clauses are rated one notch below its IDR to reflect their below-average recovery prospects because they are subordinated to senior unsecured instruments, and to take into account their partial write-down features. Fitch believes the risk of nonperformance of the notes is adequately reflected in the anchor rating and no incremental notching is applied. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRS, SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATINGS ICBC Asia's and CCB Asia's Issuer Default Ratings and Support Ratings are potentially sensitive to any changes in Fitch's assumptions around the propensity or ability of ICBC and CCB to provide timely support to the banks. This might arise if there were any changes in assumptions around the propensity or ability of the Chinese authorities to support ICBC or CCB. SUBORDINATED DEBT Subordinated debt issued by ICBC Asia and CCB Asia are all notched down from the banks' IDRs in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles. Their ratings are primarily sensitive to any change in the IDRs of ICBC Asia or CCB Asia. ICBC Asia Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1' Support Rating affirmed at '1' Commercial paper programme affirmed at 'F1' Subordinated notes without non-viability clauses affirmed at 'A-' Subordinated notes with non-viability clauses affirmed at 'BBB+' CCB Asia Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1' Support Rating affirmed at '1' Senior unsecured securities affirmed at 'A' MTN programme affirmed at 'F1' Subordinated notes with non-viability clauses affirmed at 'A-' 