MOSCOW, June 02 (Fitch) Operating conditions remain challenging
in most major
emerging-market (EM) banking systems in 2015, Fitch Ratings says
in the latest
edition of its regular 'EM Banking System Datawatch'. This is
due to weaker
economies, slower growth, seasoning loan books and tighter
margins. These
factors, combined with Negative Outlooks on sovereign ratings,
drive Negative
Outlooks on most banks in Russia, Brazil and South Africa. But
impairment of
lenders' financial metrics in these markets has so far been
limited or
manageable, and Fitch expects any negative rating actions to be
moderate in
scope.
Still solid, although slowing, economic growth and significant
loss-absorption
buffers limit downside risks for banks' financial profiles in
most other EMs
that have experienced recent rapid credit expansions. In many of
these markets -
across Latin America and Asia, and in Turkey - Fitch views more
moderate loan
growth as credit positive, as it should prevent overheating.
Fitch's recent review of sovereign support primarily affected
bank ratings in
developed markets, with lenders in central and eastern Europe
the only ones in
EMs to suffer downgrades. In most large EMs, including China,
India, Russia,
Turkey and Brazil, ratings of systemically important banks,
particularly those
with government ownership, remain underpinned by potential
sovereign support,
limiting downgrade risks from weaker economies and/or bank
metrics.
