(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, May 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed Time Warner
Cable's (TWC) 'BBB'
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) on Rating Watch Negative. The 'F2'
short-term IDR
and the senior unsecured issuer ratings have also been placed on
Rating Watch
Negative. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of
this release.
Approximately $23.3 billion of debt, including $638 million of
commercial paper
outstanding as of March 31, 2015 is affected by today's rating
action.
Fitch's rating action follows the announcement that TWC has
entered into a
definitive agreement to merge with Charter Communications, Inc.
(Charter) in a
transaction valued at approximately $79 billion. Total
consideration consists
of $100 in cash and shares of Charter equivalent to 0.5409
shares of Charter for
each TWC share outstanding. In addition, Charter will provide
an election
option for each TWC stockholder (other than Liberty Broadband
Corporation) to
receive $115 of cash and Charter shares equal to 0.4562 shares
of Charter for
each TWC share. The transaction values TWC at 9.1x enterprise
value (based on
2015 EBITDA estimates) and 8.3x adjusted for synergies and tax
benefits.
The transactions are subject to approval by the shareholders of
Charter and TWC
as well as customary regulatory reviews. Charter's announced
acquisition of
Bright House Networks (BHN) for approximately $10.4 billion is
contingent on the
closing of Charter's acquisition of TWC. However, the TWC
acquisition is not
contingent upon the closing of BHN. The parties expect the
transactions will
close by the end of 2015.
On a pro forma basis the combined company will serve 24 million
customer
relationships and become the second largest cable multiple
system operator in
the country. Pro forma revenues totalled approximately $36
billion during 2014
and EBITDA was approximately $13 billion.
In reviewing the transaction, Fitch will focus on the financing
of the
transaction, a review of the capital structure of the combined
entity and
reliance on secured debt to fund the transaction, a review of
potential
synergies, and the outcome of the regulatory review process,
among other
factors. In evaluating the proposed capital structure of the
combined entity,
Fitch will consider the cash flow generating ability of the
assets securing the
TWC bonds. Fitch believes that secured leverage at or below 4x
is reflective of
low investment-grade issue ratings. Fitch anticipates linking
the IDRs of
Charter and TWC in accordance with its existing criteria.
Fitch anticipates resolving the Negative Watch around the time
of the closing of
the transaction, with an earlier resolution a possibility upon
the clear
understanding of the combined entity's capitalization structure
and regulatory
review approvals. The transaction may result in a multiple-notch
downgrade of
TWC's existing senior unsecured notes depending on the final
capitalization
structure of the combined entity.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
--Fitch recognizes the enhanced scale and subscriber clustering
profile of the
combined entity which should lead to a stronger competitive
position and enable
the combined company to capitalize on anticipated cost synergies
and lower
programming costs. Additionally, the transaction provides a
larger opportunity
to compete in the medium- and- large commercial space.
--Continued network investment to improve video service offering
and drive
faster high-speed data service will elevate capital expenditures
over the near
term but should result in a stronger overall operating profile
as the company
grows average revenue per customer relationship and homes
passed.
--Fitch views the equity proportion of total consideration
favorably and expects
pro forma leverage of approximately 4.5x when the transaction
closes.
--Fitch expects the pro forma capital structure will rely
heavily on secured
debt, as the existing TWC senior unsecured debt is to be secured
on an equal and
rateable basis with existing Charter secured debt.
--The expected cost synergies are reasonable in Fitch's opinion
and achievement
of the synergies does not carry a large degree of execution
risk. Fitch notes
that the combined company will continue to invest, and points to
elevated risks
related to the integration of operating systems.
LIQUIDITY
TWC generated approximately $1.2 billion of free cash flow (FCF,
defined as cash
flow from operations less capital expenditures and dividends)
during the LTM
period ended March 31, 2015. FCF production was pressured by
higher capital
expenditures as the company invested in its cable plant, and
deployed new
set-top boxes and modems supporting the company's TWC Maxx
initiative.
TWC's liquidity position and overall financial flexibility are
strong owing to
Fitch's expectation that the company will continue to generate
material amounts
of FCF. Liquidity is further supported by cash on hand (which
totaled $547
million as of March 31, 2015) and $2.8 billion of available
borrowing capacity
(as of March 31, 2015) from TWC's $3.5 billion revolver net of
outstanding
commercial paper and letters of credit. The commitments under
TWC's $3.5 billion
revolver will expire during April 2017.
TWC's debt maturity profile is well laddered and within Fitch's
FCF expectation
for the company. Outside of commercial paper, the next scheduled
maturity is
during 2017 when approximately $2 billion of debt is scheduled
to mature.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case include:
--Total consideration consists of $100 in cash and shares of
Charter equivalent
to 0.5409 shares of Charter for each TWC share outstanding.
--Pro forma leverage of 4.5x upon closing of the transaction.
--Capital structure will leave Charter and TWC's existing debt
structures in
place and that existing TWC senior unsecured notes will receive
equal and
rateable security interest in the assets of the combined entity.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Given anticipated pro forma leverage of 4.5x for the combined
entity, an
affirmation of the current rating is not anticipated.
A downgrade of TWC's senior unsecured note rating may be limited
to one notch
provided that senior secured leverage is below 4x on a pro forma
basis and
consolidated leverage is below 4.8x
Fitch has placed the following ratings on Negative Watch:
Time Warner Cable, Inc.
--IDR 'BBB';
--Senior Unsecured debt 'BBB'.
--Short-term IDR 'F2';
--Commercial paper 'F2'.
Time Warner Cable Enterprises LLC
--IDR 'BBB';
--Senior Unsecured debt 'BBB'.
