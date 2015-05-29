(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, May 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded
Groupama S.A.'s
(Groupama) and its core subsidiaries' Insurer Financial Strength
(IFS) ratings
to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'. Groupama S.A.'s Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) has also been
upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'. The Outlooks on the IDR and IFS
ratings are
Stable.
The subordinated debt instruments issued by Groupama S.A. have
been upgraded to
'BB+' from 'BB'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The upgrade reflects Groupama's sustained operating
profitability, its
strengthened regulatory capital position and reduced financial
leverage ratio.
The ratings takes into account Fitch's view of the insurer's
capitalisation as
'strong' as per the agency's Prism FBM capital model and
Groupama's solid
business position, with a strong franchise in France in
particular, and risk
diversification.
Groupama's net profit remained relatively stable at EUR257m in
2014 compared
with EUR283m in 2013. The profit is mainly generated by the life
insurance
segment, while the non-life insurance underwriting result is
gradually
improving. Geographically, France remains the core profit
generating region for
Groupama. The insurer's international business result has
continued to make a
healthy improvement after multiple divestitures of foreign
subsidiaries in 2012.
The Fitch-calculated financial leverage ratio reduced to 25% at
end-2014 from
31% at end-2013 after the repayment of a EUR650m credit line.
Groupama's regulatory capital position improved substantially
with the Solvency
1 ratio growing to 253% at end-2014 from 200% at end-2013. This
was mainly
driven by an increase in unrealised gains on the investment
portfolio. The
significance of risky investments (stocks and below investment
grade bonds)
remains high compared to equity but has materially reduced over
recent years to
reach 138% at end-2014 (end-2011: 266%).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade include
reducing risk in the
investment portfolio with the risky assets to equity ratio below
100%,
continuing profitability, no material deterioration in financial
leverage and
maintenance of 'strong' capital score in Prism FBM. A stronger
capital structure
could also contribute to an upgrade.
Alternatively, a significant weakening of capital adequacy, as
reflected in the
Prism FBM capital model score falling to 'adequate' or below,
growth of the
financial leverage ratio to over 30%, a return to net loss, or
further growth in
the riskiness of the investment portfolio could result in a
downgrade.
Fitch expects to upgrade the ratings on Groupama's subordinated
debt (with the
exclusion of the EUR1bn deeply subordinated notes) by one notch
to 'BBB-', if
new notching criteria proposed by Fitch are made final. The
proposed criteria
are currently subject to a market consultation and review period
(see "Fitch
Publishes Exposure Draft of Updated Notching Criteria" dated 12
May 2015 at
www.fitchratings.com). No other ratings are expected to be
impacted by the
proposed changes to Fitch's notching criteria.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Groupama S.A.
IFS rating upgraded to at 'BBB+' from 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
Long-term IDR upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Dated subordinated debt (ISIN FR0010815464) upgraded to 'BB+'
from 'BB'
Undated subordinated debt (ISIN FR0010208751) upgraded to 'BB+'
from 'BB'
Undated subordinated debt (ISIN FR0011896513) upgraded to 'BB+'
from 'BB'
Undated deeply subordinated debt (ISIN FR0010533414) upgraded to
'BB+' from 'BB'
Groupama GAN Vie
IFS rating upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
GAN Assurances
IFS rating upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
