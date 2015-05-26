(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 26 (Fitch) CCO Holding LLC's (CCOH) and Charter
Communications
Operating, LLC's (CCO) 'BB-' Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs)
remain on Rating
Watch Positive following the announcement of the merger
agreement today by
Charter Communications, Inc. (Charter) and Time Warner Cable,
Inc. (TWC),
according to Fitch Ratings.
Fitch placed CCOH and CCO's 'BB-' IDRs on Rating Watch Positive
following the
April 2015 announcement of the acquisition of Bright House
Networks, LLC (Bright
House) from Advance/Newhouse Partnership (A/N) for $10.4
billion. Following the
announcement that Comcast Corporation and TWC had terminated
their merger
agreement, on May 18, 2015 Charter and A/N reaffirmed their
commitment to
complete this deal under the same economic and governance terms.
CCOH and CCO
are indirect wholly owned subsidiaries of Charter.
Fitch views the merger with TWC positively and believes it will
strengthen
Charter's overall credit profile. Fitch anticipates that
Charter's total
leverage, pro forma for both the TWC merger as it is currently
structured and
the Bright House acquisition, would be 4.5x. Fitch notes that
integration risks
are elevated and Charter's ability to manage the integration
process and limit
disruption to the company's overall operations is key to the
success of the
transactions.
On a pro forma basis the combined company will serve 24 million
customer
relationships and become the second largest cable multiple
system operator in
the country. Pro forma revenues totalled approximately $36
billion during 2014
and EBITDA was approximately $13 billion. Charter's operating
strategies are
having a positive impact on the company's operating profile
resulting in a
strengthened competitive position. The market share-driven
strategy, which is
focused on enhancing the overall competitiveness of Charter's
video service and
leveraging its all-digital infrastructure, is improving
subscriber metrics,
growing revenue and ARPU trends, and stabilizing operating
margins.
Charter's leverage as of the LTM ended March 31, 2015 was 4.4x
excluding the
debt issued by CCOH Safari, LLC and CCO Safari, LLC.
Management's leverage
target remains unchanged ranging between 4x and 4.5x. Fitch
recognizes that a
large portion of the TWC transaction will involve senior secured
debt, both
existing at TWC and new issuance. Depending on the ultimate
capital structure, a
one or two notch upgrade could be possible provided that pro
forma senior
secured leverage is at or below 4.0x and total leverage does not
exceed 5.0x.
Resolution of the Rating Watch will largely be based on Fitch's
review of
Charter's capital structure including assignment of potential
equity credit to
the convertible preferred partnership units and an assessment of
the risks
associated with Charter's ability to integrate the new cable
systems from TWC
and Bright House.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
--Positive rating actions would be contemplated if the TWC
merger and the Bright
House acquisition go forward as total leverage is expected to be
4.5x;
--If the company demonstrates progress in closing gaps relative
to its industry
peers on service penetration rates and strategic bandwidth
initiatives;
--Operating profile strengthens as the company captures
sustainable revenue and
cash flow growth envisioned when implementing the current
operating strategy;
--Fitch believes negative rating actions would likely coincide
with a leveraging
transaction or the adoption of a more aggressive financial
strategy that
increases leverage beyond 5.5x in the absence of a credible
deleveraging plan;
--Adoption of a more aggressive financial strategy;
--A perceived weakening of Charter's competitive position or
failure of the
current operating strategy to produce sustainable revenue and
cash flow growth
along with strengthening operating margins.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jack Kranefuss
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0791
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Constance McKay
Associate Director
+1-312-368-3148
Committee Chairperson
John Culver, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3216
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York,
Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.