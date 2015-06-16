(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, June 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an expected rating of 'BBB(EXP)' to Heritage Bank Limited's (Heritage; BBB+/Stable) Basel-III compliant Tier 2 instruments, issued under the bank's AUD2bn debt issuance programme. The instruments will be offered to domestic and international institutional investors, and are due to settle in June 2015. This is the first instrument of its type to be issued by an Australian mutual financial institution. Final maturity is in 2025, although an early redemption is possible five years after issuance in 2020 and each interest payment date thereafter, subject to prior written approval by the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA). The notes include a non-viability clause and will qualify as regulatory Tier 2 capital for Heritage. The final size of the deal is to be determined. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES The instrument is classified as subordinated debt and is rated one notch below Heritage's Viability Rating (VR) of 'bbb+' to reflect its below-average recovery prospects compared to senior unsecured instruments. The notes would be subject to a partial or full write-off should APRA deem that without write-off, Heritage would become non-viable. Full write-off would be triggered should Heritage require a public sector injection of capital to avoid non-viability. No additional notching from the VR for non-performance is applied as the VR already captures the point of non-viability. Under Fitch's methodology, the instrument does not qualify for any equity credit. RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES Heritage's subordinated debt ratings are broadly sensitive to the same considerations that might affect the bank's VR. For more information about the rating drivers and sensitivities for Heritage's VR, please see the rating action commentary, 'Fitch Upgrades BOQ to 'A-'; Affirms Bendigo and Adelaide, Heritage' dated 20 November 2014, available at www.fitchratings.com. Contact: Primary Analyst Jack Do Associate Director +61 2 8256 0355 Fitch Australia Pty. Ltd., Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia. Secondary Analyst Tim Roche Senior Director +61 2 8256 0310 Committee Chairperson Jonathan Lee Senior Director +886 2 8175 7601 Media Relations: Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0304, Email: leni.vu@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015) here Additional Disclosures <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/press_releases/content/ridf_frame. cfm?pr_id=986448">Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form Solicitation Status here <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context =2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services licence (AFS licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001.