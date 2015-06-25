(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, June 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned China-based commercial property developer Wuzhou International Holdings Limited's (Wuzhou, B/Stable) proposed US dollar senior unsecured notes an expected rating of 'B(EXP)' and Recovery Rating of 'RR4'. The notes are to be issued as a tap to the USD200m 13.75% notes due 2018 issued in September 2013 and January 2014, with the same terms and conditions. The notes are rated at the same level as Wuzhou's senior unsecured rating of 'B' as they represent direct, unconditional, unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the company. The final rating is contingent on the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received. KEY RATING DRIVERS Diversifying Outside Jiangsu Province: Contracted sales from Jiangsu province fell to 32% of total sales in 2014 from 54% in 2013, following the launch of projects in other provinces such as Zhejiang, Henan, Yunnan and Hubei. This was supported by a 28% year-on-year rise in contracted sales to CNY6.6bn in 2014, topping Wuzhou's full-year target of CNY6.5bn. January-May contracted sales increased 14.6% to CNY1.96bn in 2015 as well. We expect the geographical diversification to continue as Wuzhou is committed to expanding into more major industrial and regional capital cities in other provinces. Improved Debt Structure: Wuzhou has improved its capital structure after two offshore bond issuances totalling USD200m in September 2013 and January 2014; and an offshore USD100m convertible bond issue in September and October 2014. The upcoming bond issuance will help Wuzhou further lengthen its debt maturity profile and reduce funding cost. Leverage Rising: Leverage, as measured by net debt to adjusted inventory, rose to 36% at end-2014 due to a lower cash collection rate and continued construction capex during 2014. Fitch expects its leverage to further increase with its national expansion plan and initiative to expand in the logistics property market. Leverage will only exceed the 40% level at which Fitch would consider negative rating action if cash collection continues to be weaker than our expectation or Wuzhou acquires land aggressively. Lower Margin to be Sustained: Wuzhou's gross profit margin (GPM) peaked at 53% in 2012 and fell to 34.8% in 2014. 2H14 GPM has dropped further to 26.2% due to more revenue contribution from lower-margin auxiliary properties. Wuzhou's EBITDA margin also slid to 13.6% in 2014 from 24.9% in 2013 due to high selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses related to expansion into new cities. We believe it was also caused by more project deliveries in third-tier cities and we expect the lower margin to be permanent. Partners Raise Wuzhou's Profile: Fitch believes that Wuzhou's agreements to cooperate with Ping An Real Estate and Global Logistic Properties Limited (GLP; BBB+/Stable) separately in providing financial services to Wuzhou's SME clients and co-developing wholesale centres and logistics facilities may enhance the competitiveness of Wuzhou's projects. Wuzhou can tap GLP's expertise in logistics and storage facilities and raise capital from Ping An for project development. Since the cooperation agreements are still at the preliminary stage, the earnings and capex requirements will be minimal. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: - Average selling price of contracted sales to remain flat in 2015 - Contracted sales volume to reach CNY7bn target in 2015 - Land purchase cost equal to 10%-11% of contracted sales - Construction cost equal to 50%-55% of contracted sales - Gross margin to decline to 37% in 2015; EBITDA to remain above 20% in 2015 RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive: Future developments that may collectively lead to positive rating actions include: - Annual contracted sales being sustained above CNY8bn while maintaining current margins and credit metrics, and - Increase in geographical diversification by establishing its presence in a greater number of provinces, and -Satisfactory operating conditions for completed projects, in particular for those that have been open for more than three years Negative: Factors that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - A significant reduction in annual contracted sales - Deviation from the current fast churn-out business model - Net debt/adjusted inventory being sustained above 40% - EBITDA margin staying below 20% on a sustained basis - Contracted sales/ total debt staying below 1.0x on a sustained basis (2014: 1.2x). Contact: Primary Analyst Jenny W Huang Associate Director +852 2263 9922 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 28th Floor, Two Lippo Center 89 Queensway, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Yi Zhang Analyst +86 21 5097 3390 Committee Chairperson Kalai Pillay Senior Director +65 6796 7221 Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 12 September 2014 IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.