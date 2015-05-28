(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 28 (Fitch) The push for a state-sponsored asset
management company,
or 'bad bank', solution to move impaired loans off Italian
banks' balance sheets
appears to be firming, encouraged by the IMF's remarks earlier
this month. This
could be credit positive for Italy's smaller banks, but only if
loan transfers
are sizeable enough to free up balance sheets and release
resources to support
economic growth, says Fitch Ratings. The Italian authorities are
examining ways
to repair bank balance sheets and, with new measures being
considered, the
chances of achieving some success on this front appear to be
rising.
Italian banks' balance sheets are heavily weighed down by
impaired loans, of
which the riskiest portion are the 'sofferenze', or doubtful
loans, totalling
EUR197bn (gross) at end-2014. Together with our estimate for
watchlist and
restructured loans of EUR140bn, total distressed loans could
have reached 17%
of sector loans at end-2014.
In our view, the sovereign is unlikely to commit significant
resources to a bad
bank, but may support other measures such as the extension of
additional state
guarantees, for example, on securitised portfolios of impaired
loans, provided
this does not infringe on EU state-aid rules. This might
stimulate the market
for distressed loan sales. Other possible measures include
accelerating
provisioning and write-off methods to meet international
standards,
improvements to the insolvency regime, standardisation of
restructuring
guidelines and speeding up out-of-court settlements to allow
quicker recoveries.
The idea of a state-sponsored bad bank has, until recently, met
with resistance
from the general public, largely because it might put additional
strain on
public finances in a country already facing exceptionally high
sovereign
indebtedness. However, Fitch now assesses the likelihood of a
solution involving
a bad bank as higher than before, thanks both to encouragement
from the IMF and
to the ability to reduce the cost of the bad bank project
through the other
measures now being considered.
Italy's leading banks, Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit, have, over
the past two
years, established high loan loss reserves and segregated their
legacy
non-performing exposures into actively managed non-core
divisions. The sense of
urgency among the two large banks to find a state-sponsored
solution for
offloading distressed assets is therefore low. Some of the
larger medium-sized
banks have teamed up with external credit collectors to increase
recoveries.
The country's smaller banks, which hold significant unreserved
distressed loans,
stand to gain from a bad bank solution. Private-sector
initiatives embarked on
by these banks to alleviate the problem never materialised,
largely because
portfolios of impaired loans offered for sale by individual
banks were too small
to attract meaningful investors; bundling portfolios across
banks also proved
difficult because underwriting standards and loan
characteristics differed
considerably. Disagreements on pricing also slowed down
negotiations. Access to
state resources to stimulate loan sales might overcome some of
the hurdles.
Unreserved 'sofferenze' loans in the sector totalled EUR81bn at
end-2014,
concentrated in corporate loan books. Cleaning up loan
portfolios could boost
credit flows, particularly to the large SME sector where access
to credit can be
scarce and expensive. But the sheer volume of unreserved
impaired 'sofferenze',
watchlist and restructured loans - equivalent to 5% of Italy's
GDP - hinders a
quick solution.
If bad loans had to be written down before being transferred off
balance sheets,
capital ratios might suffer because banks are not generating
sufficient
operating profits to absorb additional provisions. When failed
Spanish banks
transferred distressed loans into SAREB, they were required to
write them down
beforehand, resulting in heavy losses. SAREB loans were backed
by real estate,
which, in theory, simplifies valuations, but this is not the
case in Italy where
distressed loans are largely SME exposures. Ireland's distressed
loan manager,
NAMA, also dictates values for all its managed impaired loans.
SAREB is 45% and
NAMA is 49% state-owned.
